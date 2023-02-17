The 20 Best Slouchy Bags That Exude Laid-Back Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

After several seasons of reaching for micro bags (looking at you, Jacquemus), now is the time to indulge in the best slouchy bags. Slouchy bags, also known as hobo bags, are covetable designer handbags destined for slinging all of your belongings without abandon.

Most styles — as seen from Brandon Maxwell and Khaite on the fall/winter 2022 runways, Bottega Veneta on the spring/summer 2023 runway, and Maisie Wilen on the fall/winter 2023 runway — have balloon-like builds to house everyday essentials safely. But you can shop slouchy bags in all shapes and sizes. Additionally, like tote bags, shoulder bags, and crossbody bags, slouchy bags are also suitable for different occasions. Think: understated ’90s handbags ideal for dinner dates, polished styles for the office, shearling purses destined for Instagram, and oversized carryalls for overnight stays.

Scroll on to see our guide to the best slouchy bags for work, weekends, travel, and more, from durable luxury leather styles to supple suede options. Plus, a fashion expert shares the top designer slouchy bag trends for 2023, along with helpful tips on what to consider when buying this relaxed piece of arm candy.

Mark Cross Scarf Mini Bag Best Mini Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: 100% Calf Leather, Palladium plated brass hardware

100% Calf Leather, Palladium plated brass hardware Size: 14″ L x 5″ W x 7.8″ H

14″ L x 5″ W x 7.8″ H Colorways: Black, Bright White Mark Cross’ Scarf Mini bag is small but mighty. It has a slouchy silhouette that can expand to fit all of your necessary (and unnecessary) essentials. The knot accents add a sartorial flair, while the zip closure ensures your belongings stay safe. Take it for an evening out with girlfriends and pair it with knee-high boots and a cocktail dress. courtesy of amazon Mark Cross Scarf Mini Bag $1,590 Buy Now at amazon

Saint Laurent Paris VII Medium Hobo Bag In Leather Best YSL Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: 90% Calfskin leather, 10% metal

90% Calfskin leather, 10% metal Size: 38 X 30 X 2 CM / 15 X 11.8 X 0.8 Inches

38 X 30 X 2 CM / 15 X 11.8 X 0.8 Inches Strap Drop: 30 CM / 11.8 Inches

30 CM / 11.8 Inches Colorways: Nero, Red, Biscuit Beige When investing in any type of designer bag, you want to be certain that it’s one you can wear for years on end. This everyday Saint Laurent bag has supple and premium leather, drawstring closure, and signature gold metal hardware. The bucket-like design can carry more than a phone, wallet, and keys — think your laptop, change of shoes, and even a jacket for when temperatures drop. More than practical and spacious, large bags are becoming more coveted as they’re elbowing their way onto runways. So, whether you have a wardrobe full of high-end bags or are saving up for your first-ever luxury piece, make this your investment-worthy purchase. Saint Laurent Paris VII Medium Hobo Bag In Leather $2900 Buy Now at Bergdorf Goodman Saint Laurent Paris VII Medium Hobo Bag In Leather $2900 Buy Now at neiman Marcus

The Row Park Tote Three Leather Bag Best Slouchy Leather Bag Fabric/Hardware: 100% calfskin leather outer with suede lining

100% calfskin leather outer with suede lining Size: 20 x 11.5 x 7″ The Row’s Park Tote Three is first on the list of Marta Gramaccioni, Head of Buying at Luisaviaroma. “This bag is timeless, and the leather is amazing, it’s really something that you can bring with you forever,” says Gramaccioni. Designed with calfskin leather and two top handles, the Park Tote Three is your new high-fashion work bag. Plus, it has a removable pouch that can be used at another time as a clutch or for keeping smaller essentials contained in the tote. Finish your look with some loafers, and take the day by storm. The Row Park Tote Three Leather Bag $1790 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Dooney & Bourke Florentine Logo Lock Shoulder Bag Best Slouchy Bag with Hardware Fabric/Hardware: Italian Florentine leather

Italian Florentine leather Size: 12.5 x 6 x 11 inches; 2.5 Pounds

12.5 x 6 x 11 inches; 2.5 Pounds Colorways: Elephant, Chestnut, Natural, Brown Tmoro, Caribbean Blue, Sky Blue Dooney & Bourke is known for premier European craftsmanship, refined techniques, and high-performance materials with enduring quality, so you know this bag is a solid option. It has a soft design that’s casual yet elevated. The gold-plated closure keeps contents secure, a wide shoulder strap guarantees comfort, and a roomy interior provides ample storage space. This bag is extremely versatile and will take you from the office to Sunday brunches with ease. courtesy of amazon Dooney & Bourke Florentine Logo Lock Shoulder Bag $256.30 Buy Now at amazon

Shopbop Louis Vuitton Looping Gm, Monogram Best Louis Vuitton Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: Coated canvas

Coated canvas Size: 23oz

23oz Colorways: Brown If you can’t get enough of the logomania trend, then the Louis Vuitton Looping Gm is for you. Created in 1896, the classic monogram has become a trademark for the French fashion house, appearing in its accessory lines and ready-to-wear collections. Here, the monogram is paired with a beige leather strap set against a structured silhouette for an offering that means business and pleasure. courtesy of shopbop Shopbop Louis Vuitton Looping Gm, Monogram $1,365 Buy Now at shopbop

Savette The Tondo Hobo Bag Fabric/Hardware: Calf leather, suede

Calf leather, suede Size: 22cm x 16.5cm x 7cm

22cm x 16.5cm x 7cm Colorways: Green Savette is best known for its heirloom-worthy handbags. Each is handmade outside of Florence by third-generation artisans and is destined to be passed down through generations of women. The Tondo has a stylish magnetic flap toggle with a slender design. It’s great for dinner with the family with straight-leg jeans, a white button-down, and ankle boots. Savette The Tondo Hobo Bag $1,550 Buy Now at savette

HOBO Eclipse Medium Bag Best Budget-Friendly Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: Genuine premium leather

Genuine premium leather Size: 19.6 x 16.1 x 3.58 inches; 1.81 Pounds

19.6 x 16.1 x 3.58 inches; 1.81 Pounds Colorways: Mahogany, gold, black If you’re unsure if a slouchy bag is right for you, we recommend starting off with this affordable option. It’s a staple piece that’s budget-friendly and will help you test-drive the trend. It features a crescent shape, magnetic closure, a detachable accessory bag, and two open pockets on the front and back walls. Use it when traveling as your personal bag or take it to the office — it might just even fit your laptop. courtesy of amazon HOBO Eclipse Medium Bag $348 $161.80 Buy Now at amazon

Gucci Aphrodite Shoulder Bag Best Slouchy Gucci Bag Size: 39cm X x 38cm H x 2cm D

39cm X x 38cm H x 2cm D Colorways: Black, white Embrace the oversized slouchy trend with this Gucci Aphrodite bag. It’s one of Gucci’s newest bags, which debuted during the label’s Cruise 2023 show. It has the bold double G logo that fuses Gucci’s past and present, clean, curved lines, and minimal details. With a simple shape and design, the bag’s beautiful soft textured leather makes it functional and great for every day. Plus, it’s versatile, as it comes with a long strap allowing for longer shoulder or crossbody wear. courtesy of gucci Gucci Aphrodite Shoulder Bag $2,400 Buy Now at gucci Gucci Aphrodite Shoulder Bag $2,400 Buy Now at Net-a-Porter

Prada Leather Hobo Bag Best Prada Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: Leather, embroidered woven tape shoulder strap, metal hardware

Leather, embroidered woven tape shoulder strap, metal hardware Size: 12 cm x 30 cm x 28 cm

12 cm x 30 cm x 28 cm Colorways: White, black, clay grey You may think that a slouchy bag is only defined as one that’s on the shoulder, however, Prada’s iteration is here to prove you wrong. This crossbody bag is universally-loved and great for women on the go. It has a compact design with enough room for essentials and minimal yet luxe finishes. The wide embroidered woven tape strap ensures it rests across your body comfortably and stylishly. Style it with baggy jeans and a tee when running errands. courtesy of prada Prada Leather Hobo Bag $3,100 Buy Now at prada

