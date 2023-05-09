×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stephanie Linnartz Starts Journey as Under Armour CEO

Fashion

Daniel Lee Debuts Burberry Swimwear Campaign

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

The Therabody Mother’s Day Sale Will Save You $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

This year, treat your mom to the multi-tasking facial tool she might not buy for herself.

woman at home using a facial tool with red light therapy
Courtesy of Therabody

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy moms rarely have time for relaxation and rejuvenation, but Therabody’s Mother’s Day sale is making it simple to gift her a top-of-the-line wellness gadget she’ll love to add to her routine. Therabody is offering exciting markdowns on massage therapy gifts for mom that automatically apply at checkout, including a rare $50 discount on the trending Theraface Pro facial massager.

Therabody is a leading destination for wellness gifts, and their self-care tools rarely go on sale. The popular Theraface Pro has only been marked down once before (during a surprise sale this February) but the multitasking tool is finally on sale again, just for mom. The Theraface Pro is an 8-in-1 skin care tool that features attachments for LED light therapy, skin-toning microcurrents, massage, and cleansing. The gadget works to boost circulation in the face, tighten fine lines around the eyes, and even treats inflammation in the skin. If you want to go the extra mile for mom and surprise her with a wellness-themed Mother’s Day gift basket, you can order separate hot and cold therapy ring attachments on sale for bonus versatility and skin benefits. (Therapeutic warming technology relaxes muscles and reduces tension in the face and jaw where stress can be stored; the cold rings help depuff.) The Theraface Pro is the perfect wellness tool on the market to gift a mom that deserves major ‘me time’ — especially if she’s not likely to invest in one on her own. This little face tool got so much buzz that Therabody created a simpler, less expensive version in April called the Theraface LED that works like a top LED light therapy face mask to revive tired skin.

Related Galleries

If your mom is already stocked with her favorite facial tools, you can browse other discounted gifts from Therabody, including the deep tissue massagers that put Therabody on the wellness map. If she loves getting a full body massage, gift her the 4th generation Theragun, on sale for $170 off, so she can soothe muscle tension at home with six specialized attachments. For an ultra-quiet percussive experience that boasts the same soothing benefits, the sleek Theragun Elite is marked down by $70. The Theragun Mini is a great gift for new moms and a gift for wives who need portable pampering when pain and aches occur at a moment’s notice — and it’s $20 off today.

Whether your mom, wife, or mother figure is a wellness-obsessed gym goer or simply deserves some relaxation in her routine, take advantage of these Therabody’s Mother’s Day markdowns for a special gift that’ll bring the spa to her.

Related:
We Tested the Theraface Pro Facial Tool — Read Our Review.
The Best Gifts for Women
The Best Facial Cleansing Brushes

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Therabody TheraFace PRO
Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody TheraFace PRO $399  $349 Buy Now At Therabody

More Therabody Deals – Top Massage Guns on Sale

Therabody Theragun PRO
Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody Theragun PRO $599  $429 Buy Now At Therabody

Therabody Theragun Elite
Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody Theragun Elite $399  $329 Buy Now At Therabody

Therabody Theragun Mini
Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody Theragun Mini $199  $179 Buy Now At Therabody

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or deep-diving into the latest wellness and self care gifts, like the Theraface Pro.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Hot Summer Bags

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Therabody Mother's Day Sale - Save $50 Off the Theraface Pro Facial Tool

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad