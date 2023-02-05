The Theraface Pro Facial Tool Is on Sale for the First Time Ever

×
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re curious about Therabody’s viral facial tool, there’s no better time to make the investment. For the first time ever, you can score the Theraface Pro for $50 off. If you’re after a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift to woo him or her this year, consider your search over. The sale runs from today through Feb. 18 on Therabody’s website, so get shopping now to secure your new favorite facial tool.

Since the Theraface Pro launched in April 2022, it has earned viral fame for its ability to enhance your skin care routine in a multitude of ways (the face tool has 19.3 million views on TikTok and counting). That’s because the Theraface Pro streamlines many different facial treatments into one handheld device, and not in a “jack of all trades, master of none” kind of way. The tool utilizes Therabody’s trailblazing technology to give you everything you need to elevate your skin care routine, including attachments that cleanse, massage, brighten, firm, and more. Read our full Theraface Pro review to get all the details.

The Theraface Pro comes with six interchangeable attachments to customize your at-home facial treatment. You can quickly toggle between treatments by clicking the rings or massage heads on and off of the device, then adjusting the intensity. The LED light therapy ring alternates between red, blue, and infrared wavelengths that help combat signs of aging, spot treat acne and breakouts, and improve elasticity, respectively. A silicone cleansing brush head makes your face wash go the distance (and leaves your skin feeling soft to the touch). The microcurrent attachment allows you to define the features by activating muscles as you massage it outwards and upwards from the center of your face and neck. And there’s also Therabody’s signature percussive therapy in face massager form: Choose from three silicone tips to loosen up a tight jaw or tense neck, or to calm your senses by activating pressure points on your face. There’s not much this half-pound hero can’t do.

Therabody Theraface Pro

Theraface Pro
Courtesy of Therabody

Therabody Theraface Pro $399  $349 Buy Now at therabody

Therabody stepped into the spotlight in 2008 with their tech-forward deep tissue massagers that use percussive therapy to soften tension, break up knots, and speed up recovery time for athletes. Sales and markdowns are hard to come by; the brand’s wellness tools are typically only discounted once or twice a year. Although the Theraface Pro is a splurge, you can expect the device to last you ages (and in the off chance it malfunctions, a one-year warranty is included). As far as we’re concerned, it’s worth the investment for glowing, healthy skin.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested dozens of face tools during her time as a beauty editor, and the Theraface Pro is one of her favorites.

