The 50 Best Wellness Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

Wellness is more than just a buzzword, folks, and we can assure you it’s here to stay. Health is most definitely the new wealth, and it’s not going anywhere. In fact, as a society, we are prioritizing mental health, cleaner beauty products, better-for-you ingredients, exercise and recovery more than ever before. Whether it was the pandemic or just plain evolution, there are a plethora of products out there that claim to improve the quality of life.

But wellness comes in all different shapes, sizes and forms, which makes it a win-win gift-giving category. By giving the gift of wellness, you’re inspiring a healthier lifestyle with the rush of opening a shiny new present. So, what are the best wellness gifts you ask? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Our team of experts scoured the market to research and review the best wellness gifts of 2021 with style, function and price point in mind. From sleek fitness gadgets to life-changing kitchen appliances and self-care sets for just about every body part, you’re bound to find some type of wellness gift for the people on your shopping list.

Put wellness first this year and skip the fashion gifts for women and for men (although we’ve got that covered, too). From the best luxury candles and candle gift sets that turn your home into a sanctuary to the best spa gift baskets for a zen at-home experience, we have a recommendation for it. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into the best bath bomb sets, the best jade rollers, general skin care tools or the best sleep masks, we’ve got the skinny on those, too. But for now, shop this lovely list of the 50 best wellness gifts of 2021. Snag the decadent CBD nut butter, luxurious crystal silk eye mask and the best infrared sauna blanket before it’s too late. And, don’t forget to treat yourself while you’re at it!

Bala The Hourglass Roller

If they are a true wellness guru, they have the OG Bala Bangles, they might even have the Bala ring. What they don’t have in their aesthetically pleasing at-home fitness bin is the latest and greatest foam roller from Bala’s floor series. This isn’t your typical recovery roller at the gym. It’s specially sculpted to feel soft yet provide firm support to massage those muscles in a comfortable rollout.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

By now, you know we’re huge fans of The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket. This splurge-worthy gift will detoxify, relax and warm through safe infrared bulbs in the comfort of your home. The laundry list of benefits make this a top item on every wellness guru’s wish list.

Baina Green and White Roman Pool Towel

Name a more aesthetically-pleasing towel, we’ll wait. The Baina checkered towel can be used for the pool, bath time and most definitely for those #selfcaresunday all-wrapped-up mirror selfies. It’s made in Portugal from the most luxurious organic materials and is just enough of a splurge, turning a mundane experience into something special.

The Five Minute Journal

Wellness gurus claim that documented guided gratitude is the best way to start your day. And the number one reason why people don’t journal is because it’s too time consuming. The Five Minute Journal is exactly what it sounds like. For just five minutes a day, the structured exercises in this book will bring on more mindfulness and an expanded consciousness.

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

Healthy hair is coveted by all. The Vegamour Gro Hair serum is a shiny step in a self-care process that brings strong, hydrated, full hair back after years of damage. The result is 52% fuller hair after after a few months of use — just check the hundreds of glowing user reviews if you don’t believe us.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier HP04

Clean air is all the rage these days in a Covid world. While it should always be a priority, the pandemic made the demand for air purifiers skyrocket. Just like Dyson’s top-rated hair dryer, the brand’s air purifier is the best in the biz. It’s a heater, a fan, and more importantly, it gets rid of bacteria, toxins and allergens in the air. It’s super high tech and connects to WiFi so you can monitor and adjust air quality in real time. The list of features goes on and on, but take it from us, this is one tried-and-true splurge-worthy item worth your pretty penny.

Emma Lewishman Illuminating Creme

A post-cleanse, morning face cream sets the tone for your entire day. And when it’s Emma Lewishman’s Illuminating Brighten Your Day Creme, every day starts on the right foot. It’s ultra-rich and moisturizing, but feels super light as it slowly seeps into the skin’s barrier. A daily face cream isn’t something to skimp on, and this piece of self care makes the perfect gift.

Beast Blender

Say hello to the perfect smoothie. This personal Beast blender tops all others on the market. With the touch of a button, it goes through a quieter blending process that uses an intermittent pulse to perfectly liquify or cream-ify your nutrients. Plus, it looks chic as hell on any countertop.

APL Women’s Streamline Sneakers

Consider these your go-to sneaker for your neighborhood walks, training sessions at the gym or treadmill jogs. They also provide support for running errands and look cute with any athleisure outfit.

The Beauty Chef Omega Elixer

This omega elixer from The Beauty Chef is the beauty industry’s best kept secret to naturally hydrated skin, especially in the cold winter months. One teaspoon of the citrus vanilla elixer can be taken alone or mixed into teas and foods. It’s made with all-natural ingredients like chia seed oil, evening primrose oil and fermented algae.

Bearaby Organic Cotton Weighted Blanket

Anyone that owns a weighted blanket will tell you how much it’s changed their lives. Whether you’re looking for a quick nap or need to decompress after a stressful day, the added weight over your body feels like a warm hug. The chunky Bearaby knit brings the benefits of the weight without overheating you in the most stylish bed topper.

The Route Day Drink

The Route Beauty carefully crafted the most perfect pick-me-up spritz. The Day Drink will freshen up the afternoon slump sans caffeine. It’s the perfect hydration tonic made with cucumber and essential minerals to put a pep in your step — it’s so refreshing, you’ll want to drink it!

Teapigs Licorice and Peppermint Tea Bags

Not all tea is created equal. And if you’ve ever tried Teapigs, you know that for a fact. The licorice peppermint flavor is a standout, but you can’t go wrong with any. Even nondrinkers love the bold soothing flavor of this top-rated tea brand.

SolaWave Wand and Serum

Going into 2022, beauty junkies are all about the benefits of red light therapy. The SolaWave Wand is the new jade roller. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles with therapeutic warmth and microcurrents like an expensive spa facial in the comfort of your home, and in five minutes! It works best when paired with the serum.

Stasher Bags

Consider Stasher Bags a must-have kitchen item going into 2022. The reusable silicone bags are better for the planet, reducing plastic baggy waste. Plus, they can be thrown in the microwave and dishwasher. It’s a worth-it investment because you’ll never have to buy baggies again.

Alo Yoga Airbrush High Waist Flutter Leggings and Sports Bra

Everyone and their mother is obsessed with Alo Yoga, and for good reason. Once you feel how buttery soft and perfectly body-hugging their material is, you’ll never want to take your Alo ‘fit off.

Kanjo Premium Acupressure Mat

The popularity of acupressure mats soared with at home-fitness tools over the Covid-19 lockdown. This Chinese Therapy version is designed to help treat anxiety and chronic pain, boost blood flow and endorphins and improve sleep.

Seed Daily Synbiotic

Seed is like the “It Girl” of probiotics on the wellness scene right now. Mainly because it’s more than just a probiotic. This daily synbiotic has both pro and pre-biotics that work in harmony to keep your gut and body healthy.

Camelbak Classic Light Bike Hydration

Wellness gurus love a good outdoor adventure. Whether they’re on a bike ride, a day hike or a ski trip, it’s vital to stay hydrated. Camelbak makes that easy with this Classic Light Bike Hydration pack. Technically it’s for biking, but we tested it for multiple outdoor activities and found that it provides sufficient hydration while still feeling super lightweight on your back.

Supernal Cosmic Glow Oil

This silky Supernal oil will be your new favorite step in your skin-care routine. Made from a blend of oils fortified with vitamin C and omegas, it penetrates the skin quickly while leaving a glowing, soothing finish.

Glossier The Skincare Edit

If you have Instagram, you’ve seen Glossier swarm the bathroom counters of pretty much every beauty guru. This lineup isn’t just an internet fad. The products are packaged nicely and work really great. You can’t go wrong with the travel-friendly Skincare Edit, with a full skin-care routine lineup that’s TSA-approved.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Athleisure calls for a hands-free belt bag that you can run errands in without having to worry about a purse hanging over your shoulder. This under-$50 gift from Lululemon will please pretty much anyone.

Manduka Yoga Grip Gel

Avid yogis know the frustration of slipping on their mat during downward dog, or especially when they’re trying to nail a new pose and have achieved both strength and flexibility to get there. Manduka’s Yoga Grip Gel solves that problem.

J.R. Watkins Aloe and Green Tea Lotion

Consider this the answer when you’re on a tight gift budget but still want to give something nice. Everyone can always use a pump of nourishing body lotion. This J.R. Watkins Aloe and Green Tea lotion is the perfect under-$20 present that feels a bit more luxe than Bath and Body Works.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

One of the best essential oil diffusers you can buy, this stone version from Vitruvi once had an 8,000-person waitlist. And now, the brand launched a collection of new colors in the same cult-favorite stone design. It feels like a work of art on your side table that projects spa vibes into any space.

Parachute Waffle Robe

Plush bathrobes are great and all, but they’re not always functional and take up tons of closet space. The waffle robe however, is still super cozy, soft and warm without the bulk. It’s like your fancy spa robe but now yours to own thanks to Parachute, who makes some of the best bathrobes on the market.

The Ergatta Rower

It’s a chic fitness machine that almost feels like a video game. The Ergatta Rower is handcrafted from locally sourced cherry wood for a natural vibe through stellar high technology. You get game-based, full-body, low-impact workout challenges daily. It’s sleek, elegant and easily moveable and storable.

Sakara Life The Popcorn Trio

Eating healthy doesn’t mean you have to cut out ALL indulgences. Sakara Life’s Popcorn trio brings that old timey holiday tin tradition covering caramel, butter and cheese flavors in health-forward ingredients that taste just as good.

Diptyque Figuier Candle

No one in the history of history has ever been disappointed upon opening a Diptyque candle. For the living room, bathroom, bedroom and beyond Diptyque turns any room into a fancy boudoir (including with its Christmas-themed options for getting into the holiday spirit).

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa

Any plant from The Sill is the perfect wellness gift when shopping for someone that has everything. You can never have enough plants, right?! The Sill sends them off in pretty packages with a custom pot and note.

Ostrichpillow Luxury Travel Pillow

There’s nothing worse than a sore neck after falling asleep wrong on a long flight. The Ostrichpillow luxury travel pillow solves that problem and helps you fall asleep more comfortably on a plane, bus or anywhere really.

The Lyric Theraputic Massager

At-home massage guns are an investment piece that will get your body movin’ and groovin’ after a killer workout. They also help combat chronic pain and ease stress and anxiety. The Lyric is a strong contender among the best at-home deep tissue massagers. Plus, it’s totally chic.

The Poet Suction Toy

Self pleasure is a form of wellness. The Poet from Smile Makers isn’t your typical vibrator. It comes with three different suction sizes for ultimate clitoral stimulation. Gift it to your BFF that needs some lovin’ and snag one for yourself (you won’t regret it).

Kumiko Micellar Cleansing Water

Supermodels swear by the use of micellar water to cleanse off toxins and makeup from the day. It’s far more luxurious and nourishing than what you’ll get from the tap and is a vital step in any skin-care routine. Kumiko’s Micellar Cleansing water has echinacea flower extract, supreme almonds and Japanese matcha to achieve glowing hydration that nourishes and repairs the skin no matter how heavy your makeup is. Bonus points when you add on the toner to accompany it!

The DB Method Squat Machine

When you squat on your own at the gym, you’re probably missing out on some major muscles in the glutes. This Kardashian-approved squat machine forces you to engage every single butt muscle to lift, sculpt and tone that booty.

Baloo Living Sleep Stone Mask

Crystals lovers will swoon over this beautiful silk sleep mask from Baloo Living. You can swap out different crystals like rose quartz for love or amethyst for calming, intentionally pocketed at the third eye chakra as you relax and dream.

Papinelle x Karen Walker Love Letter Cotton & Silk Pajamas

Pajamas are always a good gift idea, but when they written with love from Karen Walker in the most luxurious silk-cotton blend, you’re taking it to a whole new level. There’s no better way to start or end your day.

Fabe & Mane HoliRoots Healthy Hair Ritual Set

Hair health is a major part of wellness, and Fabe and Mane’s HoliRoots Healthy Hair Ritual Set includes the brand’s bestselling products. The result is a hydrated and healthier mane. Plus, the massager comb feels like heaven.

