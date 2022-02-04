Skip to main content
Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

They're currently up to 37% off just in time for Valentine's Day.

Yankee Candle Feature Image
Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea.

Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s most iconic scents are up to 37% off right now on Amazon just in time for the love-filled holiday. Included in the sale are the brand’s large glass jars, which are pretty and offer up to 115 hours of burn time. And featuring notes like vanilla bean, mahogany and musk, these aromas are sure to please practically anyone.

In addition to warm, rich scents, Amazon has marked down some of Yankee Candle’s best floral, beachy and fresh-smelling votives — such as Pink Sands, Coconut Beach and Citrus & Clean Cotton. Some holiday-favorite candles you can light up this winter or save for next December are also massively discounted.

Regardless of what types of scents you usually gravitate toward, this is definitely a good time to stock up on candles — both for keeping around your house and to give as last-minute gifts. In fact, candles consistently make great options for girlfriends, moms and sisters, as they never go out of style.

Scope out some of our favorite Yankee Candle deals on Amazon, below.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Coconut Beach

If you’re craving a mid-winter beach vacation, but it just can’t happen for a few more months, this Coconut Beach
candle will mentally whisk you away. It smells like palm trees, coconuts and all things great.

Yankee Candle Coconut Beach

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Coconut Beach $29.49  $18.48 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Midsummer’s Night

This is one of those romantic scents you’ll find yourself wishing the brand made in perfume form. Midsummer’s Night has notes of musk, patchouli, sage and mahogany cologne. It’s definitely one of those scents your friends will want to know about the second they walk in your door.

Yankee Candle Midsummer's night

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Midsummer's Night $27.99  $18.48 Buy Now

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Pink Sands

Not only is this candle offered in the most V-Day appropriate light pink hue, but it smells amazing, too. Pink Sands has notes of citrus, sweet florals and spicy vanilla, which blend together in a scent that is both tropical and comforting.

Yankee Candle Pink Sands

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Pink Sands $27.99  $18.88 Buy Now

