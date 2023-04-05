Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on the Celeb-Loved SolaWave 4-In-1 Facial Wand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

With sandals and swimsuit season just around the corner, it’s time to get your skin summer-ready. So if you want to do just that in the comfort of your own home, you’ve come to the right place. Today, Amazon is having a secret sale on SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Wand for nearly 36 percent off.

The SolaWave Red Light Therapy Wand is an ultra-portable FDA-approved device that promises to revive skin complexion. In just three years, it has skyrocketed to fame, racking up celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Bethenny Frankel. Not only does it uses targeted red light therapy, which promises to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, but it also uses microcurrents and vibration to rejuvenate the skin in as little as five minutes per session.

Here at WWD, we always have our eye on the hottest beauty products, like the best skin care tools, the best skin tightening devices, and the best LED face masks of the moment. However, we also keep an eye out for those stealth items that seem to be on the tip of everyone’s tongues. That’s why when SolaWave’s Wand went viral on TikTok in October of 2022 for making skin smoother and brighter and mimicking some of the most expensive in-office procedures in the comfort of the home, I knew I needed to give it a whirl.

After one month of testing it, I noticed that it did not cause any dryness or irritation, which is hard to come by for someone, like myself, with sensitive skin. Instead, it helped fade some of my dark spots, morning puffiness, and dry patches. The mix of warmth and vibration gave my skin a glowy and rejuvenated finish. While I can’t promise that this pocket-size device will replace facials or injectibles, I’m delighted with the results and can ensure others will be too.

So, whether you want to try the device for yourself or gift it to your beauty-loving bestie, this is one deal you won’t want to pass up. Keep scrolling to shop SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Wand on sale now.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand