Here Are All the Pat McGrath Labs Makeup Products Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Wearing for Her Eras Tour

This makeup doesn’t melt — even during a three-hour performance in heavy rain.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 07: Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

An anonymous entry posted on Instagram celebrity-spotting account DeuxMoi may have just revealed the secret to Taylor Swift’s sparkling Eras Tour beauty looks. After a four-hour weather delay, Swift hit the Nashville, Tennessee, stage on May 7, only to be caught in a storm that began during her performance of the song “Fearless” (which coincidentally includes the lyrics: “With you I’d dance in a storm in my best dress.”)

Swift was singing, dancing, and “joyfully jumping in puddles all night,” through the heavy rainfall and 80 degree weather, as she wrote on Instagram. While attendees were dazzled by the show, she was left fully drenched from the roots of her blonde hair to hems of her long flowing skirts. The only thing that wasn’t dripping on stage was her flawless makeup — to which TikTok users and “Swifties” launched a full investigation into, aiming to determine exactly which seemingly waterproof products she was wearing.

DeuxMoi may have gotten to the bottom of it. The account posted an Instagram story on May 9 asking their insider followers whether they had any info on her budge-proof beat, and just five hours later, they received a possible product breakdown via direct message. DeuxMoi posted it to their story, which revealed a long list of Pat McGrath Labs products. While this has not been confirmed by Swift or her makeup artist on tour, it’s a likely assumption, considering makeup artist Pat McGrath is responsible for a number of Swift’s memorable looks. McGrath frequently collaborates with Swift — she did Swift’s glimmering makeup for her most recent “Bejeweled” music video, where McGrath even made a surprise cameo.

DeuxMoi’s Instagram story with a list of Pat McGrath Labs products Swift may be wearing during her Eras tour. Via DeuxMoi on Instagram

McGrath works with other mega stars like Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen, and has built a career of show-stopping editorial makeup looks. In 2022, Pat McGrath Labs debuted a “Taylor-Made” makeup collection inspired by the “Midnights” album and citing Swift as a muse for red lipsticks and whimsical eyeshadow palettes.

The anonymous tip of products included both the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder and Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder, which is likely what gave her complexion maximum staying power, along with the Sublime Perfection Primer and Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation as the base. Pat McGrath Labs designed these top setting powders, makeup primers, and foundations for long days of wear and treacherous weather, which Swift gracefully demonstrated last Sunday. For her signature red lips, Swift sidelined her go-to Nars Dragon Girl and Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo lipsticks for Pat McGrath Lab’s blue-red LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4 for a built-in long-lasting finish.

Whether you’re enjoying a long day under the summer sun, or, like the singer, you practically are the “Midnight Rain,” these high-performing makeup products are summer-proof and water-resistant. With Swift’s purported stamp of approval, these won’t stay in stock for long.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Primer
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer $46 Buy Now at Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer $46 Buy Now At Pat Mcgrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation $69 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation $69 Buy Now At pat Mcgrath

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder $42 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder $42 Buy Now At pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder $34 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder $34 Buy Now At Pat Mcgrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner $35 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner $35 Buy Now At Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust Legendary Wear Lipstick
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust Legendary Wear Lipstick in Elson 4 $34 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette – Divine Rose $128 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII – Divine Rose $128 Buy Now At Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo
Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo $50 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo $50 Buy Now At PAt McGrath Labs

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or scrolling Instagram for the latest celebrity beauty secrets.

