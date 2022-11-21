Therabody Is Having a Huge Sale on These Editor-Approved Massage Guns and Devices for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday sales are cropping up by the minute right now, and we’re all about taking advantage of sales and specials on investment pieces that are rarely discounted otherwise. Therabody’s sale is one to put on the top of your list: Right now you can bag up to $300 off the brand’s bestselling wellness devices. Therabody’s percussive massage technology works by targeting the deep planes of your muscles to improve blood flow and break up knots for unparalleled relief. And that technology is now available in more than the Theragun, too, so you can choose the device that’s best for your concerns. The Wave Solo feels amazing on sore feet, Recoveryair Pro compression boots will help runners go the distance, and the Theraface Pro is an all-in-one face massager and skin care tool for brightening, depuffing, cleansing, and so much more.

Is It Worth Shopping Therabody’s Black Friday 2022 Sale?

This is one of the only times of the year you can get a discount on a selection of Therabody’s Theragun massage tools. Expect at least 20% off the brand’s classic massage gun, portable massager, and other tools like a massaging foam roller and compression boots that promote better circulation in your legs. Another reason to shop the sale: As some of the best deep-tissue massagers on the market, these tools make amazing gifts for any woman on your list, from fitness lovers to frequent travelers, or those who always seem to wake up on the wrong side of the bed (i.e., with a crick in their neck or tight shoulders). You’ll be giving the gift of looser muscles, better sleep, and a shorter recovery time after a big workout — and for wellness lovers, those things are priceless. Yes, they’re investment pieces, but the well-made massage devices are designed to last you years (and in the rare chance the tool glitches, you’ll be covered with up to a two-year warranty). The Therabody Black Friday sale won’t last for long, so get shopping now.

Therabody Theragun Pro 5th Gen Weight : 2.9 pounds

: 2.9 pounds Battery life: 300 minutes

300 minutes Warranty: 2 years With six massage-head attachments, a customizable speed range, and a connecting app that saves your favorite treatments, the Therabody Theragun Pro is the total package for the wellness lover in your life. The newest generation of the device is also 55% quieter than the previous model. Editor’s Testing & Review Notes: “As a longtime Theragun devotee who remembers when the brand was just getting ready to launch their 2nd generation version, it’s incredible to see the evolution of this genius product and how Therabody consistently upgraded the product to be quieter with each version. This gadget has taken care of many muscle aches. The four arm positions allow you to tackle any area with ease and the two batteries ensure you’ll never have to miss out on those good vibrations.” – Adam Mansuroglu, Director of Commerce

Courtesy of Therabody Therabody Theragun Pro $599 $449 Buy Now

Therabody Theragun Mini Weight : 1.43 pounds

: 1.43 pounds Battery life: 150 minutes

150 minutes Warranty: 1 year This handheld massager streamlines all of the classic Theragun’s muscle-soothing technology in a portable design, making it a great choice for gym-goers and frequent flyers. It comes with the brand’s standard ball attachment but the device is also compatible with other fourth generation Theragun accessories, like the duo massager or cone attachment. Editor’s Testing & Review Notes: “I simply never travel without my Thergaun Mini. Whether I’m traveling by car, plane or train, I always end up with some neck and shoulder tension, as well as tightness in the lower back or hip area. This quiet device provides the perfect post-travel refresh so I can be fully relaxed and ready for your adventures ahead.” – Adam Mansuroglu, Director of Commerce Courtesy of Therabody Therabody Theragun Mini $199 $159 Buy Now

Therabody Wave Solo Weight : 0.7 pounds

: 0.7 pounds Battery life: 200 minutes

200 minutes Warranty: 1 year This petite vibrating ball is great for hands-free massaging wherever you are. You can lean against it in your desk chair to break up knots in your back, place it under your leg to loosen tight hamstrings, or stand on it for plantar fasciitis relief. It’s as dense as a lacrosse ball and three vibration settings to toggle through. Courtesy of Therabody Therabody Wave Solo $79 $59 Buy Now

Therabody Wave Roller Weight : 3.3 pounds

: 3.3 pounds Battery life: 180 minutes

180 minutes Warranty: 1 year Foam rollers are beloved by personal trainers for preventing and alleviating soreness in large muscle groups like your legs or back. Therabody’s Wave Roller takes the classic roller to the next level with five vibration intensities, high density foam, and a wave pattern for good traction. Courtesy of Therabody Therabody Wave Roller $149 $99 Buy Now

Therabody Wave Duo Weight : 2.0 pounds

: 2.0 pounds Battery life: 200 minutes

200 minutes Warranty: 1 year If you’re always curled over your laptop like a cashew, the Therabody Wave Duo will release all that neck tension in a few minutes. The hourglass-shaped roller is ideal for massaging the contours of your neck and upper shoulders, as well as the muscles on either side of your spine. Editor’s Testing & Review Notes: When I first tried the Wave Duo a couple years ago, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But as someone who gets deep, tight knots from their neck down to their shoulders (where I carry all my stress tension), the Therabody Wave Duo was like the perfect surprise. It’s brilliant — and beats spending hundreds of dollars for one deep-tissue massage.” – Adam Mansuroglu, Director of Commerce Courtesy of Therabody Theragun Wave Duo $99 $79 Buy Now

Therabody Theraface Pro Weight : 0.5 pounds

: 0.5 pounds Battery life: 120 minutes

120 minutes Warranty: 1 year There’s practically nothing this face tool can’t do. Use it to deep clean your pores, brighten your complexion with light therapy, define your features with the microcurrent ring, and release a tight jaw with a face-friendly version of Therabody’s percussive massage. Right now, you’ll get the aforementioned Wave Duo for free when you purchase the device with the hot and cold rings. Editor’s Testing & Review Notes: “Many multi-purpose tools are great at some functions, and average at others. The Theraface, on the other hand, works amazingly well with each included attachment. It’s easy to toggle between treatments: Just click in one of the rings in place, and tap the device’s buttons to get the intensity just right. You can say goodbye to your tumble of facial cleansing brushes, jade rollers, and microcurrent massagers.” – Claire Sullivan, Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor For my details, read our full Theraface Pro review. Courtesy of Therabody Therabody Theraface Pro $399 Buy Now

Therabody Recoveryair Pro Weight : Varies per size

: Varies per size Battery life: 240 minutes

240 minutes Warranty: 2 years Runners, rejoice: These boots are your ticket to warming up your legs, reducing swelling after clocking miles, and recovering the next days. Slip your legs in, choose a treatment, and the boots will rhythmically inflate and deflate for a compression massage that improves circulation and decreases swelling. This version comes with four preset routines, but you can also fully adjust your session with the included control monitor. Courtesy of Therabody Therabody Recoveryair Pro $1,299 $999 Buy Now