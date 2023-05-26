The Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Our Editor Swears By Is on Sale for 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your skin care routine for summer, because Sunday Riley’s bestselling Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is on sale for 50 percent off. Exclusively on SundayRiley.com, all sizes of the product are half off, applied automatically at checkout (that means you can save a whopping $102.50 off if you purchase the value 3.4 oz-sized option). But act fast, because this rare markdown is only available to shop today.

This popular exfoliating face serum is a favorite of WWD Shop’s Director of Commerce, Adam Mansuroglu, who loves how it hydrates his dry skin and gives it a glow all year long. “Few chemical exfoliators feel hydrating to your skin; most of them leave you on the dry side,” Mansuroglu explains. “This serum, on the other hand, is immensely moisturizing. It’s a one-and-done step that banishes dullness.”

Mansuroglu isn’t the only devoted fan of the Good Genes Lactic Acid Serum. The search term “Sunday Riley Good Genes” has over 5.1 million views on TikTok, with users gushing over the product, demonstrating it in their routines, and advocating that it’s most definitely worth the hype. At Sephora, the serum has over 3,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers urging other shoppers to give it a try.

Chemical exfoliants will always give you a better buff than harsher physical exfoliants. This serum works at a cellular level, utilizing lactic acid to loosen and dissolve dead skin cells which leaves your skin looking brighter and feeling smoother. Lactic acid is one of the most hydrating exfoliating ingredients, which makes it ideal for dry and sensitive skin types. It’s a more effective and gentle option than a coarse face scrub, which can cause splotches of irritation on sensitive skin types.

Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment has both immediate and long-term benefits for your complexion. It gives you an instant glow, as the formula removes a layer of dullness and infuses hydration. And over time, it will work to tackle discoloration, dark spots, and even breakouts. The formula also includes licorice extract to give your skin a boost of brightness, as well as soothing arnica and aloe.

Wondering when to use Good Genes in your routine? It’s important to keep in mind that chemical exfoliants are photosensitizing — meaning they make your skin more sensitive to sunlight — so it’s best to incorporate this serum in your nighttime skin care routine and follow up with face sunscreen the next day. Apply two pumps of product over clean skin and follow up with your usual routine of a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, moisturizer, and eye cream. (Those with sensitive skin should also beware that mixing the Good Genes serum may cause a reaction when combined with retinol products, so make sure to avoid applying them together.)

This stellar exfoliating serum rarely goes on sale, and with a 50 percent price drop, the deal is too good to pass up. Today’s your only chance to hop on this flash sale — shop below.

