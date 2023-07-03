The Celeb-Loved Solawave Wand Is on Sale for Under $90

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Red light therapy is one of the best ways to improve the appearance of your skin, but finding the right tool at the right price can be a tall order. Luckily, the Solawave sale is coming to your rescue, with 40 percent off the popular 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand applied automatically at checkout.

Not only is this little tool beloved by celebs, it offers red light and microcurrent therapies, as well as facial massage and therapeutic warmth that promotes better absorption of face serums and brightening serums. While the Solawave wand hardly ever goes in sale, it’s discounted to just $89, which is the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

The tool is about the size of a marker, making it much more travel-friendly than other LED light therapy face masks. It gained popularity largely in TikTok, where it has amassed more than 21 million views. That said, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, and Meghann Fahy have been open about using the tool to stave off acne before important events or red carpets. Pedro Pascal’s groomer also used it to make sure he was camera-ready before the Academy Awards.

The Solawave’s compact size and long battery life make it ideal for travel. The tool activates immediately when it touches freshly-cleaned, hydrated skin. From there, it emits wrinkle-fighting red light waves and microcurrents, as well as gentle vibrations that will reduce any puffiness or swelling. Finally, it will make sure that your luxe creams are fully absorbed by warming the skin. One reviewer noted that it also made her “dark circles less noticeable,” and left her skin “smoother with an even tone.”

This product is sure to become a part of your daily routine, and its under-$90 price tag makes it a total steal. Go ahead and grab it now before it sells out.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.