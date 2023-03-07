×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside Sephora’s Westfield London Opening

Business

A ‘What If’ Look at an LVMH Deal for Richemont

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

You Can Now Easily Shop Luxury Beauty Products at Ulta — Here’s What to Buy Right Now.

You deserve some pampering with beauty goods from Chanel, Dior and more.

lip oil and face wash in white and black tube
Courtesy of Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Ulta is an unparalleled destination for beauty products, whether you’re after a budget-friendly face tool or a TikTok-favorite cream blush. And now, Ulta shoppers have access to the full gamut of glam. With Ulta’s new Luxury Beauty category available online and in stores, you can shop skin care and makeup products from coveted brands like Dior and Chanel.

Compared to similar retailers, Ulta is more likely to offer budget-friendly choices across categories like hair styling tools, face massagers, face serums, and eyeshadow palettes. The vast range of pricing has secured the retailer as a favorite among teens and college students, as well as anyone looking to up their beauty game without spending a fortune. Until Ulta began carrying Dior beauty in January of this year, the retailer only offered prestige options in their women’s perfume and men’s cologne departments. With the debut of Ulta Luxury Beauty, you can skip the trip to the department store counter or website to order favorites from splurge-worthy brands.

Related Galleries

Ulta’s Luxury Beauty department makes it easy to sort through high-powered skin care and artistry-level makeup finds. Simply go to Ulta.com, click shop, then scroll down and click browse by luxury beauty. Beyond a tight edit of prestige products, you can also expect Ulta exclusives with brands (they’re the only retailer to offer Dior’s Forever Natural Nude Foundation, for example).

The Luxury Beauty collection is eligible for Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards program, and you’ll get free shipping for any purchase over $35. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that these high-value products will make appearances in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sales throughout the year. Shop the best of the retailer’s latest luxury arrivals, below.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Courtesy of Ulta

Dior Lip Glow Oil $40 Buy Now at Ulta

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Rich Cream

Courtesy of Ulta

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Rich Cream $115 Buy Now at Ulta

Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette

Courtesy of Ulta

Natasha Denona Glam Eyshadow Palette $69 Buy Now at Ulta

Dior Rosy Glow Blush

Courtesy of Ulta

Dior Rosy Glow Blush $40 Buy Now at Ulta

Chanel La Mousse Anti-Pollution Cleansing Cream-to-Foam

Courtesy of Ulta

Chanel La Mousse Anti-Pollution Cleansing Cream-to-Foam Buy Now at Ulta

Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum

Courtesy of Ulta

Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum $100 Buy Now at Ulta

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick

Courtesy of Ulta

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick $38 Buy Now at Ulta

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in singling out prestige products that are worth the spend.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Hot Summer Bags

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ulta's New Luxury Beauty Category Has Your Favorites from Dior, Chanel and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad