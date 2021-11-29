Skip to main content
Violet Grey Has Great Deals on Top Luxury Beauty Products for Cyber Monday

From Tom Ford fragrances to Augustinus Bader face cream, you don't want to miss these luxury beauty deals today.

Violet Grey Feature Image
Courtesy of Violet Grey
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Violet Grey is one of those dream stores that carries every amazing brand that’s on the market, and for Cyber Monday, they’ve decided to celebrate by offering 20% off of some of their most popular products, offering some of the best Cyber Monday beauty deals today.

This is definitely the time to snag the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream you have been wanting to try forever, or to pick up the Crème de la Mer you always wanted to try. It’s also a good time to try some cult-favorite brands that you have been hearing about for ages, like Vintner’s Daughter or Dr. Barbara Sturm. If you are looking for one of the best beauty gifts or stocking stuffers to gift the women on your holiday shopping list, the Hanacure facial or 111Skin under eye masks are perfect. These sheet masks make for a great stress-reliving spa gift for your friends or family to relax and pamper themselves at home.

Check out the best luxury goods Violet Grey has to offer on sale this Cyber Monday.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This cream is beloved by celebs everywhere, and that’s because it’s super rich and ultra-nourishing. It contains a proprietary ingredient that’s supposed to boost your skin’s production of stem cells. It’s also full of amino acids and high-grade vitamins.

AUGUSTINUS BADER THE RICH CREAM

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $265  $212 Buy Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

It doesn’t get much more iconic than La Mer. This cream is about as rich as it gets, so it’s perfect for the winter season. It contains the brand’s Miracle Broth, which is said to be healing.

Creme de la Mer

La Mer Creme de la Mer $350  $280 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum

This serum helps skin as it regenerates cells overnight, and it’s super effective. It contains cotton thistle, which counteracts dryness, as well as medicinal herbs and molecularly-balanced hyaluronic acid. Not only will you wake up with plumper, more hydrated skin, you’ll also noticed that it’s really calming for any redness.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum $310  $248 Buy Now

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

These under-eye masks contains artificial moisturizing factor, retinol, vitamins and peptides. It will help reduce dark circles and leave your under eyes looking much less puffy. This is the perfect gift for your friend who’s a frequent flyer.

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask $115  $92 Buy Now

Hanacure All-In-One Facial Starter Kit

This mask went viral a while back because when it’s on it makes your skin look wrinkled. That said, it’s so effective that I have described it to friends as a week’s worth of retinol in a mask. It contains the brand’s patented ingredient, CO2 OctoLift, which removes impurities and lifts the skin so that you immediately look rejuvenated.

Hanacure All in One Mask

Hanacure All-In-One Facial Starter Kit $29  $23 Buy Now

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick

This contour stick from Westman Atelier is as beloved by makeup artists as it is by just about everyone else. With the face contour stick, it will be easy to create a quick makeup look that still looks fresh and put-together. It’s also super buildable so that you can customize your look.

Westman Atelier Contour Stick

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick $48  $38.40 Buy Now

Tom Ford Soleil Brulant Eau De Parfum

Get ready to be stopped on the street by people asking what perfume you’re wearing. Described as “sultry,” this perfume has top notes of mandarin, bergamot and pink peppercorn. The middle notes are sweet and the base comes in strong with amber and vetiver.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford Soleil Brulant Eau De Parfum $368  $294.9 Buy Now

Vintner’s Daughter Active Treatment Essence

This is the perfect time to try out the most classic Vintner’s Daughter essence. The Active Treatment Essence gently exfoliates with plant acids and enzymes, which promotes new cell growth. It also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C so that your skin is moisturized and nourished.

Vintner's Daughter Violet Grey

Vintner's Daughter Active Treatment Essence $225  $180 Buy Now

 

 