Bottega Veneta Large Shoulder Slouch Bag Best Bottega Veneta Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: Calfskin leather

Calfskin leather Size: 10.25″W x 15.5″H x 6″D

10.25″W x 15.5″H x 6″D Colorways: Porridge Gold While Bottega Veneta’s intrecciato woven bags are popular, we’re here to put you on to one of brand’s more simple yet equally elegant purses. The brand’s Large Shoulder Slouch Bag has a smooth Italian leather composition, a relaxed silhouette, a triangular buckle at the shoulder strap, a flap closure, and an interior compartment. Bottega Veneta Large Shoulder Slouch Bag $3200 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Celine Romy Bag Best Celine Slouchy Bag Fabric/Hardware: Calfskin leather

Calfskin leather Size: Width 40 cm / 15.7 “, Height 30 cm / 11.8 “, Depth 7 cm / 2.8 “.

Width 40 cm / 15.7 “, Height 30 cm / 11.8 “, Depth 7 cm / 2.8 “. Colorways: Tan Slouchy leather bags are Celine’s bread and better — cool and timeless. The Romy Bag is one of our favorites across the slouchy bag and shoulder bag markets. It has clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic, making it the perfect bag for every day. It has the ’90s feel to it, but the slouchy, buttery-soft leather feels modern and clean at the same time. courtesy of 24S Celine Romy Bag $3,450 Buy Now at 24s

Coach Cary Shoulder Bag

Best Slouchy Coach Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Soft pebble leather

Soft pebble leather Size: 13 1/4″ x 10 3/4″ x 5″

13 1/4″ x 10 3/4″ x 5″ Colorways: Black, Saddle, Chalk, Dark Stone, Cherry

If you’re on the go and need a bag that can carry your essentials and more, this might be the one for you. It has a soft pebbled leather finish, inside snap, and multifunction pockets, and an outside zip pocket to make grabbing your wallet and phone convenient. Wear it with straight-leg jeans, suede loafers, and a button-down shirt for a coffee date.

What reviewers say: “​​Really enjoying the use of this beautiful golden brown bag. First off it’s made of some super great quality material and is very smooth. Also very spacious, I can take this to work to include my laptop or can use it for everyday with minor things. Overall, it has a very luxurious look and can be used for different occasions. Lovin it!”

courtesy of coach

Coach Cary Shoulder Bag $395 Buy Now at coach

Khaite Medium Lotus Smooth Leather Bag

Best Slouchy Minimalist Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Calfskin leather

Calfskin leather Size: 26 inches x 11.8 inches wide x 6.29 inches

26 inches x 11.8 inches wide x 6.29 inches Colorways: Coco

Slouchy bags are back, and minimalist-loved label Khaite is leading the way. Its Lotus Smooth Leather Bag is recommended by Gramaccioni because it has minimalist appeal with modern updates yet stays true to the slouchy shape without looking bulky. Plus, it’s lightweight and has a rounded base that imparts stability when sitting on a flat surface. It’s a great bag for the mom who’s always schlepping stuff.

Khaite The August Hobo Bag $2,867 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Givenchy Small Moon Cutout Leather Hobo Bag

Best Slouchy Evening Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Leather, silver chain strap

Leather, silver chain strap Size: 10”W x 5 1/2”H x 3 1/4”D

10”W x 5 1/2”H x 3 1/4”D Colorways: Black, Blush Pink, Cloud Grey, Banana

This low-profile yet sophisticated shoulder bag is punctuated by black leather and the 4G chain that doubles as a shoulder strap. Made to be worn with a little black dress or jeans, consider this your new go-to evening bag.

What reviewers say: “I love this bag so much. It’s very minimal inside and out, and its simplicity is why I love it so much. It’s a sexy evening look.”

courtesy of nordstrom

Givenchy Small Moon Cutout Leather Hobo Bag $1,590 Buy Now at nordstrom

Givenchy Small Moon Cutout Leather Hobo Bag $1,590 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Florabella Coachello Bag

Best Slouchy Straw Bag

Fabric/Hardware: 90% raffia, 10% poly

90% raffia, 10% poly Size: 15″ W x 15″ H x 7.5″ D

The best slouchy bags don’t solely have to be made from leather or suede, and this crochet bag from Florabella proves that. It’s a great simple beach bag that’s not too small or too big. It’s lightweight and a perfect piece to style back to a breezy dress and gladiator sandals. An added bonus: This soft bag will easily fit in your luggage, making packing a breeze.

What reviewers say: “This bag is darling. It hangs perfectly and is exactly the right size! It goes with everything happy!!”

courtesy of revolve

Florabella Coachello Bag $194 Buy Now at revolve

Chanel 22 Hobo Bag

Best Slouchy Chanel Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Leather

Leather Size: 19.9 × 15.6 × 3.5 in

19.9 × 15.6 × 3.5 in Colorways: Black, yellow, green, and more

It may not come as a surprise, but Chanel has put its own chic, high-end spin on the slouchy bag in the form of a luxe drawstring style called the Chanel 22. It’s an oversized carryall with bold gold lettering, quilted leather, and signature chain detailing. Available in many colors and other finishes, such as tweed, this style bag has the ability to elevate any outfit.

courtesy of chanel

Chanel 22 Hobo Bag Buy Now at chanel

JW Anderson Small Chain Hobo Bag

Best Slouchy Green Bag

Fabric/Hardware: 70% cotton/30% polyester, gold chain links

70% cotton/30% polyester, gold chain links Size: 14.25″W x 9″H x 3.5″D

JW Anderson’s Small Chain hobo bag is ideal for those who are looking to add color to their handbag rotation. It’s a fun and elevated take on the silhouette. It features a woven-like faux leather with a knotted chunky chain strap. While it’s bigger than a traditional evening bag, take it out on the nights when you know you’ll be out for longer than usual. It has a spacious interior that can hold all of your favorite makeup products and a portable phone charger.

courtesy of saks fifth avenue

JW Anderson Small Chain Hobo Bag $1,150 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Proenza Schouler White Label Faux Shearling Hobo Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Faux sherpa

Faux sherpa Size: 20.75 in x 2.25 in x 11 in

20.75 in x 2.25 in x 11 in Colorways: Carmel, Black

Proenza Schouler’s White Label Faux Shearling bag is the perfect way to elevate your next winter ensemble. It’s oversized and unstructured, allowing you to overpack it. It also has a leather tie fastening to ensure your belongings don’t fall out. Wear it with a printed sweater dress and boots for brunch with the girls.

courtesy of shop bop

Proenza Schouler White Label Faux Shearling Hobo Bag $475 $285 Buy Now at shopbop

Proenza Schouler White Label Faux Shearling Hobo Bag $475 $289 Buy Now at Intermix

Proenza Schouler White Label Faux Shearling Hobo Bag $475 $332.50 Buy Now at Bloomingdales

Chloé Round Leather Shoulder Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Leather

Leather Size: 16″W x 12.5″H x 2.5″D

16″W x 12.5″H x 2.5″D Colorways: Sepia Brown, Bold Brown, Pink, Light Tan

Slouchy bags tend to have a bohemian feel to them, and that’s exactly what Chloé does best. Its Leather Shoulder Bag has a round shape with whipstitched edges that exude ease and a contrasting colorway that’s fit the modern city dweller. Its neutral hue options allow for easy incorporation into one’s everyday wardrobe and bring a classic feel to the unique shape.

courtesy of saks fifth avenue

Chloe Round Leather Shoulder Bag $2,890 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Chloe Round Leather Shoulder Bag $2,890 Buy Now at Bloomingdales

Victoria Beckham Small Hobo Moon Bag

Fabric/Hardware: Calfskin leather

Calfskin leather Size: 12.5in x 2in x 11.5in

There’s an effortless elegance sewn into anything Victoria Beckham creates — especially her moon bag. Fashioned with soft burgundy calfskin leather, this designer bag has the character and charisma of a minimalist city dresser. Plus, thanks to Beckham’s fashion-forward mind, you never have to worry about this timeless bag going out of style.

