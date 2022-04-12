The Top 10 Products To Buy During Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime is almost here, and that means we’re all about to pick up a few additional grooming habits.

From shaving to self-tanning, there are quite a few extra steps that most of us integrate into our summer beauty routines. Lucky for us, Ulta just launched their annual Spring Haul event, which offers 20-30% savings on lots of items that will make it much easier to take on the sun as the seasons change.

This is a perfect time to stock up on slightly darker shades of your favorite concealers (hello, Tarte Shape Tape!) so that you are prepared to get your (fake) tan on. As for bronzers, make sure you scope out some of the latest palettes boasting a variety of shades, making it great for year-round use since they include both lighter and darker hues.

There are also major markdowns on amazing self-tanners, including both St. Moriz and the super luxe cult-favorite Tan-Luxe. Both of these brands adjust to your natural undertones, so that you never have to worry about your tan looking unnatural or streaky after application. Of course, the first step to a proper self-tanning application is making sure that you’re exfoliating thoroughly before slathering the tanning product all over. To make this crucial step easier, check out some of the impressive markdowns on the Fur softening hair oil brand, which coats the hair follicle in order to avoid irritation when shaving any sensitive areas.

Finally, there are seriously fabulous skincare options included in the sale. Definitely use this time to stock up on daytime moisturizers that are packed with SPF. Plus, you can never go wrong with vitamin C serums, which will support your sunblock’s efficacy. There are also a wide selection of night creams, if you want to look into a heavier moisturizer that will help your skin heal faster in the event of an accidental sunburn.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite summer time essentials from Ulta’s Spring Haul event below. Get ready for warmer weather!

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum

Discount: 25%

Sale Price: $21

A good vitamin C serum is an absolute necessity, and should be one of your go-to daily face serums. This one from Bliss is packed with clinical-grade vitamin C, along with peptides and antioxidants.

Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum $28.00 $21 Buy Now

Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Concealer

Discount: 30%

Sale Price: $8.40

Now’s the time to stock up on one of the most iconic concealers around. Tarte’s full-coverage option doesn’t crease and will cover up even the most stubborn of dark circles.

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Hydrating Self-Tan Mousse

Discount: 30%

Sale Price: $34.40

Searching for the most perfect self-tanner for the summer? This mousse from Tan-Luxe is here to answer the call. It’s not sticky, doesn’t streak and leaves you with an enviable golden glow about six hours post-application.

Megababe Thigh Rescue

Discount: 25%

Sale Price: $10.50

Plan ahead for the summer by getting ahead of chafe. Megababe’s balmy formula is non-toxic, has a slight, pleasant rose smell and makes every skin surface it touches super smooth, so that you don’t have to worry one bit about uncomfortable friction.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream SPF 30

Discount: 20%

Sale Price: $19.99

CeraVe is one of the most dermatologist-recommended drugstore moisturizers out there. This one is enhanced with SPF 30, making it a super option if you’re looking for a daily moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream SPF 30 $24.99 $19.99 Buy Now

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Lash Thickening & Lengthening Mascara

Discount: 25%

Sale Price: $12

Not only does Pacifica’s best-selling mascara pack a major volume-filled punch, it’s completely vegan. It lengthens the lashes while coating them in an inky black shade and lasts for up to 12 hours.

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Lash Thickening & Lengthening Mascara $16 $12 Buy Now

Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Palette

Discount: 30%

Sale Price: $8.39

The palette of striking bronzers from Physician’s Formula offers three different shades of gorgeousness that will carry you through your entire self-tanning journey this summer. It is infused with natural butters, leaving a long-lasting, shimmery finish on the skin.

Physician's Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Palette $11.99 $8.39 Buy Now

Andalou Naturals Q10 Night Repair Cream

Discount: 30%

Sale Price: $18.99

Pump up the antioxidants in your skincare with Andalou Naturals Q10 Night Repair Cream. It contains a fruit stem cell complex and resveratrol, both of which boost the skin’s elasticity and reduce the signs of aging.

Andalou Naturals Q10 Night Repair Cream $26.99 $18.99 Buy Now

Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic 1-1/4″ Curling Iron

Discount: 30%

Sale Price: $64.99

Go ahead and invest Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic Curling Iron, aka one of the best curling irons and styling tools preferred by nearly all stylists, thanks to its ability to become super hot super fast. Plus, it has a smooth ceramic barrel that delivers maximum shine to your strands and a convenient swivel cord for easy usage.

Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic 1-1/4 $64.99 $45.49 Buy Now

Fur Oil

Discount: 25%

Sale Price: $39

Whether you’re a fan of waxing or shaving, this Fur Oil will help eliminate ingrown hairs as well as skin irritation. It contains grapeseed and jojoba oils for a soft and silky — but never sticky — feeling.