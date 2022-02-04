Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea.

Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s most iconic scents are up to 37% off right now on Amazon just in time for the love-filled holiday. Included in the sale are the brand’s large glass jars, which are pretty and offer up to 115 hours of burn time. And featuring notes like vanilla bean, mahogany and musk, these aromas are sure to please practically anyone.

In addition to warm, rich scents, Amazon has marked down some of Yankee Candle’s best floral, beachy and fresh-smelling votives — such as Pink Sands, Coconut Beach and Citrus & Clean Cotton. Some holiday-favorite candles you can light up this winter or save for next December are also massively discounted.

Regardless of what types of scents you usually gravitate toward, this is definitely a good time to stock up on candles — both for keeping around your house and to give as last-minute gifts. In fact, candles consistently make great options for girlfriends, moms and sisters, as they never go out of style.

Scope out some of our favorite Yankee Candle deals on Amazon, below.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Coconut Beach If you’re craving a mid-winter beach vacation, but it just can’t happen for a few more months, this Coconut Beach

candle will mentally whisk you away. It smells like palm trees, coconuts and all things great. Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Coconut Beach $29.49 $18.48 Buy Now Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Midsummer’s Night This is one of those romantic scents you’ll find yourself wishing the brand made in perfume form. Midsummer’s Night has notes of musk, patchouli, sage and mahogany cologne. It’s definitely one of those scents your friends will want to know about the second they walk in your door.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Midsummer's Night $27.99 $18.48 Buy Now