The Ohm Store Truth and Journal Set

True wellness gurus know the power of a singing bowl. The sound vibration is much deeper than any Spotify playlist. This Ohm Store brass bowl is hand hammered in Kathmandu, Nepal and accompanied by a pocket-sized journal to help awaken your spiritual practice.

Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask

With nearly 2,000 perfect reviews from Sephora customers, the Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask is a surefire, crowd-pleasing gift. It drastically reduces the size of pores and has a cooling sensation, leaving the skin nourished, hydrated and glowing.

Osea Malibu Undaria Algae Body Oil

The harsh winter weather has us all dreaming of warmer days. Osea Malibu’s body oil brings that beachy warm glow to you all year round. It’s formulated with all-natural oils that penetrate the skin to feel hydrated all day long.

Groovy Butter Duo

Just when you thought they couldn’t put CBD in anything else, Groovy Butter launched a delicious nut butter duo. The hazelnut cacao tastes better than Nutella (yup, we went there) without any added sugar. And the almond butter is creamy and nutty perfect, for a fruit pairing or smoothie topping. Get your daily dose of CBD through a healthy nut butter (and maybe lather on some CBD oil, a soothing CBD cream or indulge in one of the best CBD bath bombs for further relaxation while you’re at it). What a time to be alive!

Larq Movement Bottle

The Larq bottle isn’t your typical reusable travel hydration vessel. It’s become a vital product in a post-pandemic world. It’s a rechargeable bottle that purifies water in 60 seconds every two hours, neutralizing up to 99.9% bacteria using UV light.

Bespoke Post

Hum Nutrition Immunity Defenders Set

Health is the new wealth, and supplements are the new gifted chocolates. What better way to stay ahead of sickness by defending it with Hum Nutrition’s Immunity Defenders set. It comes with vitamin D3, which helps boost your mood, support your immune system and facilitates calcium absorption to promote strong bones and teeth.

The Air Patrol Supplement is formulated with vitamin C ester and bioflavanoids that also boost your immune system, while promoting a healthy skin barrier and lung function.

Haus The Cocktail Kit

Excessively drinking sugary cocktails usually ends in a bad hangover. But sometimes, it’s difficult to drink less when they taste so good, especially over the holidays when there are nonstop parties. The Cocktail Kit from Haus is a series of apéritifs and recipes at a lower alcohol content — stronger than wine, weaker than whiskey and much better for you. They are made with all-natural botanicals for a fresh, clean and modern approach to cocktail hour.

Sparitual The Hand Wellness Set

Turn your spa trip into a ritual with Sparitual’s at-home Hand Wellness set. This package will treat, hydrate and polish both the nails and hands. It’s a wellness gift you never knew you needed.

Open Meditation, Yoga, Breath Work+ Membership

Open is a digital subscription to meditation, breath work, yoga, pilates classes and more. The company uses approachable tools like music and sound through this high-tech zen platform. Even people that claim they “can’t” meditate have fallen in love with Open’s approach. A simple breath work session could feel like a full body and mind workout.

Arrae Holiday Box Set

This Hailey-Bieber-approved, all-natural supplement box contains everything you need to debloat and destress. Arrae’s Bloat and Calm products are designed to work together for optimal digestion and wellness, especially after you indulge in something that doesn’t agree with your stomach. Bring on the gluten! (jk)

Koala Eco All Natural Pink Grapefruit and Peppermint Room Spray

Not all cleaning products are “good” for you. In fact, many are made with chemicals we shouldn’t be breathing in or are bad for the environment. Koala Eco’s all-natural products use bacteria-killing essential oils that turn any space into a sanctuary. We love the brand’s entire lineup, but this pink grapefruit and peppermint room spray makes the perfect gift.

Kroma 5-Day Reset

Holidays are the time to enjoy the dessert, carbs and sugar crashes (in moderation). But January marks the time to get back into a wellness routine. What better way to kickstart your health than with a celebrity-favorite reset program? This five-day program from Kroma will have you sipping and eating all day long, so it feels more like a true meal program.

