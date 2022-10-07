×
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Sponsored Content

Shopbop Beauty Is Finally Here — Shop Our Top Editors' Picks to Buy Now.

Treat yourself or get your holiday shopping done early with our favorite beauty goods.

Shopbop leadart
Courtesy of Shopbop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty lovers rejoice: Just in time for the holiday season, Shopbop has branched out to the cosmetics business by launching its own beauty shop.

This natural progression for Shopbop — which is known for its fantastic curation for all women who find joy in dressing up and wearing quality garments — allows the popular shopping destination to become a one-stop shop for all your style needs to complete your look for any occasion, from work to weekends and day to night.

Shopbop is kicking off its foray into the beauty category in a big way. Similar to its eclectic clothing assortment, spanning established labels and emerging designer collections, Shopbop Beauty also offers a carefully curated variety of hair, skin care, and makeup brands encompassing perennial players and emerging leaders. Established cult labels like Stila, Laura Mercier, and Oribe will be joined by newer, buzzy brands like Tan Luxe, Chillhouse, and Alo Yoga. There is also a solid mix of high-end luxury brands — like Augustinus Bader — and more accessible ones — such as Starface. Malin + Goetz, Buxom, SK-II, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Joanna Vargas are also available on the site, among many others. 

Related Galleries

This beauty sector is for the long-standing shopper who relies on Shopbop to curate their closet with the best brands and the newly curious customers who are looking to buy everything from the best makeup brush set to the best hair dryer from a credible source.

To help celebrate the news and narrow down the noteworthy products the WWD Shop team and our industry friends can’t get enough of, we’ve shared our top picks from Shopbop’s beauty edit. So keep scrolling because there are plenty of beauty gifts and wellness ideas for all the women on your holiday shopping list.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

  • Key ingredients: Malic Acid, Salycilic Acid, Retinol, Resveratrol
  • Formulation: Towelette
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “I’ve used Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peels for over 13 years and counting. If dry winter skin is a major concern of yours, do yourself a favor and add this to your cart stat!” – Adam Mansuroglu

This chemical peel increases your skin’s dermis. Instead of stripping the moisture on your skin barrier, this peel proves that acids can reinforce it. The key lies in their two-step process: The first wipe delivers the exfoliating acids, while the second wipe contains a neutralizer that turns off the acids and floods the skin with renewing ingredients. 

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel $88 Buy Now

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

  • Key ingredients: Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate — proven technology to help repair broken bonds for stronger hair.
  • Special features: Paraben-free, phthalates-free, vegan, and certified cruelty free by Leaping Bunny
  • Hair types: All hair types

Why We Love This Product: “This product is great for someone like me who highlights and blow drys their hair too much. It acts like a protein shake to smooth, nourish, and rebuild my frizzy, dry, and thin strands.” — Nikki Chwatt

Olaplex’s No.3 Hair Perfector is a pre-shampoo hair treatment that reduces breakage and split ends for visibly healthier hair. It features the label’s Bond Building Technology, which is proven to fix broken disulfide bonds damaged by chemical services, heat, and styling.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector $30 Buy Now

Costa Brazil Oleo Para A Face Kaya Anti-Aging Face Oil

  • Key ingredients: Kaya, Cacay, Breu Branco, Baobab Seed Oil, Babassu Seed Oil, Brazil Nut Oil
  • Special features: Fragrance-free, certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, Vegan
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “As winter approaches, It’s the perfect time to stock up on Costa Brazil’s beloved face oil. A small amount goes a long way for glowing skin on the driest of days during the cold weather season. Plus, the packaging is incredibly chic.” – Adam Mansuroglu

Sustainably sourced Costa Brazil Kaya Anti-Aging Face Oil nourishes and revitalizes skin while enhancing firmness. The lightweight formula includes Cacay oil, which diminishes the appearance of aging, fine lines, and other environmental stressors. You can expect the glowy and dewy look you get after laying on the beach with the proper SPF on.

