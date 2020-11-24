All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ulta Beauty is already a top destination for makeup, skin care, hair care and more, but loyal fans of the retailer know that its Black Friday sale cannot be missed.

Known for treating shoppers to a plethora of deals and savings across its extensive selection of product categories and brand offerings, Ulta makes holiday shopping an incredibly easy task for everyone on your list with its amazing bundles and gift sets, regardless of how beauty-savvy you are. And if you’re shopping for yourself, it’s the perfect occasion to score big on those products you’ve been eyeing.

When does Ulta’s Black Friday 2020 sale begin?

This year, Ulta got into the gift-giving spirit early and kickstarted its Black Friday 2020 sale on Monday, Nov. 23 and will run its highly-anticipated sale until Friday, Nov. 27, offering new and exciting deals across its beauty lineup on every day of the sale event.

What are Ulta’s Black Friday deals?

You can follow along with the 2020 Ulta Black Friday savings calendar on Ulta.com. Right now, you can save up to 50% off select products from brands including Colourpop, Tarte, Real Techniques, BareMinerals, First Aid Beauty and more. If you’re on the hunt for stocking stuffers, the beauty megastore is also offering markdowns on best-sellers starting as low as $10. But, the savings don’t stop there; shoppers will also get a free gift with fragrance purchases of $60 and more during the sale event. You can also find other exclusive deals if you download Ulta’s smartphone app, which also unlocks bonus points and other perks that you can enjoy outside of the holiday season.

View Gallery Related Gallery A Look Into Marine Serre’s Paris Studio

If I buy online, is shipping free? What about returns?

Free shipping is eligible on orders of $35 and more during Black Friday. To make shopping easier and safer this season, Ulta has introduced its Beauty To Go service, which allows shoppers to pick up their online orders in-store and curbside. In terms of returns, Ulta will be accommodating returns this Black Friday season by reinstating its pre-COVID return policy. Returns made after 60 days of purchase will be in the form of a store merchandise credit. Visit Ulta.com for more information.

Read on to find some of the best deals from the Ulta Black Friday 2020 sale.

1. Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron

Equipped with the brand’s proprietary Pulse Technology, this curling iron is available in four sizes and offers a fast-heat up of 430F and stays hot so you can achieve those beachy waves, tight ringlets and more. In addition to decreasing your time spent in front of the mirror, the 24K Gold Curling Iron offers a unique styling surface and promises long-lasting results, regardless of your hair type, texture and length.

Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron $50 $25 Buy Now

2. Real Techniques Rosy All Night 5-Piece Brush Kit

New brushes are always welcome on any vanity table, and this holiday set brings a touch of luxe with its shimmery rose gold design. Featuring a range of brushes that cater to complexion makeup, contouring and eyeshadow, you’ll be able to apply your favorite foundation, blush, highlight and more with expert precision to deliver flawless results. The kit includes the 442 Multitask Cheek, 208 Essential Foundation, 324 Angled Shadow, 428 Precise Fan and a matching Glam Bag for storage.

Real Techniques Rosy All Night Set $20 $10 Buy Now

3. Beauty Finds by Ulta Beauty Best Beauty Bets Set

Enjoy Ulta’s best-selling cosmetics products all in one convenient place thanks to the Best Beauty Bets Set. Designed to cover every makeup category and foster experimentation and play, the kit includes products from major makeup categories and the retailer’s top-selling brands. Here, you’ll find Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz in Soft Brown, bareMinerals’ Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, Buxom’s Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss in Celeste, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, Kylie Cosmetics’ Crème Lipstick in Crème Brulee, the Nars Orgasm Blush, Smashbox’s The Original Photo Finish Primer, Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner and Tarte’s Double Duty Beauty Base Tape Hydrating Primer.

Best Beauty Bets Set $40 $20 Buy Now

4. Juvia’s Place Nubian 3 Eyeshadow Palette

Comprised of 12 highly-pigmented shadows that offer optimal blendability and long-lasting staying power, Juvia’s Place Nubian 3 Eyeshadow Palette makes the perfect palette for beginners and experts alike thanks to its versatile and flattering collection of neutral shades. A must-have in every makeup bag, the palette features a mix of matte and shimmer finishes to help you achieve everything from a subtle everyday glow to a sultry nighttime look.

Juvia's Place Nubian 3 Eyeshadow Palette $20 $12 Buy Now

5. Smashbox Always On Liquid Lip Set

A bundle that every lipstick lover will enjoy, the Always On Liquid Lip Set is comprised of the brand’s best-selling liquid matte lipsticks that are renowned for their staying power and velvety matte finish. Featuring travel-sized versions of the shades, Yes Honey, a light chestnut matte, Bang Bang, a yellow-red matte, Miss Conduct, a deep warm plum, and Role Model, a warm berry, these lipsticks offer eight hours of uninterrupted wear and infused with a blend of jojoba, apricot and sunflower oils to keep the lips hydrated throughout the day.

Smashbox Always On Liquid Lip Set $25 $15 Buy Now

6. Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set

Perfect for fans of the brand or someone who has just begun crafting their own skin care routine, Clinique’s Great Skin Everywhere Set is best suited for those with dry and combination skin types and is equipped with everything you need to achieve healthy, glowing skin. The set features full-sized versions of the brand’s All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Mild, Clarifying Lotion 2 with Pump and Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, as well as travel-sized versions so you’ll never be without your skin care favorites while you’re on-the-go.

Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set $68 $50 Buy Now

7. Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti-Aging Trio

Formulated with padina pavonica, a Mediterranean seaweed that is renowned for its anti-aging properties in the skin, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti-Aging Trio cleanses, hydrates and smooths while also improving firmness and elasticity. The set includes mini versions of the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, which helps dissolve makeup, oil and pollutants, the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which provides deep hydration while also reducing the appearance of wrinkles, and the Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, which restores moisture back to the sensitive under-eye area for a more refreshed and radiant look.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Anti-Aging Trio $68 $48 Buy Now

8. Juice Beauty All Eyes on Clean Beauty Set

Showcasing the best-selling skin care and cosmetics products from clean beauty brand Juice Beauty, the All Eyes On Clean Beauty set is designed with the eyes in mind and fortified with antioxidant-rich ingredients to pamper them. The trio includes a mini version of the brand’s Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Eye Treatment, which delivers rich hydration and reduces the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles thanks to its strengthening and nourishing blend of jojoba, shea, vitamin C and evening primrose. Also featured are full-sized versions of the Phyto-Pigments Liquid Line and Define liner in Black and the Phyto-Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara, which are both powered by plant-derived pigments to deliver rich color and definition to the eyes.

Juice Beauty All Eyes on Clean Beauty $59 $42 Buy Now

9. Ardell 1 2 Days Of Wispies Advent Calendar

A gift that any beauty lover will be itching to open, the Ardell 12 Days of Wispies Advent Calendar is truly the gift that never stops giving. Behind each of its festive pop-out doors awaits a set of false eyeslashes from the brand’s best-selling Wispies collection, offering 12 different lashes to its lucky recipient. The kit also features a bottle of Ardell’s Duo Adhesive to ensure that you’ve got everything you need to achieve your lash looks from the moment you first open it.

Ardell 12 Days of Wispies Advent Calendar $40 $24 Buy Now

10. Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II

Perfect for the eyeshadow expert on your shopping list, the Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II offers 35 vivid shades that provide endless possibilities. Originally priced at $39, the show-stopping palette is currently 50% off as part of Ulta’s Black Friday sale and features a combination of high-pigmented matte and shimmer finishes to match every makeup lover’s preference and mastery level.