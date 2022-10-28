The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Is Here — 24 Top VIB Beauty Deals to Shop Now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

During the holiday season, there are many highly anticipated moments like the Sephora Insider Beauty Sale. The good news? It’s finally here, and this year’s savings are bigger than ever.

Starting today through November 7th, you’ll be able to shop hundreds of markdowns on the most coveted skin care, hair care, and makeup products, plus plenty of other beauty bits and bobs. We know, this Sephora sale sounds too good to be true, but trust us, we’re very serious when it comes to our beauty sales, and this is not one to miss.

Keep scrolling to see the top Sephora beauty deals and learn more about the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, Sephora’s return policy, and what VIB members can expect to save during the major savings event.

Augustinus Bader The Cream Rouge sale price: $140

VIB sale price: $149

Insider sale price: $158

SKII Facial Treatment Essence Rouge sale price: $188

VIB sale price: $200

Insider sale price: $212 SKII Facial Treatment Essence Buy Now Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Rouge sale price: $70.40

VIB sale price: $74.80

Insider sale price: $79.20

Best Sephora Makeup Products Now is the perfect time to try that new gloss, contour stick, highlighter, or bronzer you’ve had your eye on. Or if you’re starting to head back into the office after years of working from home, then your workday makeup staples, like mascara, concealer, and foundation, probably need a refresh after lying dormant for so long. Another key purchase, especially for the winter, is a cream blush, as it will deliver much-needed pigment. There are so many fun, new trends and so many products to play with, there’s really no wrong move here (except not making a move at all!). Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation Rouge sale price: $52

VIB sale price: $56

Insider sale price: $59 su Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Contour Wand Rouge sale price: $32

VIB sale price: $34

Insider sale price: $36

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette

Rouge sale price: $72

VIB sale price: $76.50

Insider sale price: $81

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rouge sale price: $16

VIB sale price: $17

Insider sale price: $18

Best Sephora Haircare Products Hot hair tools are notorious for never going on sale, so this is your moment to swipe a best-selling and top-rated triple-digit hair dryer, straightener, or curling wand. And if you are devoted to your hot tools, or your color or chemically alter your hair, now’s the time to start using a moisturizing treatment to protect your investment and get your strands to shine. You can also restock your stash of shampoos, conditioners, and styling products — you know you’ll need them all sooner or later! — or add to your collection of hair accessories, from claws to scrunchies to silk pillowcases, Sephora has those too. Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Rouge sale price: $479.20

VIB sale price: $509.15

Insider sale price: $539.10 Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Buy Now K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Rouge sale price: $60

VIB sale price: $64

Insider sale price: $68

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Rouge sale price: $71.20

VIB sale price: $75.65

Insider sale price: $80.10

Amika High Tide Deep Waver Jumbo

Rouge sale price: $96

VIB sale price: $102

Insider sale price: $108

Best Sephora Nail and Body Products

Nail and body products are usually forgotten in times like this, as shoppers browse all the makeup and skin and hair care, but let’s hear it for these heroes. Our hands take a beating, so treat them well with nourishing hand cream, hydrating cuticle oil, and splashy fun, warm winter shades of polish. When it comes to our bodies, we could all use a little more TLC in the form of rich creams and techy gadgets. Plus, don’t we all want an enviable sun-kissed glow, but without the skin damage? Right this way for the top self-tanners at Sephora.

Tan-Luxe The Body Self-Tan Drops

Rouge sale price: $48

VIB sale price: $51

Insider sale price: $54

NuBody Skin Toning Device

Rouge sale price: $320

VIB sale price: $340

Insider sale price: $359

Ouai Body Cleanser

Rouge sale price: $44.80

VIB sale price: $47.60

Insider sale price: $50.40

Dior Nail Glow

Rouge sale price: $26

VIB sale price: $25.50

Insider sale price: $27

Best Sephora Fragrance Products

You really can’t have too many candles, fragrant hand soaps or perfumes; the only issue is the cost. If you splurge for a buzzy floral perfume and it doesn’t work with your body chemistry, that can be an expensive misstep that prevents most of us from trying new scents. Take it from us: Capitalize on this sale to try the perfume oils, rollers or minis that you think you may love before diving right in and buying the regular size. Not sure where to start? Give this perfume guide a read and find which perfume speaks to you. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve been wildly curious about what Tom Ford’s Fucking Fabulous candle actually smells like.

