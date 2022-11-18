×
Gear Up for Ulta Beauty's Black Friday Sale With These Top Early Deals

Get rare discounts on gift-worthy sets, hot tools, skin care staples, and makeup palettes.

Nikki Chwatt, Claire Sullivan
Ulta Beauty New York City
Courtesy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to get a head start on Black Friday beauty deals, set your sights on Ulta. Starting Saturday, November 16, you can shop discounts on best-selling skin care, hair care, and makeup products. (You’ll have to wait until next week to score beauty discounts from retailers like Amazon, Shopbop, and Nordstrom.) We’ve previewed the sale to flag the best Ulta Black Friday 2022 beauty deals: You can expect up to 50% off brands like Morphe, La Roche-Posay, Too Faced, CoverGirl, and Clinique, with additional specials like buy one get one for cult-favorite Batiste dry shampoo.

Known for treating shoppers to a plethora of deals and savings across its extensive selection of product categories and brand offerings, Ulta makes holiday shopping an incredibly easy task for everyone on your list with its amazing hair gift sets, makeup gift sets, perfume gift sets, and spa gifts, regardless of how beauty-savvy you are. And if you’re shopping for yourself, it’s the perfect occasion to score big on those luxury beauty products you’ve been eyeing. But before you can shop for the best Black Friday beauty deals, take a minute to prepare and strategize a game plan. Last year we saw everything from the Dyson Airwrap to Kylie Cosmetics’ Gel Eyeliner and The Ordinary’s AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution on sale so know for sure this year’s deals will be just as good if not better.

To make the most of your Ulta Black Friday shopping, prioritize hardworking items like large eyeshadow palettes, skin care accessories, hair styling tools like hair dryers and hair dryer brushes, and gift-worthy sets — you’re likely to get the biggest bang for your buck with these products.

Ulta’s Black Friday Sale Details

Black Friday 2022 is November 25, and Cyber Monday 2022 is November 28, but Ulta Beauty will host offers through the end of the month in-store and online. Expect to find discounts on haircare, skin care, body care, and more across cult-favorite, self-care must-haves, wellness essentials, and more to wow everyone on your list. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

  • November 19-26: Expect to see up to 50% off makeup brushes, shampoo and conditioner, eyeshadow palettes, and hair tools. Stock up on moisturizers from brands like Peach & Lily and Murad, which will be 40% off. Fragrance will also be discounted by up to 40%.
  • November 22: Don’t stop shopping after Cyber Monday — Ulta will release more discounts on Tuesday November 22. You can score 60% off mascara, 50% off Tarte foundations, and 30% off select Mac Cosmetics eye and lip products.

Is It Worth Shopping Ulta’s Black Friday Beauty Deals?

Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, so you won’t find better beauty deals any other time of the year. Whether you’re looking for an epic nail polish gift set to give your girlfriend or a great beard trimmer for your beau, you can find everything you’re looking for in the world of beauty and grooming with crazy-good discounts on Black Friday. Ulta will also offer discounts on a slew of different categories and product types, like makeup brushes, color cosmetics, eye shadow palettes, makeup bags, skin care gadgets, hairstyling tools, and more.

So keep scrolling because some early Black Friday sales are worth getting your hands on.

Ulta Black Friday 2022 Skin Care Deals 

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 

eye cream
Courtesy of Ulta

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado $34  $17 Buy Now

Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Anti-Aging, Exfoliation, and Peach Fuzz Removal Device

dermaplane
Courtesy of Ulta

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30

face cream
Courtesy of Ulta

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Facial Moisturizer UV SPF 30 $20.99  $12.59 Buy Now

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer 

face cream
Courtesy of Ulta

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer $52  $31.20 Buy Now

Lancôme Galatée Confort Makeup Remover Milk

face wash
Courtesy of Ulta

Lancôme Galatée Confort Makeup Remover Milk $31  $15.50 Buy Now

StriVectin Multi-Action Blue Rescue Clay Renewal Mask 

face mask
Courtesy of Ulta

StriVectin Blue Rescue Clay Renewal Mask $48  $33.60 Buy Now

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner $89  $59.50 Buy Now

ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch

ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch $16  $11.20 Buy Now

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum $92  $64.40 Buy Now

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer $70  $49 Buy Now

 

Ulta Black Friday 2022 Makeup Deals

Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II

eyeshadow palette
Courtesy of Ulta

Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II $39  $19.50 Buy Now

EcoTools Limited Edition Glow Glow Glow Holiday Kit

makeup brush set
Courtesy of Ulta

EcoTools Limited Edition Glow Glow Glow Holiday Kit $19.99  $10 Buy Now

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

foundation
Courtesy of Ulta

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation $11.99  $8.39 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Lipstick Cream 

lipstick
Courtesy of Ulta

Mac Cosmetics Lipstick Cream $21  $14.70 Buy Now

Real Techniques Limited Edition Bright Finish Makeup Brush and Sponge Set 

makeup brush set
Courtesy of Ulta

Real Techniques Limited Edition Bright Finish Makeup Brush and Sponge Set $19.99  $10 Buy Now

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil Vault 

eye pencils
Courtesy of Ulta

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil Vault $30  $15 Buy Now

Ulta Black Friday Hair Care Deals 

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

hair dryer
Courtesy of Ulta

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $64.99  $29.99 Buy Now

Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask 

hair mask
Courtesy of Ulta

Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask $14.99  $8.99 Buy Now

T3 AireLuxe Professional Hair Dryer 

hair dryer
Courtesy of Ulta

T3 AireLuxe Professional Hair Dryer $199.99  $149.99 Buy Now

Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron

curling iron
Courtesy of Ulta

Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron $54.99  $27.50 Buy Now

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

leave-in conditioner
Courtesy of Ulta

It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product $21  $10.50 Buy Now

 

 

Ulta Black Friday 2022 - Best Deals to Shop Now

