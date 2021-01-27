All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for a man who has everything isn’t an easy feat, especially on Valentine’s Day. If you’re stuck on finding the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him, we’ve got the perfect ideas that will “wow” your significant other.

One thing that every man can benefit from is the gift of a good shave, which is why we’ve compiled the best grooming kits and shaving sets that will make excellent presents for your special someone. The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him are always the most thoughtful ones, so “wow” him with a romantic candle that reminds him of you or a subscription box that ignites his curious side with new products to try. If you’re shopping for a fitness buff, opting for trendy wellness gifts such as CBD lotions and balms, massage guns and meditation machines will make great men’s Valentine’s Day gifts. And, if all else fails, you can treat him to a new bottle of cologne.

Below, explore the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that your special someone will be beyond excited to open.

Bevel Shave System

Achieve a smoother, closer shave with the Bevel Shaving System, a six-piece shaving set that helps reduce ingrown hairs, razor bumps and irritation using quality-made ingredients and materials. Inside, you’ll find the The Bevel Safety Razor, Bevel Badger Shave Brush, Bevel Shave Cream, Bevel Priming Oil, Bevel Restoring Balm and 20 Bevel Replacement Blades.

Bevel Shaving System $90 Buy Now

Charlotte’s Web Recovery Gift Set

Perfect for the fitness buff, the CBD enthusiast or someone who’s always complaining of an achy back and neck, Charlotte’s Web Recovery Gift Set supports healthy muscle recovery using a botanical blend of ginger, turmeric and proprietary, whole-plant hemp extract with CBD. Available in different dosages and scents, the trio comes equipped with the brand’s Recovery Gummies, Hemp Extract Oil and Hemp-Infused Topical Balm.

Charlotte's Web Recovery Gift Set $132 Buy Now

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fragrance Set

A welcomed addition to any cologne collection, whether he’s a novice or expert, the Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fragrance Set draws inspiration from Italy with its exhilarating, dynamic and aromatic fragrance combinations. Inside, you’ll find travel-sized versions of the brand’s Arancia di Capri, Bergamotto di Calabria, Fico di Amalfi, Mirto di Panarea and Chinotto di Liguira colognes.

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Fragrance Set $66 Buy Now

Homesick Candle

Wherever home may be, the Homesick Candle adds a touch of nostalgia to your gift with its uniquely crafted fragrances that draw inspiration from its namesake state. Available in every state and major city, plus a variety of special celebrations and holiday-inspired scents, your significant other will enjoy having a little piece of home with him.

Homesick Candle $34 Buy Now

Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit

Equipped with all the essentials, the Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit ensures that your guy’s beard needs are met at all stages of growth with its naturally made products and salon-quality tools. Inside, you’ll find the Rapid Beard Beard Oil, the Premium Beard Balm, a boar bristle beard brush, a wooden comb and a pair of extra-sharp barber scissors.

Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit $30 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave Collection

Upgrade your shave routine with Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave Collection, a four-piece skin care set that is designed to nourish the skin while keeping razor bumps and ingrown hairs at bay. This Kiehl’s gift set includes the brand’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream White Eagle, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief and the Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment.

Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave 4-Piece Collection $48 Buy Now

Idesort Toiletry Bag

Available in five smart colors, the Idesort Toiletry Bag comfortably holds all of your skin care, grooming and travel necessities inside of its spacious design. Durably made and compactly sized, it can easily fit in any backpack, luggage, briefcase or gym bag.

Idesort Travel Dopp Kit $16 Buy Now

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set

Never be without Chanel’s signature cologne thanks to the Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set, a gift set that features a full-sized and travel spray bottles of the brand’s sensual and full-bodied fresh, woody and amber fragrance.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set $195 Buy Now

Eir NYC Winter Games Kit

Created to alleviate dry, cracked winter skin while you’re on the slopes using organic ingredients, the Eir NYC Winter Games Kit includes travel-sized versions of the brand’s SPF Snow Patrol Face Stick, Cooling Butter + Arnica, Tough Love Cuticle Balm, Fresh Eir deodorizing spray and Ski Lips balm.

Eir NYC Winter Games Kit $65 Buy Now

Mebak Massage Gun

A deep tissue massage in the palm of your hands, the Mebak Massage Gun has five speed settings and seven attachment heads to get to the source of your muscle soreness, tension and aches and instantly alleviate pain using advanced percussion technology.

Mebak Massage Gun $150 Buy Now

Phillips Norelco Shaver 2300

Powered by ComfortCut Blades that feature rounded caps and self-sharpening capabilities, the Phillips Norelco Shaver 2300 boasts a flexible and convenient design that moves in four directions in adherence to your facial contour for a close shave. This top-rated electric shaver also has a pop-up trimmer so you can perfectly and precisely groom your mustache, beard and sideburns.

Phillips Norelco Shaver 2300 $40 Buy Now

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Inspired by wide-open spaces and blue skies, the Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette delivers a bold and raw fragrance composition featuring notes of juicy bergamot, spicy Sichuan pepper and woodsy ambroxan.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette $95 Buy Now

Harry’s Truman Gift Set

Showcasing the brand’s innovation in shave technology, Harry’s Truman Gift Set includes the Truman razor handle, which ensures a close and precise shave with its weighted core and durable rubber grip, the moisturizing Shave Cream, three flex-hinged German-engineered blade cartridges and a travel razor cover. Choose between three color varieties and your preference of shave cream or gel.

Harry’s Truman Gift Set $20 Buy Now

Fredericks & Mae Palo Santo Incense

Envelop your senses in the warm and woodsy scent of palo santo with

Fredericks & Mae Palo Santo Incense, which features six incense sticks and instantly fills your home with an invigorating aroma.

Fredericks & Mae Palo Santo Incense $18 Buy Now

Birchbox Monthly Grooming Subscription Box

With the Birchbox Monthly Grooming Subscription Box, your guy will be treated to an assortment of products ranging across the skin care, grooming and wellness categories, eliminating the guesswork from grooming thanks to its expert-curated selection. Each box contains five deluxe-sized samples and you have your choice of monthly payment plans depending on your preferences.

Birchbox Monthly Grooming Subscription Boxes $10/month Buy Now

Aēsop Arrival Travel Set

The Aēsop Arrival Travel Set ensures that your hair care needs are met during every trip with its nourishing formulations and travel-friendly packaging. Inside, you’ll find the Classic Shampoo, Classic Conditioner, Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser and Rind Concentrate Body Balm, creating a complete shower routine wherever your travels take you.

Aēsop Arrival Travel Set $35 Buy Now