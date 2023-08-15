We Tested and Reviewed the New Shark SmoothStyle Hair Dryer Brush With Strand-Smoothing Hot Plates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair styling tools are a key component of anyone’s get-ready routine, and a newcomer is about to streamline your process: Shark’s new hair dryer brush, the SmoothStyle, will dry your hair while simultaneously smoothing and straightening it. We tested the new Shark Beauty tool for two weeks, taking note of the tool’s special features, weight, and styling capabilities.

For starters, the SmoothStyle isn’t simply a hair dryer brush — it also functions as a heated straightening comb. Take a closer look at the barrel, and you’ll see that along with two types of bristles, the brush head has raised, heat-friendly ceramic plates. Depending on the setting you select, the SmoothStyle can either take your hair from damp to smooth and dry, or frizzy and inconsistent to lustrous and uniformly sleek.

Celebrity stylist and newly minted Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty, Chris Appleton, can’t wait for beauty lovers to get their hands on the tool. “Hair drying brushes are on the market, but we haven’t seen one with the added element of ceramic plates that smooth the hair,” he explains. “We did a lot of research on these types of tools, and while they give bounce, the tools often leave hair looking dry and a bit too fluffy. This tool’s heated element gives a polished finish.”

The SmoothStyle joins Shark Beauty’s growing roster of genius hair styling tools. The Shark FlexStyle is the brand’s hero hair tool; the TikTok-famous beauty product is an affordable Dyson Airwrap alternative that performs just as well (and works as a curly hair dryer, to boot). Shark now has two hair dryer offerings, too, with the new multitasking Shark SpeedStyle joining the existing HyperAir IQ hair dryer.

Shark’s SmoothStyle is available to shop directly at Sharkclean.com today, with availability at more retailers coming soon.

Related: Best Hair Straighteners

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

How We Tested the Shark SmoothStyle Hair Dryer Brush Product tested: Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother Shark SmoothStyle Price : $99.99

: $99.99 Where to Buy the Shark SmoothStyle : Sharkclean.com (available at other retailers soon)

: Sharkclean.com (available at other retailers soon) Testing time period: 2 weeks

2 weeks Hair type tested: Thick, naturally curly hair

Thick, naturally curly hair Weight: 1.56 pounds

1.56 pounds Heat and airflow settings: 3 airflow settings and 1 heated smoothing comb setting

3 airflow settings and 1 heated smoothing comb setting Warranty: 2 years

2 years Pros: Dual-purpose device with a low price point Easy to toggle between styling settings The cord attachment fully rotates at the base of the tool’s handle, so you won’t deal with tangled cords while styling

Cons: Short cord length Heavier than other hair dryer brushes May snag on hair that isn’t fully detangled prior to styling

Editor testing review: This two-in-one tool marries the styling ease of a hair dryer brush with the shiny, lustrous results you’ll get from a hair straightener. Our tester found that the drying mode worked quicker than similar hair dryer brushes, and without hair-singeing heat. The straightening comb setting is a brilliant addition to the Shark Beauty lineup , as it removes frizz and lends a polished look without making your hair fall flat. Shark Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother $99.99 Buy Now at Shark

What Is Shark’s SmoothStyle Hair Dryer Brush?

The Shark SmoothStyle hair tool is in a category of its own, functioning as both a hair dryer and a smoothing styler. This tool has two modes: One that makes the device function as a hair dryer brush, adding volume and smoothing your hair quickly. The other mode relies on heated plates, not airflow, to decrease frizz and add bounce to your ends. Think of this setting like a straightener that combs through your hair rather than clamping it.

Like the Shark FlexStyle and the new Shark SpeedStyle, this device comes preset with carefully-calibrated heat and airflow settings to prevent breakage and damage you otherwise get from too-hot styling tools. Its ceramic-coated plates enhance shine while you’re styling your hair.

How to Use Shark’s SmoothStyle Hair Dryer Brush

Because the Shark SmoothStyle operates as a two-in-one tool, it’s important to select the appropriate setting before you begin styling your hair.

