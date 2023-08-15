Shark SpeedStyle Review: Everything to Know About the New Hair Dryer With Amazing Attachments

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The days of hair dryers that simply take your hair from wet to dry are long gone. Today, we expect hair tools to dry our hair while curling, smoothing, adding volume, or texturizing, too. Shark’s new hair dryer, the SpeedStyle, is here to do exactly that — and our editors put it to the test.

Multi-stylers are a growing category in the hair styling tool space; the tools allow you to style your hair myriad ways with a simple switch of an attachment. They’re designed for ultimate convenience, but they do come with a caveat — these devices can take time to figure out, cost an arm and a leg, and often come with excess attachments you may not utilize in your hair care routine. Sound familiar? Shark’s new hair dryer defies these frustrations with an under $200 price tag, intuitive design, and a tight edit of powerful attachments.

Consider the Shark SpeedStyle a little sister to the TikTok-famous Shark FlexStyle. The tool has fewer attachments — a factor that makes it less overwhelming to figure out and utilize — but doesn’t sacrifice power, styling speed, or results. On top of its lightweight build and hair-healthy heat limitations, the SmoothStyle is available in two configurations, catering to hair types from straight to coily (aka type 4 hair).

“The SpeedStyle is lightweight, but it’s really, really powerful,” explains celebrity hairstylist and Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty, Chris Appleton. “I love the RapidGloss attachment, it takes away all of the frizz in your hair. Every woman I’ve ever worked with, when they have a blowout, they always get those flyways. This is an amazing product that flattens them out when you run it over the top of your hair.”

The SpeedStyle isn’t the only news coming from Shark today: The brand also launched the SmoothStyle, a multitasking hair dryer brush with a built-in flat iron feature. On top of these new tools, Shark Beauty is taking their existing suite of hair tools to new heights under the expert eye of Appleton. With these additions, expect to see Shark’s best hair tools everywhere.

Starting today, you can shop the Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer directly at Sharkclean.com, with the tool’s availability expanding to more retailers soon. To give you the low down and see if the Shark SpeedStyle is worth purchasing, WWD received an advance sample of the SpeedStyle to thoroughly test and review ahead of its launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Shark Beauty tool.

Related: Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

How We Tested the Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer Product tested: Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer

Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer Shark SpeedStyle Price : $179.99 to 199.99 (pricing varies based on attachments)

: $179.99 to 199.99 (pricing varies based on attachments) Where to Buy the Shark SpeedStyle : Sharkclean.com (more retailers to come soon)

: Sharkclean.com (more retailers to come soon) Testing time period: 2 weeks

2 weeks Hair type tested: Thick, naturally curly hair

Thick, naturally curly hair Weight: 1.69 pounds

1.69 pounds Temperature range: Maximum 230°F

Maximum 230°F Heat and airflow settings: Cool shot, four heat settings, and three airflow settings

Cool shot, four heat settings, and three airflow settings Curly and coily hair configuration attachments: RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, Turbo Concentrator

RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, Turbo Concentrator Straight and wavy hair configuration attachments: RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, and DefrizzFast Diffuser

RapidGloss Finisher, QuickSmooth Brush, and DefrizzFast Diffuser Attachments available for purchase: Express Touchup Brush and Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb

Express Touchup Brush and Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb Editor testing review: For a multi-tasking hair dryer, the SpeedStyle is amazingly easy to navigate. It’s a lightweight hair dryer that doesn’t compromise on power — our tester was able to take her hair from wet to fully dry and styled in just 10 minutes. Of all the attachments, we were most impressed by the RapidGloss Finisher for its ability to tame flyaways and create a uniformed finish in seconds.

What Is Shark’s New Hair Dryer?

The Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer is a styler-meets-hair dryer condensed into a travel-friendly, under 2-pound package.

