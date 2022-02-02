The 20 Best Valentine’s Day Candles for a Romantic Evening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Smell and memory are so closely linked, that a whiff of a nostalgic scent can instantly conjure up emotions tied to a specific life event. Scientists believe this is due to the architectural layout of our brains: Olfactory signals reach the limbic system very quickly, triggering any scent-associated memories. This bodily connection may explain why we are such scent-driven beings — and often suckers for a good candle.

When it comes to setting the mood or winding down into relaxation mode, few products are up to the task quite like your favorite candle. And with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, finding a luxurious candle or candle gift set to treat yourself is a no-brainer. What’s more, these also make foolproof gifts for loved ones. Simply choose a unique scent that will appeal to your giftee’s tastes or pay homage to a special memory.

Different types of Valentine’s Day candle scents

Generally speaking, romantic scents are a go-to for the holiday. “These typically trigger a sense of comfort and nostalgia,” explains Sable Yong, writer and co-host of fragrance-focused podcast Smell Ya Later. “They’re something that reminds us of a time when we were in love, such as offering the smell of chocolate, cotton candy, a floral bouquet or even something powdery and fuzzy, like a cashmere sweater. Romantic scents should be enveloping but feel super cozy and almost edible.”

According to Yong, these are often gourmand-focused or sweet-smelling scents centered around notes like roses, jasmine and orange blossom. “The connection between romance and rosy, rich fragrances is definitely present in our collective olfactive memory,” adds Parisian fragrancer and co-founder of Ormaie Paris Baptiste Bouygues. “There is something light and elegant about it, but that can also become animalistic.”

Romantic fragrances can also take on more masculine notes, however. Bouygues describes dark vanilla and rum as “narcotic and sensual,” while adding that classic notes like tobacco, ginger and spice, as well as the unexpected floral-based patchouli, make for heady additions. “There’s something quite mystical and spiritual to the patchouli scent,” Bouygue says.

Yong agrees. “In my humble opinion, the most romantic-smelling candles have a good balance of a bit of floral or gourmand (not both) with something earthy, like patchouli or incense for projection, or grounding like musk,” she says. “I call these ‘vibe-stoking.'”

Why a candle makes for a great Valentine’s Day gift

Candles make wonderful Valentine’s Day gifts for many reasons. Not only are they quite easy to find at a range of price points, but they’re also one of those gifts that keeps on giving. While more traditional options like flowers or chocolates might only last a few days (or hours), a candle can have up to 80 hours of burn time, says Lach Hall, co-founder of popular scent-focused sunscreen and fragrance brand Vacation.

Plus, if you find a scent that triggers a beautiful memory, it’s one of the most thoughtful gifts you could possibly give. “Scents have the power to instantly transport you somewhere else,” Bouygues explains. Hall agrees, saying candle fragrances are becoming increasingly nuanced. “The best gifts are tailored specifically to your lover’s unique quirks and idiosyncrasies,” she says. And because they can be so special, the receiver may just think of you every time they light that perfect candle.

If you’re still not sure whether or not to gift a candle, keep in mind that “people who hate scented candles are usually pretty vocal about it, so it’s easy enough to learn beforehand,” Yong says.

From vintage lipstick-inspired scents to Rose de Mai-filled fragrances, here are the 20 best Valentine’s Day candles to light up this holiday.

Acqua Di Parma Oh L’Amour Candle

Inspired by the emotions of falling in love, this candle has been designed to “recall the charm of love at first sight,” says Acqua Di Parma. It has spicy notes of cloves and black pepper, paired with a sensual blend of amber, balsamic, opoponax and tonka bean. “The name says it all,” Yong says. “It’s a scented candle that’s evocative of the mood you want to set but has a nice balance of notes within it to make it a bit mysterious.” And as with all things Acqua Di Parma, this luxury Valentine’s Day candle is handmade by local artisans in Italy.

Acqua Di Parma Oh L’Amour Candle $82 Buy Now

Boy Smells Polyamberous Candle

Earthy, mysterious and sensual, Boy Smells’ Polyamberous offers an enticing blend of patchouli, pistachio, amber and geranium. It also has notes of musk and tobacco flower for a woody, rich essence. Playing off the idea that candles, like love, can come in multiple forms, this votive adheres to the tenant that the more scents the merrier.

Boy Smells Polyamberous Candle $39 Buy Now

Brooklyn Candle Studio Sunday Morning Candle

This votive from Brooklyn Candle Studio is meant to smell like a leisurely Sunday morning spent at the farmer’s market, featuring fresh, fruity notes of pear, bergamot, jasmine and gardenia as well as grounding amber. “It’s clean, sweet, calm romance in a laid-back way,” Yong says.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Sunday Morning Candle $28 Buy Now

Diptyque Chamomile Candle

Diptyque’s yearly artist collections are famed, mainly because they’re truly so unique and personalized to the artist. And this year’s partnership is with florist and artist Maurice Harris, who has put his creative take on three new scents: Artichoke, Lychee and Chamomile. All three are beautifully unique Valentine’s Day candles (especially with Harris’ artistry on the packaging), but Chamomile is especially calming and peaceful, featuring notes of floral and powdered green stems.

Diptyque Chamomile Candle $76 Buy Now

Goop Hands Off My Vagina Candle

Launched last month on the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, Goop’s newest candle “Hands Off My Vagina” will benefit the ACLU Foundation and its Reproductive Freedom Project, with $25 of each sale donated to the program. The charitable candle is a direct followup to the brand’s controversial “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle that launched two years ago, and the notes are designed to be overtly feminine like the original, with velvety Hinoki Wood, rose, cacao and coriander.

Goop Hands Off My Vagina Candle $75 Buy Now

Krigler Extraordinaire Camelia 209 Candle

Nothing against red roses, but when it comes to expressing your devotion this Feb. 14, German heritage brand Krigler thinks camellias are the way to go. The lush bloom symbolizes affection, commitment and admiration — plus its fresh, green scent is hypnotically irresistible. The crisp floral is blended with bergamot, cardamom, cedarwood and musk for a complex, romantic Valentine’s Day candle.

Courtesy of Krigler

Krigler Extraordinaire Camelia 209 Candle $145 Buy Now

Ormaie Viole Blanc Candle

French brand Ormaie is dedicated to ethical fragrance, and its candles, launched within the last year, celebrate transparency and sustainability. The refillable vessels are packed to the brim with lush, vibrant scents, and the label’s Voile Blanc candle is a favorite of Bouygues. Inspired by a morning walk through a jasmine field in Grasse, Viole Blanc is led by accords of jasmine, tuberose and orange blossom for a juicy, floral experience. Sure, this is a fancy Valentine’s Day candle, but the vessel can be continuously refilled long after the holiday.

Ormaie Voile Blanc Candle $250 Buy Now

Lafco New York Rose de Mai Candle

If you’re thinking of gifting roses this Feb. 14, consider this Lafco candle instead. Made with Turkish roses and roses sourced from the iconic Grasse region of France, it offers the olfactory intensity of a full bouquet but will last much longer than any fresh stems. Additionally, it includes notes of violet, honey nectar and spicy geranium.

Lafco New York Rose de Mai Candle $95 Buy Now

Mutha F* Racism Candle

This is one of the most wonderfully unique Valentine’s Day candles you can find, not only because it features an alluring blend of tuberose, star anise, jasmine and mimosa, but more importantly because it benefits an amazing cause. Mutha donates all profits from the sale of each F* Racism Candle to The Conscious Kid, a research and policy organization that provides parents and educators with resources to support their efforts in the fight against racial injustice.

Mutha F* Racism Candle $60 Buy Now

Boheme Fragrances Asti Candle

Dreaming of an Italian getaway? If so, Boheme Fragrances has answered your call — at least in candle form. Inspired by the charming town of Asti in the Piedmont region of northwestern Italy, this votive is handmade with custom-crafted oils and features notes of grapes (both white muscat and purple), green apple, jasmine, woodsy musk and vetiver. Light it up and start planning your vacation.

Boheme Fragrances Asti Candle $49 Buy Now

Byredo Loose Lips Candle

Byredo founder Ben Gorham was inspired by his mother’s lipsticks from the ’80s to create this distinctive candle, which will fill your space with nostalgic notes of rose, violet and powder. Pro tip: When the wax is burned through, give the black glass vessel a second life by using it as a planter.

