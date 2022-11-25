×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Frasers Group Buys Troubled Gieves & Hawkes

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

Score Major Savings On Sunday Riley Beauty Kits During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The beloved skin care brand is sharing big markdowns on their bestselling skin treatments.

sunday riley skin care products on sale during black friday
Courtesy of Sunday Riley

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In the off chance you haven’t tried anything from skin care brand Sunday Riley, you’re in luck: The brand is offering up to 25% off their bestselling skin care kits right now for Black Friday. Sunday Riley is known for high-powered formulas featuring tried-and-true ingredients like retinol, lactic acid, and sulfur (great for spot treating acne). The brand is beloved by celebrities, too — in a recent interview, Lizzo vouched for Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil.

With all the amazing serums, skin type-specific moisturizers, and more on the market, skin care routines can be confusing. The beauty of a skin care set is that it pairs formulas that will work well together, so you won’t end up with irritated skin. Sunday Riley has dozens of skin care sets to choose from, so you can select one that caters to your skin concerns. Now’s a smart time to shop for these kits: The brand is offering steep discounts on nearly every set on their website. Not only do these high-value sets make great gifts for girlfriends and amazing surprises for women in your life, they’re also a nice way to treat yourself during the hectic holiday season.

What to Expect During Sunday Riley’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

You can find Black Friday beauty deals on Sunday Riley products on various retailer’s sites — be sure to keep your sights set on Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sunday Riley is also rolling out these deals throughout Cyber Week:

  • November 26: 30% off all holiday kits
  • November 27: 30% off CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
  • November 28: 50% off all moisturizers
  • November 29: 20% off sitewide and 30% off all 50ml serums

The Best Sunday Riley Skin Care Sets to Shop During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Sunday Riley Superstars Bestsellers Kit

If you’re new to Sunday Riley, this Superstars kit is the best option for getting a taste of the brand — you’ll get a sampling of Sunday Riley’s bestselling products for morning and night. These ingredient-rich formulas include a skin-softening lactic acid treatment, a powerful brightening serum, one of the best retinoids, and a full size eye cream with serious depuffing powers.

skin care set
Courtesy of Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Superstars Bestsellers Kit at Saks Fifth Avenue $130  $110.50 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Superstars Bestsellers Kit at SundayRiley.com $130  $104 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Superstars Bestsellers Kit at Space NK $130  $97.50 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit

A great face mask has the ability to help brighten, hydrate, or exfoliate your skin. This duo of treatments does all the above: Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment will detach any dead cells on the skin’s surface for smoother-feeling (and looking) skin. Follow up with the Ceramic Slip Cleanser to remove excess oil and grime, and your skin will feel brand new.

skin care set
Courtesy of Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit at Saks Fifth Avenue $25  $21.25 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit at SundayRiley.com $25  $20 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit at Space NK $25  $18.75 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Kit

Your mornings will be extra bright with this trio of firming skin care products that feel like a wellness smoothie for your skin. The bestseller Morning Buzz Kit contains a tone-evening serum, gel cream moisturizer, and antioxidant-rich face oil. Use all three products when you wake up with dull skin for instant and long-term radiance, courtesy of the vitamin C-rich formulas.

skin care set
Courtesy of Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Kit at Saks Fifth Avenue $98  $83.30 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Kit at SundayRiley.com $98  $78.40 Buy Now

Sunday Riley All About Acne Kit

Finding a great cleanser and moisturizer for acne-prone skin can be tricky — this All About Acne set includes a full suite of products designed to soothe inflammation, decrease redness, and clear out pores. You’ll get a clay cleanser, spot treatment, exfoliating serum, face oil, and retinoid to treat active acne and prevent future breakouts.

skin care set
Courtesy of Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley All About Acne Kit at Saks Fifth Avenue $95  $80.75 Buy Now

Sunday Riley All About Acne Kit at SundayRiley.com $95  $76 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit

Get your beauty sleep wherever you are with this duo of PM skin care products. Apply Sunday Riley’s Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment on clean skin for gentle exfoliation, then follow up with the brand’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil to wake up with hydrated, glowing skin.

travel skin care
Courtesy of Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit at Amazon $28  $19.60 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit at Saks Fifth Avenue $28  $23.80 Buy Now

Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit at SundayRiley.com $28  $22.40 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