Beyond its petite size, this hair styling tool is a breakthrough for its versatility: The SpeedStyle combines the intuitive design of Shark’s HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer with the attachments that made the Shark FlexStyle a TikTok famous beauty product. Where most standard or travel hair dryers come with a concentrator and diffuser attachment at most, the SpeedStyle arrives to you with three attachments for versatile styling, plus additional styling attachments available for purchase. (At Sharkclean.com, you can also build your own SpeedStyle hair dryer with two attachments of your choosing for $179.99.)

Another key innovation in Shark’s new hair dryer is — as the name alludes to — its quick-drying capabilities. The digital hair dryer relies on strong airflow rather than high heat to dry your hair, which results in a faster styling session that doesn’t compromise the integrity of your hair. For extra insurance, the tool monitors temperature 1,000 times per second, according to the brand, to ensure that your strands are safe from heat damage.

Shark’s SpeedStyle Hair Dryer Attachment Guide

The Shark SpeedStyle hair dryer is compatible with a total of six attachments, available in two configurations for different hair textures.

Both configurations include the RapidGloss Finisher and the QuickSmooth Brush. The curly and coily hair dryer set includes a diffuser, while the straight and wavy one includes a concentrator. On top of the included attachments, you can shop two additional stylers. Below are more details on the attachments and tips on using them:

RapidGloss Finisher : Included in both configurations, this magical attachment enlists Coanda airflow (the same technology in Dyson’s Airwrap barrels and Shark FlexStyle’s curling barrels) to give your hair a smooth, uniform look. It’s a finishing touch for already-styled hair: Simply tap it to the surface of your hair near the root, then slowly drag it down to the ends using light pressure. The Coanda airflow attracts flyaways and frizz, smoothing them out for a glossy, flawless finish.

: Included in both configurations, this magical attachment enlists Coanda airflow (the same technology in Dyson’s Airwrap barrels and Shark FlexStyle’s curling barrels) to give your hair a smooth, uniform look. It’s a finishing touch for already-styled hair: Simply tap it to the surface of your hair near the root, then slowly drag it down to the ends using light pressure. The Coanda airflow attracts flyaways and frizz, smoothing them out for a glossy, flawless finish. QuickSmooth Brush: Click the QuickSmooth Brush onto the nozzle, and the SpeedStyle instantly transforms into a hair dryer brush. Use it on 80 percent dry hair to either smooth or volumize your hair look: Orient the tool under your roots for lift, then run it from mid shaft to ends in a hair-brushing motion to smooth out unwanted texture. This tool is also included in both SpeedStyle configurations.

Click the QuickSmooth Brush onto the nozzle, and the SpeedStyle instantly transforms into a hair dryer brush. Use it on 80 percent dry hair to either smooth or volumize your hair look: Orient the tool under your roots for lift, then run it from mid shaft to ends in a hair-brushing motion to smooth out unwanted texture. This tool is also included in both SpeedStyle configurations. Turbo Concentrator : Like other concentrators, this attachment condenses the hair dryer’s airflow for a smooth, sleeked-out hair look. Shark’s Turbo Concentrator features a super narrow slit to achieve that result in powerful, quick fashion. The concentrator is included in the Straight and Wavy hair dryer configuration.

: Like other concentrators, this attachment condenses the hair dryer’s airflow for a smooth, sleeked-out hair look. Shark’s Turbo Concentrator features a super narrow slit to achieve that result in powerful, quick fashion. The concentrator is included in the Straight and Wavy hair dryer configuration. DefrizzFast Diffuser : Included in the SpeedStyle Curly and Coily set, this diffuser is designed for maintaining and defining any natural curl pattern. The diffuser features a medium bowl depth and extendable prongs, so you can calibrate the attachment to work with the thickness of your hair.

: Included in the SpeedStyle Curly and Coily set, this diffuser is designed for maintaining and defining any natural curl pattern. The diffuser features a medium bowl depth and extendable prongs, so you can calibrate the attachment to work with the thickness of your hair. Express Touchup Brush : Available for purchase separately, this round brush attachment allows you to curl ends and finesse any face-framing pieces of hair in a breeze. It has a narrow barrel size and two types of bristles that lend good tension as you use the attachment, facilitating curls or bouncy ends with the flick of your wrist.

