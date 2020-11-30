All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Too Faced joins plenty of beauty brands that have unveiled Cyber Monday 2020 deals. This year, fans of the brand can expect major savings across its makeup and skincare offerings, which include products from its vast list of best-sellers and its newly-released holiday gift sets.

What are Too Faced’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals?

Too Faced is offering 30% off sitewide in honor of Cyber Monday. Marking the brand’s biggest sale of the year, shoppers can enjoy this major discount on everything from foundation and mascara to setting spray and primer until Tuesday, Dec. 1. During this time, shoppers are also guaranteed free shipping on all orders made on Toofaced.com.

What are Too Faced’s Pink Week Daily Deals promotions?

Additionally, beauty lovers can also score big if they shop Too Faced’s Pink Week Daily Deals. The promotion, which kicked off during Cyber Week and will also end on Dec. 1, offers additional savings across Too Faced’s fan-favorite catalog and changes daily. On Cyber Monday, shoppers will be treated to 40% off highlighters, 40% off bronzers and more. Follow along with the Pink Week Daily Deals advent calendar at Toofaced.com.

Excited to shop the Too Faced Cyber Monday 2020 sale? Keep scrolling to explore the brand’s best-sellers and new arrivals that will make perfect additions to any glam routine.

1. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

This best-selling mascara is designed to dramatically thicken, lengthen and curl lashes in just one coat. Its film-forming polymer formula locks lashes into place for all-day volume and lift.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara $26 Buy Now

2. Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Foundation

Formulated to deliver a natural skin-like finish, this oil-free foundation combines the hydrating benefits of moisturizer with the skin-perfecting effect of foundation to create medium-to-full, undetectably-flawless coverage.

Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Foundation $40 Buy Now

3. Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer

Infused with real cocoa powder for a decadently-rich finish and scent, this best-selling bronzer creates all-over warmth while also offering the perfect matte finish to define your features. Get it for 40% off during Too Faced’s Cyber Monday Pink Week Daily Deals promotion.

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer $32 $19 Buy Now

4. Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette

Flattering for every skin tone and eye shape, this versatile palette is packed with 16 modern nudes in a variety of matte, shimmer and sparkle finishes so you can create endless eye looks.

Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette $48 Buy Now

5. Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter

Featuring a blend of real crushed diamonds and light-reflecting pearls, the Diamond Light Highlighter imparts a high-wattage iridescent glow on the skin. Available in three glamorous shades, this powder highlight can be used all over thanks to its blendable and buildable formula. Get it for 40% off during Too Faced’s Pink Week Daily Deals promotion.

Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter $36 $22 Buy Now

6. Too Faced Hangover Primer

Designed to immediately replenish moisture in the skin using a blend of coconut water and other skin-healthy ingredients, this best-selling primer hydrates, smooths and brightens skin for optimal makeup application.

Too Faced Hangover Primer $35 Buy Now

7. Too Faced Cocoa Contour Contouring Palette

Everything you need to contour, all in one delicious place. The Cocoa Contour Contouring Palette allows you to sculpt and highlight like a pro with its buildable, matte formula that blends seamlessly for an effortlessly-glam look.

Too Faced Cocoa Contour Contouring Palette $44 $26 Buy Now

8. Too Faced Sugar Plum Fun Makeup Set

Perfect to give as a gift or to score for yourself, this limited-edition holiday set includes Too Faced’s festive Sugar Plum Fun Eye Shadow Palette, plus its best-selling Lip Injection Extreme Lip plumper in the exclusive Sugar Plum Fun shade and a deluxe-sized version of its Shadow Insurance Eye Shadow Primer.

Too Faced Sugar Plum Fun Makeup Set $32 Buy Now

9. Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set

Drawing inspiration from different wonderland creatures, this whimsical makeup set is comprised of three makeup palettes that each feature six multi-finish eyeshadows and two face products. The set also includes a mini version of the brand’s Better Than Sex Mascara to ensure that all of your makeup needs are met.

Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set $49 Buy Now

10. Too Faced Damn You’re Dazzling Set

Included in Too Faced’s Daily Pink Deal, this $67 value set is currently on sale for $32 and includes full-sized versions of the brand’s Damn Girl! 24-Hour Mascara and Rich & Dazzling Lip Gloss in the shade Sunset Crush, plus a “Damn Girl!” hairpin set.

Too Faced Damn You're Dazzling Set $32 Buy Now

11. Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick

Built for long-wear and all-day staying power, this ultra-matte liquid lipstick has the same color payoff and wear time as a lip stain thanks to its intense formula, which includes a blend of avocado oil, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to ensure optimal comfort.

Too Faced Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick $22 Buy Now

12. Too Faced Primed & Peachy Primer

For those who prefer a matte finish, the Primed & Peachy Primer is designed to blur imperfections and smooth the complexion for a soft-focus finish that looks airbrushed. It also has a brightening peach tint that boosts the skin’s glow and lasts for up to 16 hours.

Too Faced Primed & Peachy Primer $34 Buy Now