This Vitamin C Serum With Thousands of Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is On Sale Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been keeping up with beauty trends lately, vitamin C serums have probably come across your radar. That’s because dermatologists unanimously agree vitamin C has a myriad of skin-care benefits, including brightening the complexion, reducing inflammation, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, boosting collagen production, fading discoloration and dark spots and even fighting free radical damage. It’s also been proven to reduce damage from environmental aggressors like air pollution, which can cause acne breakouts. What’s more, it’s designed to do all these things effectively for any skin type, whether you fall on the dryer, oilier or aging end of the spectrum.

While many top shelf vitamin C serums are definitely a splurge, this option from Tru Skin is an affordable alternative that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by. In fact, it currently has over 60,000 five-star reviews on the mega retailer’s site — and is currently marked down to just $19.

With vitamin C at its core for boosting radiance and skin suppleness, Tru Skin’s serum also contains a few other notable ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid for visibly hydrating and plumping your complexion. Additionally, it features antioxidant-rich vitamin E to help boost the skin’s protective barrier and soothing MSM for calming redness. Great for those with sensitive skin but suitable for nearly anyone, it’s formulated without any synthetic colors, fragrances, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs or GMOs.

“I’ve been struggling with acne for years and have tried all different types of moisturizers and cleansers,” wrote one reviewer. “Nothing worked. However, I bought this serum on a whim and my face stopped flaring within three days. And after two months, I have no active breakouts and my extremely dark blemish marks have faded drastically.”

Customers even note it was works well for a range of skin tones, too.

“The results are unbelievable,” confirmed one reviewer of color. “Was a bit skeptical because many reviews were from Caucasian women (I was slightly worried that my skin would not respond as well), but I was quite mistaken. With or without makeup, my skin is bright, smooth and my spots are disappearing.”

Grab a bottle of Tru Skin’s customer-favorite vitamin C serum now.