After plugging in the Shark SmoothStyle, rotate the silver ring at the base of the handle: To use the device as a hair dryer brush on damp hair, select one of the three thermometer icons, adjusting for the airflow power you’d like. To use the tool as a heated straightening brush, select the red brush icon.

How to use the Shark SmoothStyle as a hair dryer brush: Start with detangled, 70 percent dry hair, and ensure the tool is on one of the three wet hair settings. Section your hair, then run the brush head from the roots of your hair to the ends, moving slowly and twisting the brush as you work. For added volume on face-framing pieces or near your roots, position the brush up and under your hair, rotating the tool in place for 15 seconds. Repeat until your hair is fully dry and voluminous.

Start with detangled, 70 percent dry hair, and ensure the tool is on one of the three wet hair settings. Section your hair, then run the brush head from the roots of your hair to the ends, moving slowly and twisting the brush as you work. For added volume on face-framing pieces or near your roots, position the brush up and under your hair, rotating the tool in place for 15 seconds. Repeat until your hair is fully dry and voluminous. How to use the Shark SmoothStyle as a straightening comb: Power on the dry hair setting by rotating the ring to the red brush icon on the base of the handle, then wait until the built-in light on the base of the barrel turns green. Rotate the brush as you work it through your hair, making sure your strands pass through both sets of pink plates on the barrel’s narrow edges.

Shark SmoothStyle Editor Testing and Review Notes

Hair dryer brushes are a key component of my hair routine: I’ll use them when I need to quickly smooth out damp hair before finishing off my hair look with a straightener or a curling iron. They’re also my go-to tools on days between washes to speedily restore volume on my curtain bangs and face-framing pieces.

At first glance, I thought Shark’s SmoothSyle was simply a hair dryer brush. But no, this tool does more than dry and add volume to your hair; it also delivers glossy shine and bounce.

I have naturally curly, thick hair, so while hair dryer brushes make my hair smoother, they typically leave it a little too voluminous — and frizzy. The Shark SmoothStyle’s heated comb setting comes in with a major win here: A quick turn of the handle transforms the Shark SmoothStyle into a gentle straightener that tamps down frizz for a polished effect. If you’re familiar with hair dryer brushes, the tool will come natural to you; it’s simple to use on either setting with a brushing, twisting motion.

The SmoothStyle is heavier than other hair dryer brushes we’ve tested, likely due to the addition of the heated plates on the barrel. However it also styles hair quicker than its competitors, thanks to Shark’s impressive airflow, so my arms didn’t get overtired while using it on either setting.

During our testing period, I noticed the bristles snagged and caught on my hair if it wasn’t appropriately detangled prior to use; this is a tool you’ll want to use on thoroughly brushed hair. After testing the tool on damp, dry, and days-old hair, I’ve found that the tool’s two settings deliver impressive lift to my roots, shine on the mid-shaft of my hair, and bounce on my ends.

Final Verdict

The Shark SmoothStyle device is a budget-friendly hair styling tool that will work particularly well for those with naturally straight, wavy, or lightly curly hair. For under $100, you’ll get a high-performance, non-damaging hair dryer brush as well as a heated comb. Despite the price point, the tool has all the fixings of a luxury tool: Shark took care of small details that make a major difference, like the ergonomic handle, a cool touch point on the tip of the barrel, and a cord that rotates in the socket of the handle to prevent tangling.

It may not fully eliminate the need for a flat iron or curling iron in your styling arsenal (particularly if you like bombshell waves or pin-straight looks) but it’s a genius device for quick weekday styling or travel.

Why Trust WWD?

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Expert

Chris Appleton is a celebrity hairstylist and Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty. Appleton is known for his work as a world-renowned conceptual hair stylist, highly sought after by some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, fashion, and advertising for his original and outstanding work. Named a “Hair Star” by Vogue UK, Appleton’s work has been showcased on covers and major features for the top-tier magazines across the globe, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Grazia, L’Officiel Paris and Singapore. His red carpet clients include Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry. Impeccable attention to detail, paired with enviable creative vision, has made Appleton into one of the most in-demand hairstylists today.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair. Sullivan received an advance sample of the Shark SmoothStyle, and tested it for two weeks ahead of the tool’s August 15, 2023 launch.