The change in seasons calls for an upgraded skin care routine, especially when it comes to your moisturizer. For those who experience extreme dryness when the temperatures drop, incorporating one of the top skin care moisturizers for the winter into your daily regimen will not only help keep dry patches at bay, but eliminate the irritation and uneven texture and tone that comes with the cold-weather months.

Formulated with skin barrier-strengthening ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides and other powerful emollients, top skin care moisturizers for the winter replenish missing moisture from the skin all while repairing damage caused by the environment. Boasting rich, melt-into-your-skin textures, these intensely moisturizing formulas make sure to lock in hydration to prevent future dryness and even combine soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile and colloidal oatmeal to calm inflammation, making them great moisturizers for winter skin that always experience redness, irritation and itchiness.

These winter moisturizers cater to a variety of skin types and concerns, tackling everything from dryness and dullness to fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots thanks to their potent brightening and antiaging ingredients. Below, explore the top skin care moisturizers for the winter that will enrich your skin care routine with their nourishing, hydrating and nutrient-rich formulas.

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream

Designed to repair and nourish your skin while you sleep, the Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream locks in moisture using a richly hydrating and soothing blend of Kalahari melon oil, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. It also combats dark spots, uneven skin tone and damage caused by the environment by delivering brightening niacinamide, detoxifying Japanese raisin fruit, pore-refining Australian lemon myrtle and antioxidant-rich cactus flower and green tea.

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream $40 Buy Now

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

A drugstore favorite for its deeply moisturizing and multitasking formula, the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream enriches your skin with rich, lasting hydration while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with its vitamin B3, amino-peptides and hyaluronic acid-fortified formula. Together, these potent ingredients help reveal a smoother, plumper and dewy glow.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream $29 Buy Now

Dermalogica UltraCalming Barrier Repair

Winter can be particularly tough on your skin barrier. Strengthen it and replenish missing moisture with the Dermalogica UltraCalming Barrier Repair, a soothing silicone-based moisturizer that prevents moisture loss and damage caused by free radicals and environmental stressors. At the center of this top-rated moisturizer is evening primrose oil, which is packed with antioxidant and skin-healthy nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E and omega fatty acids to relieve stressed-out and irritated skin.

Dermalogica UltraCalming Barrier Repair $47 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream

Luxuriously rich and a perfect base for makeup, the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream instantly quenches dry, dull and tired-looking skin with a rejuvenating burst of moisture courtesy of its peptide and hyaluronic acid formula, which leaves skin softer, suppler and smoother and free of glam-hindering dry spots and texture. Rosehip and camellia oils also come together to boost brightness and create a radiant, lit-from-within-glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream $100 Buy Now

Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream

Powered by nutrient-packed adaptogenic ingredients such as ashwagandha, Rhodiola, reishi and holy basil, the Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream blankets your skin in velvety soft moisture and keeps it supple and dewy in even the coldest of temperatures. Its soothing and antioxidant-rich formula also combats irritation and inflammation, creating a calmer, even and refreshed-looking complexion that is defended from free radicals and pollution.

Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream $58 Buy Now

Tula Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

For skin that requires round-the-clock dryness care, the Tula Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream replenishes and locks in moisture using a revitalizing blend of hydrating squalene and collagen-stimulating peptides. Together with probiotics, prebiotics and apple and watermelon extracts, this top-rated moisturizer promotes a smoother, plumper and firmer complexion.

Tula Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream $52 Buy Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

Perfect for all skin types, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel envelops your skin in hyaluronic acid, which attracts moisture and prevents the skin from letting it go. Oil-free, sensitive skin-approved and intensely hydrating, this budget-friendly formula plumps up fine lines and wrinkles to deliver a dewier and smoother-looking complexion.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel $26 Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Created with dry, itchy, blotchy and stressed-out complexions in mind, the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream harnesses the soothing power of colloidal oatmeal to relieve itchiness, dryness and inflammation, especially in those with eczema and other skin conditions. To prevent further moisture loss and initiate repair, this top-rated formula also combines shea butter and ceramides to strengthen your skin barrier and nourish your skin.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream $36 Buy Now

Freck Beauty Rich Bitch Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer

Offering a lightweight feel and an extremely rich, moisture-locking texture, the Freck Beauty Rich Bitch Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer nourishes your dry, winter skin with omega fatty acids and vitamins A, C, D and E courtesy of its jojoba oil, prickly pear seed oil, kelp extract and rosemary leaf extract formula. These nutrient-packed ingredients also smooth away dry patches and dullness, giving you a brighter and bouncier complexion while also keeping your skin safe against free radicals.

Freck Beauty Rich Bitch Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer $32 Buy Now

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème

Expertly crafted to keep your skin quenched for up to 24 hours, the Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème delivers a lasting burst of moisture with its complexion-revitalizing formula, which harnesses the power of the brand’s micro-droplet technology and advanced Camellia Alba Oleofractioned Active and Blue Ginger PolyFractioned Active. Skin is left instantly refreshed, moisturized and noticeably more plump.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème $98 Buy Now

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

Targeting the common signs of aging while ensuring that your complexion stays adequately hydrated and nourished, the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 reverses the loss of firmness and elasticity by infusing elastin-boosting lipids directly into the skin. Rich in vitamin E and nutrient-rich essential oils, this top-rated antiaging moisturizer smooths away fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots and restores your skin’s fullness, tightness and radiance.

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 $128 Buy Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Specially engineered using advanced stem cell technology and specialized amino acids, vitamins and molecules, Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream supports your skin’s natural regeneration process and initiates cellular turnover, which translates to increased firmness and a significant reduction in wrinkles and uneven texture and tone. Formulated with vitamin E-fortified argan oil, calming evening primrose oil, hydrating avocado oil and other nutrient-rich ingredients, this top-rated luxury moisturizer penetrates deep into the skin to ensure that it’s properly moisturized and nourished in addition to visibly more supple and radiant.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $265 Buy Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

If dullness and dryness are your top concerns, opting for a vitamin C-rich brightening moisturizer like the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream will help improve your skin’s overall texture and tone while keeping it perfectly moisturized. Formulated with radiance-boosting vitamin C, exfoliating lime pearl extract, calming chamomile-derived bisabolol, pollution-shielding exopolysaccharide and antioxidant-rich turmeric, this top-rated moisturizer gives your skin an instant lit-from-within glow and protects it from environmental damage.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream $65 Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream

Say goodbye to dry, winter skin thanks to Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, a deeply-moisturizing moisturizer that helps you maintain a glowing, plump and dewy complexion all year-’round with its conditioning botanical-derived formula. Its rich texture also makes it an excellent base product for achieving a flawless, dry patch-free glam.

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream $62 Buy Now

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

Enriched with the brand’s 5-Cera Complex to offer instant relief and repair for extremely dry skin types, the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream strengthens your skin barrier by infusing it with rich, soothing and lasting moisture to keep it strong and healthy. These skin-healthy and nutrient-rich ceramides also lock in hydration, meaning less dryness, irritation and inflammation when the temperatures drop.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream $48 Buy Now

High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer

Powered by nourishing cannabis sativa seed oil, the High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer restores balance to dry, stressed-out skin by boosting hydration, soothing irritation and protecting it from free radicals. Free of THC, this cult-favorite moisturizer infuses your skin with barrier-strengthening omega fatty acids and antioxidant-rich vitamins and minerals to prevent future dryness and promote an even, smooth and radiant complexion.

High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer $40 Buy Now