The TikTok-Loved Shark FlexStyle Hair Tool Is Officially at Sephora — Shop Now.

Get ready to take your hair styling abilities to the next level, because Shark’s do-it-all FlexStyle hair tool is officially available at Sephora.

Those who follow beauty trends on TikTok are likely well-aware of the wide-ranging capabilities of this hair styling tool — the Shark Flexstyle has racked up 321 million views on TikTok to date. The tool has also made waves because of its price point. At $299.99, it’s almost half the price of the Dyson AirWrap, which has similar styling attachments.

The hype for the FlexStyle is well-earned, as it allows you to choose between two attachment bundles that are uniquely-tailored to your hair type. The two main configurations to choose from include one for curly and coily hair, and another for straight and wavy hair. Each of these sets comes with five attachments that will allow you to dry and style your hair in any way you want. The attachments include two 1.25-inch barrel curlers (which create curls like the best curling irons), a hair dryer brush attachment, a paddle brush, and a concentrator or hair diffuser, depending on which configuration you choose.

As if all of the specifications don’t do enough to set it apart from most hair tools, the FlexStyle is also the only option in this category actually bend into the shape of a traditional hair dryer so that you can save your energy. This also allows it to truly replace your best hair dryer with one space-saving tool.

Shark FlexStyle’s availability at Sephora comes with some major perks. The beauty retailer is known for its epic sales, one of which will start on April 14 — the FlexStyle is a tool to keep tabs on for potential markdowns. Sephora shoppers also earn points from every single purchase that are redeemable for further discounts and gifts throughout the year.

Make sure you scoop one of the tools up now; they’re sure to go fast.

