Solawave Just Released a New Version of the Celeb-Approved Radiant Renewal Skin Care Wand 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon, Pedro Pascal, and Sydney Sweeney have one skin care secret in common — the Solawave Wand. And today, the petite tool got an upgrade. Solawave just released the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand — a 2.0 version of the bestselling skin care tool.

The Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand comes with improvements derived from shoppers’ feedback on the original tool. The petite tool now has a power button (the first iteration was touch activated) and comes with a travel case, allowing you to safely stow it along with your travel hair dryers and other on-the-go essentials. You’ll get more red light therapy benefits, too, as the Radiant Renewal Wand features seven LED lights, versus five in the original version. The updated wand is also easier to maneuver around your complexion, as the head now rotates 180 degrees.

One of the biggest updates to the Solawave Radiant Wand is the addition of Galvanic current: This technology uses low-level currents to help your skin care ingredients absorb into your skin. Apply one of your best face serums before using the tool to make those ingredients go the extra mile.

Beyond these updates, you’ll get all the benefits of the original facial tool with the updated version. Similar to LED face masks, the tool uses light therapy to improve the tone of your skin over time. It also delivers warmth and subtle vibration to function like one of the best at-home facial massagers. Swipe the tool in upwards, outwards motions to help depuff after a late night or prep your skin for a special occasion.

On the topic of special occasions, the original Solawave Wand has made a name for itself in Hollywood. In a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sydney Sweeney shared that she fell in love with the device during the early days of the pandemic and now uses it regularly to improve her skin tone and stave off acne. Makeup artists and groomers whip it out to prep stars’ skin ahead of red carpets, too. Groomer Coco Ulrich used the Solawave on Pedro Pascal ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used it on Reese Witherspoon before the 2022 SAG Awards, and makeup artist Emily Cheng used it to prep Meghann Fahy’s skin for this year’s SAG Awards. Suffice to say, this tool is a secret weapon for glowing skin.

Solawave’s Radiant Renewal Wand is available in three sleek colorways — choose your favorite, below.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

We Tested the Theraface Pro Facial Tool — Here’s Our Honest Review.

Red Light Therapy Is the Secret to Dua Lipa’s Lifted, Glowing Skin

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on the Solawave Red Light Therapy Wand

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin and hair. She takes her original Solawave with her whenever she travels for a quick pick-me-up.