Score Major Savings On Sunday Riley Beauty Kits During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In the off chance you haven’t tried anything from skin care brand Sunday Riley, you’re in luck: The brand is offering up to 25% off their bestselling skin care kits right now for Black Friday. Sunday Riley is known for high-powered formulas featuring tried-and-true ingredients like retinol, lactic acid, and sulfur (great for spot treating acne). The brand is beloved by celebrities, too — in a recent interview, Lizzo vouched for Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil.

With all the amazing serums, skin type-specific moisturizers, and more on the market, skin care routines can be confusing. The beauty of a skin care set is that it pairs formulas that will work well together, so you won’t end up with irritated skin. Sunday Riley has dozens of skin care sets to choose from, so you can select one that caters to your skin concerns. Now’s a smart time to shop for these kits: The brand is offering steep discounts on nearly every set on their website. Not only do these high-value sets make great gifts for girlfriends and amazing surprises for women in your life, they’re also a nice way to treat yourself during the hectic holiday season.



What to Expect During Sunday Riley’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

You can find Black Friday beauty deals on Sunday Riley products on various retailer’s sites — be sure to keep your sights set on Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sunday Riley is also rolling out these deals throughout Cyber Week:

November 26 : 30% off all holiday kits

: 30% off all holiday kits November 27: 30% off CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

30% off CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil November 28: 50% off all moisturizers

50% off all moisturizers November 29: 20% off sitewide and 30% off all 50ml serums

The Best Sunday Riley Skin Care Sets to Shop During Black Friday and Cyber Monday