courtesy of shopbop

Victoria Beckham Small Hobo Moon Bag $950 Buy Now at shopbop

The History of the Slouchy Bag Many know that the slouchy bag is forever synonymous with the bohemian chic style of celebrities like Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. However, this bag made its way into fashion during the ’60s counterculture movement, often seen on the arms of hippies. Later in 2017, at Chanel’s spring/summer show, creative director Karl Lagerfeld introduced the Gabrielle Hobo bag. This was a design sensation, combining the slack of a slouchy-style bag with a structural bottom, resulting in a contrasting silhouette that felt radically new. Other brands, such as Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, and more, quickly stepped into the new trend and presented their iterations shortly after. It was not long before celebrities around the world brought these new bags into the mainstream and set the trends for the catwalks and the streets. Think — Fendi’s oversized Spy Bag that everyone from Lindsey Lohan to Nicky Hilton sported, Celine’s Bittersweet Bag seen on Jessica Simpson in 2007, non-designer slouchy crochet bags with sequins, and so many more.

Slouchy Bag Trends for 2023

Like a few other designer handbags, the slouchy bag has managed to evolve and shape-shift into a modern version. In fact, this bag is among the more talked-about handbag silhouettes and goes hand in hand with the mood of the moment. “I think we are all tired of mini bag trends, and women need bags, like a relaxed, slouchy bag that they can use from day to night,” says Gramaccioni. Moreover, this bag is easy to incorporate into one’s already established wardrobe and “gives any look a sophisticated touch,” Gramaccioni adds.

While the landscape of this bag silhouette is quite varied, the slouchy bag trends on the runways and the streets skew sleek and straightforward. For 2023, this relaxed ’70s-inspired style finds its footing in earth-toned colors and suede and leather textures. Among the more coveted examples of this are found at brands like “Lemaire, St. Agni, The Row, and Khaite,” who are co-signing the bag’s resurgence the best, says Gramaccioni. Just look at St. Agni’s Crescent Leather Bag, a favorite of Gramaccioni because it plays to the effortless, chic nature of the slouchy bag trend and the brand’s philosophy that less is more, and versatility and longevity should remain at the forefront of its designs.

What to Look for In a Designer Slouchy Bag

Size: Slouchy bags come in many different shapes and sizes. That’s why when deciding what slouchy bag is best for you, first think about what you will use it for. There are large versions perfect for the office and compact styles for your next music festival from the likes of Givenchy and Celine. If you’re traveling, a more oversized bag will be necessary to pack in-flight essentials and maybe even clothes for the weekend getaway. Additionally, the width of the straps is equally important — the wider the straps, the more comfortable the wear. If you tend to overpack, you want a slouchy bag with a thick and durable strap since it won’t bite or fall off your shoulder.

Material: According to Gramaccioni, opt for slouchy bags in materials that are built to last. For example, she recommends bags made of a soft and grained genuine leather. These types of materials will hold up for a longer period and can easily be taken to a leather smith for a nominal cost if and when it begins to degrade.

Color: Color is important to consider, especially if you’re investing in a slouchy bag without any intention of resale. Gramaccioni’s advice? Opting for darker, neutral colors like black, brown, or ecru, will allow you to hold on to the bag for a longer time and match it with multiple outfits. However, don’t restrict yourself if you have many staple purses and are looking for a slouchy bag that adds joy to your wardrobe. There are many incredible slouchy bags with pops of color and textures that can easily elevate your bag game.

Meet the Expert

Marta Gramaccioni is Head of Buying at Luisaviaroma. She has extensive knowledge in the luxury fashion space and is always keeping up with what well-established, and emerging designers are creating for the seasons ahead so that she can offer timeless and fashion-forward pieces, including outwear, bottoms, footwear, and more, to all types of Luisaviaroma shoppers.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a city dweller, she’s garnered a love for handbags, especially slouchy bags, because they can carry all her essentials when running uptown during the day and downtown at night. In her spare time, Chwatt keeps up with street style to understand which accessories are highly coveted by the style set.