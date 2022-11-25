Score Major Savings On Sunday Riley Beauty Kits During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
In the off chance you haven’t tried anything from skin care brand Sunday Riley, you’re in luck: The brand is offering up to 25% off their bestselling skin care kits right now for Black Friday. Sunday Riley is known for high-powered formulas featuring tried-and-true ingredients like retinol, lactic acid, and sulfur (great for spot treating acne). The brand is beloved by celebrities, too — in a recent interview, Lizzo vouched for Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil.
With all the amazing serums, skin type-specific moisturizers, and more on the market, skin care routines can be confusing. The beauty of a skin care set is that it pairs formulas that will work well together, so you won’t end up with irritated skin. Sunday Riley has dozens of skin care sets to choose from, so you can select one that caters to your skin concerns. Now’s a smart time to shop for these kits: The brand is offering steep discounts on nearly every set on their website. Not only do these high-value sets make great gifts for girlfriends and amazing surprises for women in your life, they’re also a nice way to treat yourself during the hectic holiday season.
What to Expect During Sunday Riley’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
You can find Black Friday beauty deals on Sunday Riley products on various retailer’s sites — be sure to keep your sights set on Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sunday Riley is also rolling out these deals throughout Cyber Week:
- November 26: 30% off all holiday kits
- November 27: 30% off CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
- November 28: 50% off all moisturizers
- November 29: 20% off sitewide and 30% off all 50ml serums
The Best Sunday Riley Skin Care Sets to Shop During Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Sunday Riley Superstars Bestsellers Kit
If you’re new to Sunday Riley, this Superstars kit is the best option for getting a taste of the brand — you’ll get a sampling of Sunday Riley’s bestselling products for morning and night. These ingredient-rich formulas include a skin-softening lactic acid treatment, a powerful brightening serum, one of the best retinoids, and a full size eye cream with serious depuffing powers.
Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit
A great face mask has the ability to help brighten, hydrate, or exfoliate your skin. This duo of treatments does all the above: Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment will detach any dead cells on the skin’s surface for smoother-feeling (and looking) skin. Follow up with the Ceramic Slip Cleanser to remove excess oil and grime, and your skin will feel brand new.
Sunday Riley Morning Buzz Kit
Your mornings will be extra bright with this trio of firming skin care products that feel like a wellness smoothie for your skin. The bestseller Morning Buzz Kit contains a tone-evening serum, gel cream moisturizer, and antioxidant-rich face oil. Use all three products when you wake up with dull skin for instant and long-term radiance, courtesy of the vitamin C-rich formulas.
Sunday Riley All About Acne Kit
Finding a great cleanser and moisturizer for acne-prone skin can be tricky — this All About Acne set includes a full suite of products designed to soothe inflammation, decrease redness, and clear out pores. You’ll get a clay cleanser, spot treatment, exfoliating serum, face oil, and retinoid to treat active acne and prevent future breakouts.
Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit
Get your beauty sleep wherever you are with this duo of PM skin care products. Apply Sunday Riley’s Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment on clean skin for gentle exfoliation, then follow up with the brand’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil to wake up with hydrated, glowing skin.