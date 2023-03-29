Shark’s HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer Is on Sale for Over 25% off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a deal on a powerful hair dryer, you’re in luck: Shark’s HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer is on sale at Amazon today.

The Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer is equipped with all of the attachments and technology to give you the smoothest blowout without damaging your hair. This hair styling tool is already one the the more reasonably-priced dryers on the market, especially when you consider competitors with similar high velocity airflow technology (those ones cost up to double the price). So this discount makes the tool even more affordable.

To make sure your hair is sleek, shiny, and healthy, the HyperAir uses ionic technology and measures the temperature of the air up to 1,000 times per second while it’s in-use. This decreases your likelihood of ending up with frizz after your blowout, and it ensures that your hair is never subject to heat damage. In addition to the ionic technology, this top hair dryer features three heat and three airflow settings, making it easy to customize your drying experience.

The hair dryer itself is on the small but mighty — it’s a good size to sub in for a travel hair dryer. While it has a traditional hair drying attachment, it also comes with a concentrator and styling brush. The concentrator attachment helps direct the airflow to specific sections of hair, making it easier to achieve a desired look. The styling brush attachment can be used to create volume and texture while drying your hair, similar to what hair dryer brushes achieve.

The Shark brand was founded in 1994, and they made their name off of household appliances like their incredible vacuums. In 2021, Shark used their airflow expertise to make their grand entrance into the hair care space with the Shark HyperAir IQ hair dryer (and if Dyson has been any indicator, these brands know what they’re doing). Shark expanded their offerings with the popular FlexStyle multi-styling hair tool last fall.

This deal is as exciting as it is rare. The markdown on this already affordable tool makes it easy to improve how you blow dry your hair at home, lending salon-worthy results every time. Because this deal doesn’t come around often, make sure you hop on it while the tool is still in stock.