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Candle

Rouge sale price: $108

VIB sale price: $115

Insider sale price: $122

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Rouge sale price: $104

VIB sale price: $111

Insider sale price: $117

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Candle

Rouge sale price: $56

VIB sale price: $60

Insider sale price: $63

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ By The Fireplace Scented Candle

Rouge sale price: $52

VIB sale price: $55.25

Insider sale price: $58.50

Best Gift Sets + Bundles

Keeping a stash of gift sets and bundles on hand is a smart idea for birthdays or holidays that tend to creep up on us. Gift sets and bundles also offer a range of different products, usually in smaller, low-commitment sizes, so you can try other best-sellers from your favorite brand but in a smart way that won’t break the bank. Another popular type of gift set combines a popular hair or skin care tool with a lineup of supporting products, like a heat protectant spray and hyaluronic acid serum, respectively. But whatever category strikes your fancy, there are plenty of gift sets and bundles to choose from.

Drybar The Double Shot Jackpot Kit

Rouge sale price: $124

VIB sale price: $131.75

Insider sale price: $139.50

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

Rouge sale price: $56

VIB sale price: $60

Insider sale price: $63

Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine

Rouge sale price: $75

VIB sale price: $80

Insider sale price: $84

Hermes Mini Fragrance Discovery Set

Rouge sale price: $44

VIB sale price: $46.75

Insider sale price: $49.50

What is the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale? The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, also known as the Holiday Savings Event, kicks off today for Beauty Insiders everywhere. You can shop the Sephora sale online and in-stores tonight until November 7. There is a slight catch: To access the super steals, you must be a Sephora Beauty Insider. But the good news is that it is quick, simple, and free to join — and if you’re not a Beauty Insider, do not pass go and take a second to sign up right this very moment. If you’re a first-time shopper or you just need a quick refresher, here’s how the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale works. There are different levels of discounts for the products on sale at Sephora. Rouge : Anyone who has spent $1,000 or more in a calendar year at Sephora qualifies as a Rouge member. Rouge members will be able to shop the sale first, plus they’ll receive the biggest discount at 20% off of their entire purchase for the duration of the sale, from October 28 to November 7.

: Anyone who has spent $1,000 or more in a calendar year at Sephora qualifies as a Rouge member. Rouge members will be able to shop the sale first, plus they’ll receive the biggest discount at 20% off of their entire purchase for the duration of the sale, from October 28 to November 7. VIB : VIB members are Sephora shoppers who have spent at least $350 this past year. The sale opens to VIB members a little later, on November 1, and they will receive 15% off all orders.

: VIB members are Sephora shoppers who have spent at least $350 this past year. The sale opens to VIB members a little later, on November 1, and they will receive 15% off all orders. Insider: An Insider is someone who signs up for the Sephora loyalty program. These members will have access to the Sephora sale starting on November 3 and can nab products at 10% off. But that’s not all! Sephora is giving all Beauty Insiders — no matter the tier — 30% off Sephora Collection products. That’s right, the entire line of beloved, not to mention top-rated, makeup and skincare are up for grabs at a steep discount. And don’t forget the line’s mountain of hair tools as well as makeup brushes, sponges, and other accessories. So if you still haven’t splurged on a holiday gift for mom or any woman on your list, or you’re looking to stock up on essentials, now’s your chance (and no one has to know you paid sale price for it). And if you’ve been sitting on a hair or makeup trend, take the plunge and buy the colorful eyeshadow palette, bold red lip, or hair product at a major discount, so it’s even less of a bummer if you don’t like it because you got it on sale. You may think that such a mega sale won’t include the very top products at Sephora, but that is false! Even the most coveted brands that never go on sale will be marked down, including Dyson hair tools, NuFace, Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, and Kosas, just to name a few. In fact, out of all the brands Sephora offers, only three (three!) are excluded from the sale — The Ordinary, M.A.C. Cosmetics, and Viva Glam — but literally every other brand and product is fair game. A sale this amazing sells out fast, so don’t sleep on it. And when in doubt, remember Sephora’s generous return policy: You’ll have 30 days from the date of purchase to return the product if — worst case scenario — you change your mind or it doesn’t suit you.

Do I Have To Be A Sephora Insider to Shop the Sale? Yes, you need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider to access the Holiday Savings Event. It’s a totally easy rewards program for Sephora shoppers — you just sign up and start shopping.