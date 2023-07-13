EXCLUSIVE: Slip x Tatcha Just Launched a Chic Set That Delivers Beauty Sleep On Every Level

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

A good night’s sleep has far-reaching benefits — looking radiant is just one of them. Today, Slip and Tatcha debuted a limited-edition pillowcase and face serum set that will have you waking up on the right side of the bed.

The Tatcha x Slip Silken Dreams Duo harnesses silk in all of its forms: The set includes one queen-sized pillowcase in Slip’s signature high-grade mulberry silk fabric and Tatcha’s Silk Serum, which contains silk proteins to give your skin a boost of hydration, among other benefits. The pillowcase is done in a gorgeous lavender hue that nods to the plant’s aromatherapy benefits, and ties into Tatcha’s signature colorway.

Slip’s line of luxurious silk accessories are beloved by celebrities, editors, and TikTok users alike (on the app, “Slip silk” has over one billion views). Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the Slip’s popular hair ties, but the brand’s pillowcases are the real star. Rather than cotton (which can be rough on your skin and cause tangles in your hair), Slip’s silk pillowcases are crafted with long-fiber mulberry silk that doesn’t rough up the cuticles of your hair or irritate your skin.

Tatcha also brings star power to this limited-edition set — Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston are both fans of the brand’s Dewy Skin line. In March, Tatcha launched The Silk Serum as a sensitive skin-friendly alternative to retinol products. Rather than vitamin A, the Silk Serum employs plant-based cranberry and sea fennel extracts to help promote skin cell turnover for firmer, bouncier skin without redness or peeling. Unlike retinol, The Silk Serum doesn’t make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, so it’s a sound choice for summertime.

The real beauty of this collaboration is that the products work together harmoniously. Slip pillowcases are designed to absorb less skin care products than alternative pillowcases, so every drop of Tatcha’s Silk Serum you apply will seep into your skin, not your pillow. Another bonus? This set gives you sneaky savings; purchased separately, the products cost $187, while this duo is just $159.

Sweet dreams are right this way — shop the Slip x Tatcha set, below.

Slip x Tatcha Silken Dreams Duo Slip x Tatcha Silken Dreams Duo $159 Buy Now at Tatcha

