This Best-Selling Facial Steamer Is on Major Sale At Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Once upon a time in the 2010s, when I was a teen struggling with breakouts and my weekly allowance wasn’t exactly enough to cover routine salon facials, I would scour the drugstore aisles for a cocktail of products that I hoped would magically cure my pimples. And while there were some decent treatments on the market at the time, my younger self would have marveled at the breakout-busting tools currently available — from futuristic LED masks to professional-grade facial steamers that would put my basic facial cleansing brushes of yore to shame.

Since I didn’t get a chance to invest in these uber-cool products then (and still experience periodic breakouts), I’m working to make up for it now. Although some of these techy tools can be quite pricey, I reckon they’ll eventually pay for themselves, especially when they’re offered on sale. Enter: Vanity Planet’s Aira facial steamer, which is currently 37% off on Amazon.

Similar to other facial steamers, which operate via a tank that you fill with water, this one is built to produce a steady steam of warm mist that can open up and detoxify pores. (Additional benefits include enabling other products to better be absorbed by the skin and boosting circulation to give your complexion a luminous glow.) However, Vanity Planet’s version is one of the fewer models that ionizes the water molecules inside, helping the steam penetrate and clean the skin even deeper and faster. On top of being super efficient, it can be used with essential oils for aromatherapy benefits. And as an added bonus, the device comes with a soft adjustable headband for keeping hair out of your face during the process.

“Worth the price, and honestly, my skin had cleared up so much with adding this to my nightly routine!” raves one customer, with another noting it’s an at-home essential for spa day routines. Backed by over 2,000 five-star reviews and an Amazon Choice label to boot, it’s been named one of best facial steamers you can buy. Even Kate Hudson has shared her love for the bundle on Instagram.

I’ve already got my wallet ready, and I’m guessing you might, too? Shop Vanity Planet’s Aira facial steamer, below, marked down from $94 to just $59.