Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Is the Last-Chance Amazon Prime Day Deal You’ll Want to Shop Today

Amazon Prime Day’s beauty deals are live with discounts on your favorite lip masks, eyeshadow palettes, and hair styling tools. Sol de Janeiro just entered the chat with discounts on the brand’s bestselling body sprays, body lotions, and most excitingly, the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, on sale for 20 percent off.

With a gourmand scent and quick-absorbing formula, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is one of the best body creams you can buy this summer. The formula includes a bevy of Brazilian ingredients, including guaraná extract to help firm skin over time, cupuaçu butter that’s full of softening fatty acids, and açaí oil for free radical-foraging antioxidants. But for most shoppers (including this beauty editor) the scent is the main selling point. The body cream is fragranced with Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ’62 scent, featuring nutty-sweet notes of pistachio, sandalwood, jasmine, and salted caramel. It manages to do what few gourmand fragrances can: Smell sugary without coming off cloying.

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is not only Sol de Janeiro’s bestselling product — it’s also Amazon’s number one body cream, scoring the top spot in Amazon’s list of body cream bestsellers. On TikTok, this softening salve has over 290 million views. And celebrities are all about it, too, with the body lotion earning praise from Hilary Duff, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez, to name a few. It’s even earned a spot on Blake Lively’s Amazon storefront page. The body cream is so popular that Sol de Janeiro released a body oil version of the cream last winter (read our Sol de Janeiro firming oil testing review for more info).

This yummy body cream is almost never on sale, so shop it on sale before Prime Day ends tonight.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $48 $38.40 Buy Now at Amazon

