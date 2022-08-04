Now’s Your Last Chance to Shop Ulta’s Forever Fabulous Flash Sale With Discounts Up to 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a summer sale, especially during the peak of summer when our makeup bags could likely use a refresh, and Ulta’s Forever Fabulous Sale has launched – and It’s a good one. Whether you’re looking for the best tinted moisturizer with SPF or want to swap out your lip gloss for a plumper or oil, you’ll be able to find it in the sea of bestselling beauty products that are marked down up to 50% off.

Today is the last day of the 48-hour flash sale event, and the retailer’s annual sale features some incredible deals, with up to 50% off of more than 150 makeup and skin and haircare brands. including Kate Somerville, Benefit, so don’t hesitate to head over to the mega retailer to scope out the more than 150 brands that are currently on sale.

For instance, you’ll be able to snag 30% off all things Kate Somerville, including our favorite Exfolikate and Oil-Free Moisturizer, which topped our list for the best moisturizers for oily skin, plus 20% off sunscreen brand Coola, making this the ideal opportunity to restock your SPF sunscreen stash to carry you through the rest of the summer.

If you’re a clean beauty buff, you’ll want to pay special attention to the discounts on Ulta’s Credo Collection, which is a curated selection of brands that follow the strict, non-toxic beauty rules from Credo Beauty.

With the hours ticking by to shop one of the final beauty sales of the summer, there’s no time to waste. Check out our selection of the biggest discounts and standout products you won’t want to miss from the Ulta Forever Fabulous Sale.

Tarte Shape Tape Vegan Glow Powder

Mattify shiny areas while imparting a glow in others with this talc-free, mineral-based powder. Amazonian clay absorbs excess oil and the diamond complex pigments reflect light and soothe skin.

Tarte Shape Tape Vegan Glow Powder $30 $21 Buy Now

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer

Another one of our picks for the best moisturizer for oily skin, this Peach & Lily gel-based moisturizer is infused with hyaluronic acid and vegan pre-biotics for a lightweight, non-greasy finish that still feels completely moisturized.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water Gel Moisturizer $40 $28 Buy Now

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Improve uneven skin texture and the appearance of large pores with Kate Somerville’s bestselling two-minute treatment filled with lactic acid and a trio of fruit enzymes to exfoliate skin naturally, revealing a brighter complexion.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment $98 $68 Buy Now

ZitSticka Killa Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch

Pimple patches are a speedy solution to congested pores and sudden breakouts, and ZitSticka is one of our go-to brands to clear acne.

ZitSticka Killa Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch $16 $12 Buy Now

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron

Our top pick for those with straight hair looking to achieve curls, waves or even just next-level fullness and body is this curling iron from Bio Ionic. The long barrel is 2 inches longer than the average curling iron, which makes it easy to curl long hair and those hard to reach back sections.

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron $140 $112 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Extreme Eau de Parfum

Shopping for the best women’s fragrances can be a challenge, but naturally, YSL makes it easier with this aromatic blend of coffee, vanilla bourbon and jasmine.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Extreme Eau de Parfum $139 $104 Buy Now

Coola Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

Run, don’t walk, to stock up on this clean, vegan sunscreen that offers broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, along with a host of anti-aging benefits, courtesy of the antioxidant-rich plant oils, like red raspberry seed and meadowfoam seed oils.