: Available for purchase separately, this round brush attachment allows you to curl ends and finesse any face-framing pieces of hair in a breeze. It has a narrow barrel size and two types of bristles that lend good tension as you use the attachment, facilitating curls or bouncy ends with the flick of your wrist. Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb: This attachment is ideal for those who like to elongate curls or have a hard time getting volume near the roots between washes. Comb it through the length of your hair to stretch your curls, or nestle the prongs up and under your hair near the root for a lift. This attachment is also available for purchase separately.

Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer — Editor Testing Review Notes

During our two-week testing period with the Shark SpeedStyle, one thing was clear: The designers and engineers behind this tool took extra care to make this hair dryer intuitive and straightforward to use. The attachment offerings include a mix of upgraded essentials (like the extra targeted concentrator and adjustable diffuser), plus easy-to-operate brush and smoothing attachments. Click any of the attachments onto the hair dryer’s nozzle, and the airflow and heat settings automatically adjust to optimized settings to remove any guesswork.

While test-driving the new device, I gave each attachment a whirl on my long, naturally curly hair. For starters, this lightweight hair dryer is excellent on its own — I was able to rough dry sopping wet hair in record time. The QuickSmooth Brush proved handy for taking my hair from wavy to near straight (I adjusted the heat setting up a notch to expedite the process for my thick hair). Curly girls know that not all hair diffusers are created equal, and this one is a standout for to its roomy bowl and adjustable prongs.

Of all the attachments I tested, the RapidGloss Finisher stood out as the most exceptional of the bunch. On straight hair, the attachment delivered results I’ve only ever achieved from a few passes with a hair straightener. After quickly brushing the attachment from roots to ends, the attachment made my strands look more uniform, sleek, and condensed (in a good way), all without losing body. When I styled my hair curly, I used the same RapidGloss attachment to smooth flyaways near my roots and remove excess frizz.

I’ll use each of the SpeedStyle’s attachments regularly, but the RapidGloss Finisher has become a fast favorite for looking pulled together quickly, or refreshing my hair between wash days.

Final Verdict

Although the attachments are a major selling point, the Shark SpeedStyle is an excellent hair dryer on its own; the hair tool is lightweight, has a lengthy cord, and dries your hair quickly without damaging it. Similar sized dryers with equal efficiency and power retail for upward of $350, and that’s without attachments.

The SpeedStyle will be a game changer for those who want a hair dryer that does more than just dry hair, but feel intimidated by options with six-plus attachments. Each SpeedStyle configuration includes a curation of attachments that are seamless to operate for gorgeous hair without weak arms.

The RapidGloss Finisher will be a revelation for anyone who tests it out — it’s handy for any hair type and works like magic on freshly washed and styled hair as well as hair looks that need some reviving between washes.

Most astounding of all is the Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer’s price point: At under $200, this tool does the work of a high-performance hair dryer, hair dryer brush, and flat iron all-in-one.

Shop the Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer

Meet the Expert

Chris Appleton is a celebrity hairstylist and Global Ambassador for Shark Beauty. Appleton is known for his work as a world-renowned conceptual hair stylist, highly sought after by some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, fashion, and advertising for his original and outstanding work. Named a “Hair Star” by Vogue UK, Appleton’s work has been showcased on covers and major features for the top-tier magazines across the globe, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Grazia, L’Officiel Paris and Singapore. His red carpet clients include Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry. Impeccable attention to detail, paired with enviable creative vision, has made Appleton into one of the most in-demand hairstylists today.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. Sullivan has tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair. Sullivan received an advance sample of the Shark SpeedStyle, and tested it for two weeks ahead of the tool’s August 15, 2023 launch.