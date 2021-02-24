All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eliminating oiliness can be as easy as implementing a balancing toner in your oily skin care routine. Designed to regulate your skin’s sebum production, the top skin care toners for oily skin combine shine-absorbing actives and astringents such as salicylic acid, witch hazel, glycolic acid and more to get deep into the pores and remove all traces of oil. These exfoliating ingredients are also great for clearing acne-causing impurities and stimulating collagen production, making them excellent toners for acne-prone and mature skin types as well.

But, what makes these toners especially beneficial is their moisture-preserving properties. Using ingredients such as aloe vera, cactus water and other hydrating botanical extracts and essential oils, the top skin care toners for oily skin strengthen your skin barrier and prevent moisture loss, helping your skin hold on to hydration longer without creating a stinging, irritating, stripping or over-drying feeling. Some are also enriched with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich vitamins and minerals, which work together to combat redness, soothe the skin and eliminate signs of uneven tone.

Below, explore the top skin care toners for oily skin that will help banish shine and give you a clearer, more even and brighter complexion.

Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner

Keeping oil and shine at bay using 2% salicylic acid, the Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner purifies the pores of sebum and acne-causing impurities so you can enjoy balanced and more even-looking skin. It also leaves your skin with a lit-from-within glow courtesy of moringa, chlorella and other exfoliating ingredients.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner

Refining the look of pores and absorbing all traces of shine with its PHA-BHA blend, the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner gets deep into your skin to vacuum up oil, shrink enlarged pores and regulate your skin’s sebum production without stripping it of moisture courtesy of hydrating cactus water. The combination of poly-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids also helps stimulate cell renewal and collagen production, helping you achieve a firmer, plumper and brighter complexion.

Origins Zero Oil Pore Purifying Toner with Saw Palmetto and Mint

Offering a refreshing and revitalizing shine-absorbing treatment for oily skin, the Origins Zero Oil Pore Purifying Toner with Saw Palmetto and Mint restores balance to your skin using a supercharged blend of saw palmetto, mint and salicylic acid. In addition to removing sebum, these ingredients also dissolve impurities from your pores to relieve congestion and deliver more refined, smoother and overall even skin.

Glytone Acne Clearing Toner

Created with oily, acne-prone skin types in mind, the Glytone Acne Clearing Toner is powered by 2% salicylic acid and gets deep into the pores to dissolve accumulated dirt, oil, dead skin cells and impurities. As it unclogs your pores, it simultaneously regulates your skin’s sebum production and stops the spread of acne-causing bacteria to prevent future breakouts and blackheads.

Amanda Lacey Miracle Tonic

Formulated with pore-refining and purifying salicylic acid, the Amanda Lacey Miracle Tonic reduces congestion by removing acne-causing agents and soaking up excess oil. To ensure that your skin achieves perfect balance, it also combines soothing actives like mint leaf flavanones, allantoin, rosemary, and camphor oils to calm redness and boost hydration, making it great for every skin type.

Herbivore Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner

Boasting fast-acting oil-absorbing benefits thanks to its salicylic acid-rich formula, the Herbivore Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner tackles every main oily and acne-prone skin care concern with its blend of redness-reducing jasmine water, pore-refining white willow bark, anti-inflammatory green tea and shine-minimizing witch hazel. Its convenient mist design makes it perfect for giving your skin a refreshing shine touch-up throughout the day.

OleHenriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner

Formulated with a trio of potent exfoliating acids to perform a sufficient sweep of your pores, the OleHenriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner delivers a powerful dose of lactic, glycolic and salicylic acids directly into your skin, soaking up all traces of oil and impurities without stripping away at your moisture barrier. As its regulating sebum production, this cult-favorite toner also uses a blend of green tea, eucalyptus, algae and Irish moss extracts to kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce uneven tone.

Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

Perfect for oily skin types that are suffering from dullness, the Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic turns up the wattage on your skin using radiance-boosting AHAs to remove dead skin cells and balance out your complexion. Formulated with lactic acid and azelaic acid, it performs a purifying cleanse of your pores while promoting cellular turnover, reducing redness and fading dark spots.

Kiehl’s Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion

Designed to soak up oil wherever it strikes, the Kiehl’s Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion balances your skin’s sebum production using witch hazel and other powerful astringents, which also help refine the look of your pores and prevent congestion. To prevent over-drying and stripping your skin, it’s also formulated with soothing aloe vera to replenish any missing moisture.

PCA Skin Nutrient Toner

Catering to all skin types with its amino acid and vitamin-rich formula, the PCA Skin Nutrient Toner helps those prone to excess oil achieve balance by soaking up shine and preventing it from coming back using potent AHAs. Not only does it help clarify and exfoliate, but it also helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.

Tula Skincare Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner

Prepping your skin with a potent dose of AHA, the Tula Skincare Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner controls oil production and frees the pores of congestion using 10% glycolic acid and an anti-inflammatory and hydrating blend of superfood extracts. Since it sloughs away dead skin cells, this top-rated toner also doubles as an effective exfoliating treatment and helps you achieve a smoother, softer and glowing complexion that’s free of uneven texture and tone.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Gel Exfoliant

An oil-fighting superhero thanks to its potent 2% salicylic acid formula, the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Gel Exfoliant gets deep into the pores to vacuum up oil and any other accumulated impurities to reveal a clearer, shine-free complexion. Its exfoliating properties combined with the anti-inflammatory benefits of green tea make it great for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and redness as well.

La Roche-Posay Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin With Zinc

Specially crafted with oily skin types in mind, the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Toner for Oily Skin With Zinc targets all sources of oil in the skin using a potent dose of zinc sulfate, which helps soak up sebum and even out your skin’s production of oil to prevent excessive shine. This water-like toner absorbs fast into the pores and is suitable for sensitive skin types.

Vivant Skin Care 3% Mandelic Acid 3-in-1 Toner

Designed to balance your skin’s pH levels while also reducing excess oil from hindering your complexion, the Vivant Skin Care 3% Mandelic Acid 3-in-1 Toner uses mandelic acid and witch hazel to exfoliate, purify and brighten your skin while regulating your skin’s sebum production to prevent shine and breakouts. Enriched with antioxidants, this top-rated toner also repairs and protects your skin from damage caused by free radicals and pollutants.

Dr. Hauschka Clarifying Toner

Targeting everything from excess oiliness to enlarged pores, the Dr. Hauschka Clarifying Toner is comprised of a pore-cleansing blend of Anthyllis, calendula, nasturtium, echinacea and witch hazel, which come together to balance sebum production, refine the look of pores and prevent acne-causing bacteria from disturbing your skin. It’s also a great formula for removing and preventing blackheads as well.

