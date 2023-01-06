Sol de Janeiro Just Launched a Body Oil — Here’s Our Honest Review.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Brazilian-inspired beauty brand Sol de Janeiro has no shortage of supporters: The fragrance body sprays gone TikTok viral for their similarity to some of the best women’s perfumes. But of all the brand’s best body lotions and nourishing hair masks, it’s Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream that continues to be a top seller (Hillary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber are all fans). The brand just launched that celebrity-beloved body cream in a new formula, the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, so we had to put it to the test.

Body care is on the up and up in the beauty space: Brands are incorporating active ingredients into lotions and oils that were once only reserved for the best face serums. You can find options that brighten your skin, smooth rough texture, and deliver major hydration. And Sol de Janeiro is one of the brands taking body care seriously.

Like all things Sol de Janeiro, this new oil has a heady fragrance to it. You’ll pick up on notes of almond, salted caramel, and sandalwood as soon as you remove the seal. But the oil promises more than a gourmand scent trailing in your wake — it’s also designed to help you de-puff, hydrate, and smooth your skin. No matter if you’re fending off doldrums-of-winter dry skin or getting ready for a sunny getaway, the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is a product to put in high rotation. Read on to discover why.

Product tested: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil Testing time period: One week

One week Application method: I applied about four pumps of the body oil to my limbs once to twice daily.

I applied about four pumps of the body oil to my limbs once to twice daily. Size: 3.4 oz

3.4 oz Ingredients: Guaraná caffeine complex, micro algae extract, Brazilian olive oil

Guaraná caffeine complex, micro algae extract, Brazilian olive oil Pros: Subtly firms skin, hydrates, absorbs quickly

Subtly firms skin, hydrates, absorbs quickly Cons: Smell may be too strong for some, overpowers other fragrances you wear

Smell may be too strong for some, overpowers other fragrances you wear Testing review: This silky body oil left my skin looking smooth and feeling soft immediately after application. The fragrance will be a selling point for many — it’s Sol de Janeiro’s signature Cheirosa 62 scent, although others may find the smell too sweet and strong for twice daily use.

About Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil

Sol de Janeiro has a slew of bestselling body care items, and the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is the first non-tinted oil they’ve added to the mix. The body oil formula has all of the hallmark traits of other products from the beachy brand: It’s created with Brazilian ingredients, has a luxurious texture, and smells delicious.

This body oil is a standout option from its shelf-mates at Sephora because of its firming power. A trio of caffeine-rich Brazilian extracts are the magic in the oil; together they help to de-puff, firm, and brighten your skin with consistent use. The olive oil-based formula also contains sustainably-sourced micro algae extracts that pack skin-softening fatty acids. As for the fragrance, you’ll smell sweet notes of vanilla, pistachio, and sandalwood as soon as you slather it on.

How to Use Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil

You can apply Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil as you would any body lotion or cream, massaging it onto your skin until it’s not tacky to the touch. For max hydration, sweep it onto damp skin after showering; this helps you absorb the extra water on the surface of your skin for longer-lasting moisture throughout the day. Because of the circulation-boosting ingredients, the oil is apropos for lymphatic drainage massages at home. Apply it in upward and outward motions on your limbs and torso for three to five minutes to help clear out any puffiness (the brand also debuted a beechwood Firmeza massage tool to use in tandem with the oil for extra bloat-decreasing benefits). During wintertime you may want to apply the oil at morning and night to combat dry skin, but once daily will do on balmy summer days.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil Testing Review

Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream has been one of my summertime staples for years — I always stock up on travel sized tubs when I’m headed on a beach trip to ensure I have smooth, supple limbs. Suffice to say I had high expectations before testing this oil, which is the latest addition to Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum line. Usually body oils feel greasier on my skin than lotions and creams, but that’s not the case with this formula — I found that the oil absorbs and dries down quickly, making it easier for me to slide into my favorite jeans or throw on my best slip dress without my skin catching on fabric. The oil’s packaging is a major selling point, too, as the base of the container has a non-slip silicone lining that prevents it from slipping and sliding on your counter.

Final Verdict

After a full week of applying Sol de Janeiro’s new body oil, my skin feels revived from its mid-winter dryness. But this oil has year-round appeal thanks to its intense hydration and quick absorption, meaning you can apply it on the coldest days for immediate softening, and on the hottest days for non slippery moisture. The fragrance will be a major selling point for fans of Sol de Janeiro’s sweet scents; it’s a great option to layer with the brand’s other bestselling body sprays.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She tested this new Sol de Janeiro body oil for one full week, taking notes on texture, absorption, scent, and longevity of hydration after application.