Byredo Loose Lips Candle $90 Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Candle

“I’m convinced this candle is sex on fire,” Yong says. It features notes of burning wood balanced out by sweet berries and the addictive, cozy scent of roasted chestnuts. This candle is part of the concept collection of Replica fragrances, with scents designed to evoke old, special memories. So, light it up and daydream.

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Candle $65 Buy Now

Otherland Boudoir Rouge Candle

Yong describes Otherland’s candle as “va-va-voom,” which is fitting since the scent is so bold and unusually-scented. The fruity, sweet aroma is meant to mimic vintage lipstick, but almost smells like cherry chapstick (in a good way), thanks to the inclusion of Amarena cherry and violet.

Otherland Boudoir Rouge Candle $28 Buy Now

D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose Candle

Inspired by co-founder David Moltz’s New England roots, this D.S. & Durga candle has notes of sea lettuce, swamp rose and lichen moss. The brand has been at the forefront of exciting, inventive olfactory narratives, and this newest candle is one of its most personal yet. The duo has been crafting scent stories in Brooklyn since 2007, and every one of its candles instantly envelopes a room for a powerful experience.

D.S. & Durga Salt Marsh Rose Candle $65 Buy Now

Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle

If you have someone in your life that swears by the practice of burning sage, this is the candle for them. Backed by sage’s powerful aromatherapy benefits, this candle is designed to alleviate stress and promote “good vibes” (no promises on the latter, but having this candle in your arsenal couldn’t hurt, right?). In addition to featuring sage directly from the Flamingo Estate garden, this candle also includes salt notes reminiscent of a seaside vacation.

Flamingo Estate Adriatic Muscatel Sage Candle $45 Buy Now

Balmain x Trudon Candle

Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing is a long-time fan of Trudon candles, particularly the Ernesto candle. The two brands collaborated on a fresh new update to the classic Ernesto scent, giving it a floral and feminine twist. The updated scent is an olfactory dream, blending spicy, smoky, floral and fruity notes of bergamot, cedarwood, leather, moss, tobacco, musk, grapefruit and black rose. And the horizontal stripes on the handmade glass container are inspired by Balmain’s iconic marinière, with gold leaf hand-laid in the glass before it’s lacquered.

Balmain x Trudon Candle $180 Buy Now

Nette Sunday Chess Candle

Nette scents are clean-burning and sustainable, and even include eco-friendly packaging. The newly-launched Sunday Chess candle pays homage to a cozy winter night spent playing a lively game of chess. Incense, vanilla, patchouli, amber and resins swirl together for a heady mix of romance and ease.

Nette Sunday Chess Candle $82 Buy Now

Isla Beauty Amber Candy Candle

Light up Isla Beauty’s Amber Candy candle, which imparts a room with buttery notes of musky amber and cedar, for an extra dose of sweetness after a long day. The brand Isla Beauty is made in New York, known for its fair-market pricing, and this amber-scented candle has 50 hours of burn time.

Isla Beauty Amber Candy Candle $36 Buy Now

Sidia Braless Candle

Designed to be lit during your meditation practice (or even while winding down with your evening skincare routine), each Sidia candle utilizes scent as a form of self-care. Braless is a cozy collection of spices, woodsy cedarwood, which is shown to enhance concentration, and patchouli for easing headaches. Aka, it’s built to give you the ultimate feeling of relaxation, as when remove your bra at the end of day.

Sidia Braless Candle $58 Buy Now

Vacation Suite Candle

Vacation’s trendy, escapist POV is inspired by cool ‘80s travel vibes. And the Suite candle is the perfect opportunity to instantly escape to a tropical locale, no matter where you are. With notes of fresh clean linens and ocean breezes, this 85-hour-burn-time candle will transport you to warm beaches and chic hotel suites. “Our favorite candle for Valentine’s Day, this one features notes of crisp white linen, freshly cleaned surfaces and partially obstructed island breezes to turn your bedroom into a handsomely-maintained fortieth floor double queen with ensuite,” Hall says.

Vacation Suite Candle $34 Buy Now