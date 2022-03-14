Everything You Need To Know About Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Ulta’s biannual 21 Days of Beauty Sale and the mega savings have only just begun. For three whole weeks, Ulta is slashing prices on their bestselling and top-rated makeup, fragrance, skin and hair care and so much more. We love a great beauty sale, but 21 days of beauty steals? It doesn’t get better than this here’s everything you need to know about the sale from today to April 2.

What is the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale?

Here’s how the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale works: For 21 days, you can shop a curated selection of the retailer’s most popular products at 50% off. Next to Ulta’s huge Black Friday sale, the 21 Days of Beauty deals are the steepest discounts you’ll be able to score from the retailer.

As with all great things, there’s a bit of fine print. Each beauty deal is open for just 24 hours before it ends. But really, with the constantly rotating selection of mega sale beauty products, you’re sure to see your beauty favorites majorly discounted.

Even better, there are a few special secret steal days peppered throughout the three weeks where you can snag even more savings. But don’t worry, we’ll be keeping you posted throughout the sale so you don’t miss a beat.

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: Today’s Deals

Monday, March 14

For the first time ever, all full-size primers from Smashbox are among today’s picks. Each of the five primers are designed to bring out the best in your skin by evening out skin texture, reducing any redness and minimizing the look of pores, all while adding another dose of hydration to ensure your makeup application is flawless. With more than 1700 reviews, the OG Photo Finish Smooth & Blur is a safe bet for all skin types. If you’re looking for a more solution-oriented primer, try the Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer if your skin skews oily or the Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer if you’re prone to redness.

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer $39 $19.50 Buy Now

Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer

Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer $39 $19.50 Buy Now

Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer

Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer $39 $19.50 Buy Now

Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer

Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer $39 $19.50 Buy Now

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer $39 $19.50 Buy Now

Peach & Lily’s Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream is brimming with antioxidant-rich matcha to calm stressed out skin and protect against environmental stressors, hydrating and brightening heroes niacinamide and panthenol, anti-aging peptides to firm and lift, plus juniper berries to clarify and balance skin tone.

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream $40 $20 Buy Now

Peach & Lily Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment

Peach & Lily Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment $43 $21.50 Buy Now

Ulta is Bringing It today with four of our favorites from Nudestix. The All Over Face Blush Color is the perfect spring makeup update, thanks to their range of 11 blush shades, from neutral nudes to bright corals to deep eggplant, while any one of the seven dual-stick Nudies Bloom colors will deliver a natural, dewy flush that can be used on your cheeks, eyelids and lips with a convenient blurring brush on the opposite end. And don’t forget their bestselling highlighter, All Over Face Glow, available in four shades, including nude champagne and pearlescent illumni-naughty. Don’t wait too long — their Nudies Tinted Blur Stick was part of today’s sale, too, but every shade is now out of stock.

Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush Color

Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Blush Color $34 $17 Buy Now

Nudestix Nudies Bloom

Nudestix Nudies Bloom $34 $17 Buy Now

Nudestix All Over Face Glow

Nudestix Nudies All Nudies All Over Face Color Glow $34 $17 Buy Now

Crepe Erase’s Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment is specifically formulated to target and smooth fine lines on the neck. With extracts from apple, dill and sage, the brand’s TruFirm Complex works to protect the skin from premature aging while visibly lifting the neck area.

Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment

Crepe Erase Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment $63 $31.50 Buy Now

Lucky for us, Ulta’s given us a sneak peek at what we can expect later this week and beyond.

What kind of Ulta beauty deals can I expect?

Each day, a new slew of beauty products will go on sale for 50% off. And this year, Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale has even more beauty bestsellers and newcomers added to their roster, including majorly coveted brands like Smashbox, Tarte, KVD Beauty, Dermalogica and more.

From now until April 2nd, you’ll be able to stock up on makeup staples as well as products you’ve had your eye on but couldn’t get past the sticker shock. The best part? This sbeauty ale couldn’t come at a better time as we start to haul out our winter products and swap in our beauty favorites for spring.

You’ll find plenty of longtime bestsellers, from Tarte’s cult classic Shape Tape concealer and Maracuja Juicy lip in a range of delightful spring hues, to inky liners from KVD Beauty and eyebrow pencils from Urban Decay Cosmetics so your beauty routine can get a major spring refresh.