Solve Your Skin Concerns With Sunday Riley’s New B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum

Niacinamide isn’t a new skin care ingredient, but it’s a buzzy one. So it’s no wonder that Sunday Riley’s B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum has caused some commotion since launching in December. The product has already racked up loads of views on TikTok and sold out once at Sephora (don’t worry, it’s newly back in stock). WWD Shop editors received a sneak peak sample of the niacinamide serum last fall, and we’ve taken our time testing the serum over the course of three full months to pen this honest review.

You can find niacinamide on the labels of creams, face serums, eye creams, and sheet masks, and more. If you’re wondering why you might want to incorporate niacinamide into your routine, the better question may be, why not? The ingredient, which is a derivative of vitamin B3, has far-reaching benefits for your skin. As noted in a 2018 review, niacinamide can help manage inflammatory skin conditions like acne and psoriasis, decrease trans epidermal water loss (bye, dry skin), fade discoloration, and increase collagen production for firmer, smoother skin. In short, regular use of niacinamide can make your complexion more even and radiant over time.

But not all niacinamide serums are created equal: Just like retinol products, the ingredient is available in varying concentrations. Most studies evaluate niacinamide’s benefits at a 4 to 5 percent concentration, but Sunday Riley’s niacinamide serum packs a wallop with a 10 percent concentration (it took the brand two years to finesse the formula). Unlike retinol, this high concentration shouldn’t irritate your skin or make it peel — niacinamide has anti-inflammatory properties and it’s well-tolerated by most skin types.

No matter if you’re new to niacinamide or already hooked on the ingredient, Sunday Riley’s B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum is one to consider for brighter, healthier skin during winter’s dullest days. Read our review to learn more about how it works and why we love it.

Niacinamide, resveratrol, green tea-derived antioxidants, and glycerin Pros: High concentration of niacinamide brightens and evens out skin tone Hydrates skin immediately Lightweight texture that wears well under makeup Cruelty-free formula Green tea-derived antioxidants protect skin from environmental aggressors

Cons: Product can leak out of packaging (wipe the top of the bottle between uses to keep it clean) Citrus extracts may irritate very sensitive skin types Some skin types may see benefits over time, not immediately

Testing review: The first thing I noticed while testing Sunday Riley's B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum was instant hydration — the purple liquid left my skin noticeably more dewy after just one night of use. With consistent twice daily use, my skin looked more radiant and felt less dull and dry (during the depths of winter, no less). The serum plays well with other products I layer on top of it, too.

About Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum

Sunday Riley is known for ingredient-forward, celebrity-approved skin care staples — Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Zoey Deutch, and Oprah are just a few supporters. Niacinamide is the headlining ingredient in this formula, but it’s not all you’ll get: The product also contains trans-resveratrol, an antioxidant that teams up with niacinamide to help fade hyperpigmentation. Another included antioxidant, EGCG, is a green tea derivative that helps prevent signs of aging caused from environmental aggressors like pollution.

With consistent twice daily use, the serum is designed to help fade hyperpigmentation and acne scars, quell redness and inflammation, decrease oiliness, smooth fine lines, and reduce the look of pores. The watery texture feels lightweight on skin, so you can easily layer it under SPF or night cream, depending on the time of day you’re applying it.

Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum Editor Testing Review

The first night I used Sunday Riley’s B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum, I noticed a serious improvement in my skin’s hydration by the morning. But the real magic occurred two weeks later, when I noticed that my post-acne red spots — my biggest pet peeve with my complexion — seemed less noticeable. The watery serum absorbs quickly, so it’s easily combined with other serums and moisturizers you may use. Layering the niacinamide serum under a hyaluronic acid serum is a great way to get a one-two punch of moisture during dry skin season. And I wasn’t the only editor on the WWD Shop team who was excited about this new Sunday Riley release.

“What I love most about Sunday Riley skin care products is how the brand thoughtfully creates quality beauty products that you’ll actually enjoy using daily,” says WWD Director of Commerce Adam Mansuroglu, who also tested the new Sunday Riley serum. “From the cheeky product name to the fun purple-hued serum color, you can’t help but want to add this product into your skin care routine. The more you use it, the more you’ll see the benefits over time, and Sunday Riley makes sure their customers enjoy using the B3 Nice Niacinamide serum to the last drop. Though I don’t have any acne scars or dark spots, I definitely noticed its impact on my complexion, reducing redness and pore size after continuous use.”

How We Tested Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum

Two WWD Shop editors tested Sunday Riley’s niacinamide serum over the course of three months. We applied the formula twice daily onto clean skin, then followed up with other skin care products, including facial moisturizer and face sunscreen in the morning and night cream before bed. We each applied a few drops of the serum during each application; smoothing it onto the face and neck but avoiding the under eye area. Throughout the testing period, we took notes on how the serum interacted with other products and monitored the look of pores, redness, hyperpigmentation, breakouts, and post-acne scarring. We layered the serum with many other products to see if it pilled, and it did not.

