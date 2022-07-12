Sunday Riley’s Bestsellers Are 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best things about Amazon Prime Day is that the discounts are steep and the brands that participate are among the most popular. Case in point: Sunday Riley, a decidedly pricey brand that hardly ever goes on sale. And when that rare moment does come around, the discounts usually max out around the 10% range…essentially saving you just the tax.

So while we were browsing the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, we were stunned to see Sunday Riley’s best-selling hero products at a whopping 30% off. This rockstar sale assortment includes a complete set of products for every skin concern, from brightening dull complexions to minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, and banishing under eye circles.

Another reason why the brand has such a cult following is the fact that despite their powerful cocktail of ingredients, they’re gentle enough for all skin types and concerns. Oily or acne prone skin? No problem, Luna’s retinol effectively clears out pores. Dryness? The C.E.O. Glow solves that in a snap. And don’t we all wish we could do something about our under eyes? They have us covered there, too.

Alternatively, if you’ve always wondered about the brand but never dived in, try out their Power Couple set, which is also 30% off, so you can give the minis a while before you commit to a larger bottle.

Keep scrolling to check out this incredible Sunday Riley sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Oil

You’ve likely heard by now that you should be using a vitamin C serum or oil every day for its skin-protecting antioxidants — but this oil goes even further. Red raspberry seed and evening primrose oils amp up the product’s radiance-boosting benefits and deliver extra moisture While the antioxidant-rich turmeric soothes inflammation, leaving your skin brighter, tighter and luminous.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Strong enough to camouflage fine lines, but gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types, Luna is a retinol-infused overnight oil that speeds up cell turnover, leading to smoother skin, less acne and minimized wrinkles. And with Luna, you won’t have to worry about the burning you’d find with traditional retinols, thanks to the calming German and Moroccan chamomile oils.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

Designed to de-puff and brighten, reviewers swear by this eye cream, saying that it instantly makes you look more awake. If your skin is on the drier side, the cream also works wonders as a primer before you apply under eye concealer.

Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit

Ready tO take its rightful place as one of the best beauty duos ever, Sunday Riley pairs Luna’s retinol with the Good Genes serum’s exfoliating lactic acid to visibly improve skin texture, reduce hyperpigmentation and plump fine lines.