Costa Brazil Oleo Para A Face Kaya Anti-Aging Face Oil $125 Buy Now

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30

  • Key ingredients: Macadamia And Kukui Seed Oils, Tamarind Seed Extract, Vitamins C And E
  • Special features: Paraben-free, sulfate-free, fragrance-free
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination

Why We Love This Product: “On days when I look tired with discoloration and bad eye bags, but I don’t want to put on a full face of makeup, I reach for this tinted moisturizer. It gives me the glazed-donut skin glow with just enough coverage.” — Nikki Chwatt

If you want to achieve the no-makeup-makeup look, tinted moisturizers are the way to go. Laura Mercier’s iconic tinted moisturizer delivers a glow with a hint of tint. It includes good-for-skin ingredients like macadamia and kukui oils to cushion the skin barrier, tamarind seed extract for its antioxidant benefits, vitamin C, and sodium hyaluronate to plump fine lines. Plus, broad-spectrum SPF 30 protects your skin against harmful rays. 

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 $49 Buy Now

Malin + Goetz Essentials Travel Kit

  • Key ingredients: Grapefruit Face Cleanser, Vitamin E Face Moisturizer, Bergamot Hand and Body Wash, Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer, Peppermint Shampoo, Cilantro Conditioner
  • Special features: Vegan and certified cruelty free by PETA. Sulfate, phthalate, and paraben free
  • Skin types: For all hair and skin types

Why We Love This Product: “I always keep this Malin + Goetz travel kit ready in my beauty cabinet for last-minute weekend trips — it has everything you can possibly need! Plus, this essentials kit is great to have in your guest bathroom when hosting friends and family during the holiday season.” – Adam Mansuroglu

If you’re heading out of town, stock up on skin care sets of less than 3.4oz. Malin + Goetz’s Essentials Travel Kit is a great option as it includes the brand’s bestsellers for face, body, and hair care. From Bergamont Hand and Body Wash to Cilantro Shampoo and much more, you’ll be kept clean and groomed on the go.

Malin + Goetz Essentials Travel Kit $34 Buy Now

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

  • Key ingredients: Peptides, Vitamin A, Vitamin E
  • Special features: Paraben-Free

Why We Love This Product: “Buxom’s plumping lip gloss in White Russian is my go-to lip product for evenings out with friends. The perfect neutral pink shade leaves my lips glossy, hydrated, and plump. Sometimes I’ll layer it with a lip tint for a more pigmented lip look.” — Nikki Chwatt

This lip polish boldly creates the appearance of fuller lips with a tantalizing tingle in a high-shine, shimmering finish. The formula includes a peptide complex to create a voluminous lip and vitamins A and E to provide moisture. The best part? It comes in 19 shades, so you’re sure to find one suitable for you.

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish $23 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid Serum

  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Purslane Extra
  • Special features: Paraben-free, PEG-free, GMO-free, fragrance-free
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “This product is worth every penny. After one month of using Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum, I couldn’t believe all the compliments I received on my skin complexion from both friends and strangers on the streets of New York — even a Starbucks barista asked me for my skin care routine. It nourishes and firms the skin for a well-rested look that’s not easy to achieve.” – Adam Mansuroglu

Dull and dry skin is no match for Dr. Barbara Sturm’s award-winning hyaluronic acid serum. Made with the brand’s custom-blended hyaluronic acid, the formula provides intense, long-term hydration with a plumping effect. It also comes with a healthy dose of purslane, which has antioxidative properties that minimize the look of redness and irritation and strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier for a healthier, more even-looking complexion.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid $300 Buy Now

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks 

  • Key ingredients: Peptides, Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acid
  • Special features: Certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, vegan, gluten-free, BPA free, paraben free, phthalate free. No synthetic fragrance or mineral oil used
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “After a long night, I love to put these under my eyes because they hydrate and revive dull skin. Plus, they stay put on my face, so I don’t have to worry about them sliding around. To feel extra refreshed, I keep them in the fridge and put them on in the morning while I’m lying in bed with my coffee.” — Nikki Chwatt

