The Therabody Mother’s Day Sale Will Save You $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Busy moms rarely have time for relaxation and rejuvenation, but Therabody’s Mother’s Day sale is making it simple to gift her a top-of-the-line wellness gadget she’ll love to add to her routine. Therabody is offering exciting markdowns on massage therapy gifts for mom that automatically apply at checkout, including a rare $50 discount on the trending Theraface Pro facial massager.

Therabody is a leading destination for wellness gifts, and their self-care tools rarely go on sale. The popular Theraface Pro has only been marked down once before (during a surprise sale this February) but the multitasking tool is finally on sale again, just for mom. The Theraface Pro is an 8-in-1 skin care tool that features attachments for LED light therapy, skin-toning microcurrents, massage, and cleansing. The gadget works to boost circulation in the face, tighten fine lines around the eyes, and even treats inflammation in the skin. If you want to go the extra mile for mom and surprise her with a wellness-themed Mother’s Day gift basket, you can order separate hot and cold therapy ring attachments on sale for bonus versatility and skin benefits. (Therapeutic warming technology relaxes muscles and reduces tension in the face and jaw where stress can be stored; the cold rings help depuff.) The Theraface Pro is the perfect wellness tool on the market to gift a mom that deserves major ‘me time’ — especially if she’s not likely to invest in one on her own. This little face tool got so much buzz that Therabody created a simpler, less expensive version in April called the Theraface LED that works like a top LED light therapy face mask to revive tired skin.

If your mom is already stocked with her favorite facial tools, you can browse other discounted gifts from Therabody, including the deep tissue massagers that put Therabody on the wellness map. If she loves getting a full body massage, gift her the 4th generation Theragun, on sale for $170 off, so she can soothe muscle tension at home with six specialized attachments. For an ultra-quiet percussive experience that boasts the same soothing benefits, the sleek Theragun Elite is marked down by $70. The Theragun Mini is a great gift for new moms and a gift for wives who need portable pampering when pain and aches occur at a moment’s notice — and it’s $20 off today.

Whether your mom, wife, or mother figure is a wellness-obsessed gym goer or simply deserves some relaxation in her routine, take advantage of these Therabody’s Mother’s Day markdowns for a special gift that’ll bring the spa to her.

