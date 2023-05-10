Here Are All the Pat McGrath Labs Makeup Products Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Wearing for Her Eras Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

An anonymous entry posted on Instagram celebrity-spotting account DeuxMoi may have just revealed the secret to Taylor Swift’s sparkling Eras Tour beauty looks. After a four-hour weather delay, Swift hit the Nashville, Tennessee, stage on May 7, only to be caught in a storm that began during her performance of the song “Fearless” (which coincidentally includes the lyrics: “With you I’d dance in a storm in my best dress.”)

Swift was singing, dancing, and “joyfully jumping in puddles all night,” through the heavy rainfall and 80 degree weather, as she wrote on Instagram. While attendees were dazzled by the show, she was left fully drenched from the roots of her blonde hair to hems of her long flowing skirts. The only thing that wasn’t dripping on stage was her flawless makeup — to which TikTok users and “Swifties” launched a full investigation into, aiming to determine exactly which seemingly waterproof products she was wearing.

DeuxMoi may have gotten to the bottom of it. The account posted an Instagram story on May 9 asking their insider followers whether they had any info on her budge-proof beat, and just five hours later, they received a possible product breakdown via direct message. DeuxMoi posted it to their story, which revealed a long list of Pat McGrath Labs products. While this has not been confirmed by Swift or her makeup artist on tour, it’s a likely assumption, considering makeup artist Pat McGrath is responsible for a number of Swift’s memorable looks. McGrath frequently collaborates with Swift — she did Swift’s glimmering makeup for her most recent “Bejeweled” music video, where McGrath even made a surprise cameo.

DeuxMoi’s Instagram story with a list of Pat McGrath Labs products Swift may be wearing during her Eras tour. Via DeuxMoi on Instagram

McGrath works with other mega stars like Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen, and has built a career of show-stopping editorial makeup looks. In 2022, Pat McGrath Labs debuted a “Taylor-Made” makeup collection inspired by the “Midnights” album and citing Swift as a muse for red lipsticks and whimsical eyeshadow palettes.

The anonymous tip of products included both the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder and Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder, which is likely what gave her complexion maximum staying power, along with the Sublime Perfection Primer and Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation as the base. Pat McGrath Labs designed these top setting powders, makeup primers, and foundations for long days of wear and treacherous weather, which Swift gracefully demonstrated last Sunday. For her signature red lips, Swift sidelined her go-to Nars Dragon Girl and Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo lipsticks for Pat McGrath Lab’s blue-red LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4 for a built-in long-lasting finish.

Whether you’re enjoying a long day under the summer sun, or, like the singer, you practically are the “Midnight Rain,” these high-performing makeup products are summer-proof and water-resistant. With Swift’s purported stamp of approval, these won’t stay in stock for long.

