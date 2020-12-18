All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Celebrate the holidays early with the Ulta Beauty Blitz Sale 2020. A coveted holiday sale for skin-care, makeup and hair-care lovers alike, the annual sales event treats Ulta shoppers to deals across the beauty retailer’s entire catalogue.

Everything you need to know about the Ulta Beauty Blitz Sale 2020

The perfect chance to score a last-minute beauty gift for someone on your list or yourself, the Ulta Beauty Blitz Holiday Sale 2020 is offering up to 50 percent off on select brands and products through Dec. 25. In true Ulta fashion, the deals will change weekly, so make sure you follow along with the Ulta Beauty Blitz Sale savings calendar, which can be found at ulta.com. Additionally, you can also score 20 percent off your entire purchase now through Dec. 24 when you use the coupon code “887380” at checkout. See Ulta’s current coupon offerings here to find more ways to save.

The Best Ulta Beauty Blitz Holiday Sale 2020 deals

Right now, the beauty megastore’s sale items include picks from Benefit Cosmetics, Pür, BaBylissPro, Drybar and Urban Decay. Mascara lovers will be delighted to learn that Ulta is currently running a BOGO promotion on Benefit Cosmetics’ best-selling mascaras, which allows shoppers to buy two for $30. There are also exclusive deals available to Ulta Beauty App members, including free luxury skin-care gifts and more. Below, find the best Ulta Beauty Blitz Sale 2020 deals and shop this amazing sale event before it’s over.

1. Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Featuring the brand’s Hook ‘n’ Roll brush, which grabs, separates and lifts while curling lashes, the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara delivers 12 hours of long-lasting lash enhancement. It’s also enriched with vitamins so your lashes stay conditioned and nourished during every use.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara $25 Buy Now

2. Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara

Designed to create voluminous drama, the Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara is a long-lasting formula that’s smudge-resistant and clump-proof. Using its specially designed brush, it lengthens, curls, thickens, lifts and separates for bold, head-turning lashes.

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara $25 Buy Now

3. Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Tinted Lash Primer

Versatile by the design, the Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Tinted Lash Primer is a mink-brown primer that can be worn on its own or under mascara to boost your lashes. When worn alone, it gives lashes a natural, feathery look and has the power to improve the performance of your favorite mascara when used as a primer.

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Tinted Lash Primer $25 Buy Now

4. Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

Available in two shades, the Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara provides 36 hours of hold thanks to its long-wearing gravity-defying formula. Lightweight to prevent weighing down the lashes but powerful enough to create massive volume, this mascara coats every lash and offers a smudge-proof, water-resistant wear.

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara $25 Buy Now

5. Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette

Currently 44 percent off, the Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette redefines neutrals with its 12 universally flattering satin nudes, peachy creams, metallic bronze and rich brown eye shadows. A long-wear formula that’s velvety in texture and rich color payoff and extreme blendability, makeup lovers can create a variety of natural eye looks with this versatile palette.

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette $44 $25 Buy Now

6. BaBlyssPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer

Currently 20 percent off, the BaBlyssPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer BaBlyssPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer is powered by a 2,000-watt motor and enhanced with nano titanium technology for even heat distribution. Its negative ions prevent static and frizz for smooth and salon-quality shine.

BaBlyssPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer $140 $112 Buy Now

7. Pür Ceretin Serum

Currently 40 percent off, the Pür Ceretin Serum features an innovative triple-action formula designed to fight the leading signs of aging. Comprised of exfoliating lactic acid, moisturizing ceramides and rejuvenating retinol, this serum creates a brighter, smoother and firmer complexion.

PÜR Ceretin Serum $42 $25 Buy Now

8. Pür Get a Lift Firming Facial Cream

Currently 40 percent off, the Pür Get a Lift Firming Facial Cream restores your skin’s radiance while you sleep thanks to its powerful formula. Featuring a blend of Vitanol, a retinol-alternative, LiftLine and cassava extract, this night cream promotes skin renewal as it smooths away uneven texture and tightens to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream $39 $23 Buy Now

9. Pür Dirty Girl Detoxifying Mudd Masque

Currently 40 percent off, the Pür Dirty Girl Detoxifying Mudd Masque uses pascalite clay, a unique form of bentonite clay, to deeply cleanse and detoxify the skin. In addition to drawing out impurities and unclogging the pores, this powerful mineral mask also imparts a radiant glow as it erases unwanted texture and tone.

PÜR Dirty Girl Detoxifying Mudd Masque $29 $17 Buy Now

10. Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer

Currently 20 percent off, the Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer harnesses the power of professional-quality ionic technology with its 1,875-watt motor to deliver a salon-grade blowout every time. Featuring three heat levels, two power settings and a cold shot button, this hair dryer seals the cuticle as it dries to prevent frizz and create lustrous shine.

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer $199 $160 Buy Now

11. Estée Lauder 4-Piece Set

An exclusive offer for Ulta Beauty App members, the Estée Lauder 4-Piece Set comes free with any purchase of $40 made through the app. Available while quantities last, the set includes deluxe samples of the brand’s Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, Advanced Night Repair, Sumptuous Extreme Mascara and Revitalizing Supreme Plus Crème.

Estée Lauder 4-Piece Set $40 Buy Now