These individually-packaged gold foil eye masks promise to brighten, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of dark circles. They feature hyaluronic acid that delivers hydration and works to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The aloe leaf extract and lavender oil offer a cooling effect while soothing and calming the under-eye area.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks  $28 Buy Now

Supergoop! Every.Single.Face Watery Lotion SPF 50

  • Key ingredients: Cress Sprout Extract, Wild Butterfly Ginger Root Extract, SPF 50
  • Special features: Certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and water and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “I started using this lotion daily over the summer and I still apply it any day where I know i’ll be in the sun. It works like a charm to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, and it’s so lightweight, you can sometimes forget you even applied it.” – Adam Mansuroglu

With a lightweight and cooling cream formula, this chemical sunscreen includes wild butterfly ginger root extract to filter blue light and reduce the visible effects of free radicals and cress sprout extract to filter pollution and support the skin barrier. In addition, its oil-free formula makes it ideal for all skin types, leaving behind a velvety soft finish without piling, caking, or giving your face a white cast.

<strong>Supergoop! Every.Single.Face Watery Lotion SPF 50</strong> $34 Buy Now

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

  • Key ingredients: Cypress Oil, Argan Oil, Maracuja Oil
  • Special features: Color-safe, sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, certified cruelty-free by PETA, vegan
  • Hair types: For all hair types 

Why We Love This Product: “Oribe’s hair products are seriously pure luxury, and this shampoo is no exception. It clarifies my hair and leaves it looking and feeling softer after each wash. I highly recommend pairing it with the Gold Lust conditioner for the full effect.” — Nikki Chwatt

Treat your hair to extra indulgence with this shampoo that has a mix of argan and maracuja oils. These two properties, when blended together, boost shine and build strength. Its bio-restorative complex helps to balance the scalp and rejuvenate hair for better moisture, bounce, and luminosity.

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo $34 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Hydration Duo 2-Piece Kit

  • Key ingredients: Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer: Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Silk, Pentavitin Cucumber Detox Hydra-gel Eye Patches: Cucumber Extract, Aloe, Chamomile
  • Special features: Paraben-free, Sulfate-Free, Silicone-Free
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “I’m a huge Peter Thomas Roth fan and this duo doesn’t disappoint. If your skin can use a boost in hydration from sleepless nights, traveling or a wild night out, this duo provides the one-two punch you need to revive your facial skin.” – Adam Mansuroglu

Combat winter dry skin with Peter Thomas Roth’s Hydration Duo 2-Piece Kit. It features the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer and Cucumber Detox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to lock in moisture, replenish the skin, retain a bright skin tone, and replace dull skin with a sun-kissed glow despite the lack of sunshine. These products are bestsellers from the brand because they act as year-round beauty essentials.

Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Hydration Duo 2-Piece Kit $44 Buy Now

Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops

  • Key ingredients: Raspberry Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera
  • Special features: Paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, and certified cruelty free by PETA 
  • Skin types: Normal, Dry, Combination, Oily

Why We Love This Product: “Tan Luxe is a safe option if I want to look a little more glowy and a little less ghostly in a matter of minutes. The process is simple: I mix about six drops into my favorite moisturizer in the palm of my hand, apply evenly to the face, and rinse my hands with soap and water immediately after applying.”

Self-tanning can seem daunting as you don’t want to step outside with streaks or look orange; however, Tan Luxe has made it simple. Its Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops speak for themselves. It’s a watery consistency formulated with vitamin E and aloe vera that work with your skin tone to deliver a radiant, natural-looking, and nourished tan. If you have lighter skin, the brand recommends using the Light/Medium color, while those with darker skin complexion should opt for the Medium/Dark color.

<strong>Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops</strong> $50 Buy Now

