Sunday Riley’s Mini Vault 11-Piece Skincare Set Is On Sale at Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunday Riley is one of those beauty brands that is fast to sell out, slow to restock and is wanted by nearly everyone. And it rarely goes on sale — ever. But today, perhaps in a sneak peak of the types of beauty deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day, the mega retailer slashed the prices of two of Sunday Riley’s must-have products: the C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum and the so good it’s shocking, Mini Vault Skincare Collection.

Let’s start with the Mini Vault. This 11-piece set is a curated collection of the brand’s best-sellers and biggest hits. And when we say it’s a collection, we mean collection — these 11 products are essentially everything you’d ever need or want in a skincare routine, and includes their cult-classic Good Genes serum (which landed a coveted spot in our ranking of the best face serums ever), Ceramic Slip cleanser, which is gift from heaven for those with dry skin, and Luna overnight oil.

If you’re a Sunday Riley stan with summer travel plans, snatch up this set so you have all of your favorites in mini, travel-friendly sizes. Or if you’ve always heard about Sunday Riley, but didn’t love the idea of splurging on a full-sized product, now’s your chance to try all of their heroes with minimal commitment. This kit also makes for a phenomenal spa gift for women, whether it’s for their birthday or if you’re a planner who just likes to stock up early for the holidays, especially when you see a super steal like this one.

Even better news? The full-sized C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum is also currently 15% off its normal price, for a total savings of $13. And for an essential skin care product you should be using daily, like a vitamin C serum, you’ll want the full-size bottle, trust us.

A daily dose of vitamin C can help cure a whole host of skincare issues, from alleviating dark circles to smoothing out uneven texture to reducing the appearance of fine lines, so if you aren’t using one at all, you need to jump on the bandwagon, stat. What makes Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. serum so good is its high concentration of vitamin C, clocking in at a whopping 15%, which you don’t often see in OTC skin care products, to give you a smoother, brighter complexion and fast.

Like we said, Sunday Riley’s products are in high demand, so act fast on these beauty deals before all we see is a big ‘sold out’ sticker.

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection $129 $115 Buy Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum