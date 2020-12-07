Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitter's Shag Chair

Courtesy

Our home life has taken on even more meaning this holiday season. So why not give home-centric  gifts to help make your loved ones’ domicile equal parts comfortable and chic with ideas for every room from brands including Jonathan Adler, Viso, MoMA, Hermès and more? Here, WWD features 39 of the best gifts for anyone.

 

 

1. Acqua di Parma Diffuser

This elegant diffuser, $90.37, brings together pine oil, birch and wood with spicy clove and raspberry, inspired by the holiday season.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Acqua di Parma Diffuser

Acqua di Parma Diffuser  Courtesy photo

 

2. Brooklyn Boombox

Brooklyn Boombox’s music system has wireless capabilities and other modern features, taking this 1980s boombox into the 21st century, $300.

Brooklyn Boombox

3. Ginori 1735 Cat Mug

Grumpy cats always make things better, $290.

Ginorni Cat Mug

Ginori 1735 Cat Mug  Courtesy

 

4. Ralph Lauren Home Montgomery Barware Collection

The Montgomery barware collection, $195 to $895 is handcrafted from sleek silver-plated brass and designed with Art Deco-inspired detailing.

2022.0

Ralph Lauren Home  Dyad Photography

 

5. Sofia Cashmere Throw

Sofia Cashmere uses the finest cashmere yarns to create the softest throw, the perfect cozy accent, $375.

Sofia Cashmere  Courtesy

6. Great Jones Family Set

Pare down your cluttered kitchen and focus on the cooking essentials with Great Jones’ family set, $395.

Great Jones Family Set

Great Jones Family Set  Courtesy

 

7. Taschen Naomi, Updated Edition

An “intimate” look inside Naomi Campbell, $150.

Naomi

Taschen’s Naomi  Courtesy

 

8. Urban Outfitters Esther Bar Cart

Put this next to your favorite lounge chair and sip slowly, $169.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitter’s Bar Cart  Courtesy

9. Hermès Blanket

A luxurious throw blanket to elevate your home, $1,225.

Hermes

Hermès’ Blanket  Courtesy

10. Anissa Kermiche X Nodaleto Vase

Anissa Kermiche unites with Italian footwear label Nodaleto to reimagine its signature chunky-heel silhouettes, specifically the Bulla Corta boots, into a statement black vase, $200.

Anissa Kermiche

Anissa Kermiche x Nodaleto  Courtesy

11. Ashish Rainbow Stripe Blanket

Brighten up your day with this exclusive Matchesfashion blanket by Ashish, made by Indian artisans using repurposed textiles, $994.

Ashish

Ashish  Courtesy

 

12. Brunello Cucinelli Domino Set

Thinking of a lockdown game day? Brunello Cucinelli has you covered with this domino set, $1,495.

Brunello

Brunello Cucinelli  Courtesy

 

13. Eva Fehren Ezzat Tray

The modular Ezzat Trays in Slovenian White Lilac marble accented with blackened aluminum are inspired by the strong, faceted, geometric silhouettes of Eva Fehren’s signature diamond cuts. The black veining of the marble also relates to the black and white abstract, linear compositions of her paintings, as well as the minimal, high contrast, angular motifs in the Eva Fehren jewelry collection. Price upon request.

Eva Fehren

Eva Fehren  Courtesy

 

14. MoMA Pond Mirror

Give your room some life with the Museum of Modern Art Design Store’s fluid mirror, $365.

MoMA

MoMA Pond Mirror  MoMA Design Store

 

15. Modcloth Mug

The cup says it all, $16.

modcloth

Modcloth mug.  Courtesy

16. Hannah x by the Namesake “Him” Candle

Celebrate the human form, $80.

Hannah X Namesake

Hannah x by Namesake Him  Courtesy

 

17. Roe Caviar

Indulge this holiday season with a caviar gift set, complete with a Mother of Pearl spoon, $195.

Roe Cavier

Roe Cavier Gift Set  Courtesy

 

18. Sarah Coleman Folding Chair, 2020

The perfect gift blend of sustainability, functionality and style — Sarah Coleman’s Folding Chair, 2020. Upholstered with repurposed vintage Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami coated canvas. Price upon request. Contact shop@gagosian.com for availability.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Sarah Coleman Gagosian Louis Vuitton Takashi Murakami

Sarah Coleman Folding Chair, 2020. 18 3/4 × 20 3/4 × 32 inches (47.6 × 52.7 × 81.3 cm). Made from repurposed vintage designer material. Price Upon Request. Please contact shop@gagosian.com for availability  Sarah Coleman

19. Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker

Give your oven a break with this compact air fryer, $48.95.

Dash

Dash Air Fryer  Courtesy

 

20. Reflections of Copenhagen Bookend

The roaring 1920s return in the form of this avant-garde, Art Deco era inspired bookend, $375.

Reflections

Reflections of Copenhagen  Courtesy

 

21. Baritsa Express

Never go to Starbucks again, $699.99

Barista Express

Bartisa Express  Courtesy

 

22. Jonathan Adler x Keurig

Small enough to fit anywhere, with personality to fill the room, $69.99.

Kering

Jonathan Adler X Kering  Courtesy

 

23. Ralph Lauren Home Academy Bar Tool Box

The state-of-the-art Academy Bar Tool Box is crafted from stainless steel and chocolate leather, and houses essential bar tools to create the perfect cocktail. The set includes a bottle opener, a cocktail knife, a muddler, a jigger, a strainer, a bar spoon, garnish tongs and an ice bucket, $1,995.

Ralph Lauren Home

Ralph Lauren Bar Toolbox  Courtesy

 

24. SodaStream

Just one touch away from unlimited sparkle, $89.99.

Sodastream

Sodastream  Courtesy

 

25. John Elliott x Suicoke Polar Fleece Slide

John Elliott has teamed with Suicoke to debut a technical slide with plush fleece, $298.

John Elliott

John Elliott X Suicoke  Courtesy

 

26. Chinatown Market x Polaroid Camera

Say cheese! Document any space with Chinatown Market’s first collab with Polaroid, $160, made with components from the Eighties and Nineties for a purely vintage and authentic instant film experience.

Chinatown market

Chinatown Market Polaroid  Courtesy

 

27. Fornasetti Teapot “Solitario”

Porcelain teapot with gold. Like the “Solitario” living room, the new creations owe their graphic originality to the pages of two small handwritten booklets recently discovered in the Fornasetti archive. These pages contain a collection of unpublished drawings and writings by Piero Fornasetti, depicting suns with a human face and peculiar features, $474.

Fornasetti Teapot

Fornasetti Teapot  Courtesy

 

28. Rosantica Crystal Water Bottle

Feeling thirsty? This crystal embellished water bottle with shoulder strap, $270, offers sustainability, style and hydration.

Rosantica

Rosatica Crystal Water Bottle  Courtesy

 

29. Diptyque Scented Star

A single star shines in the winter sky: this is the new Diptyque scented star, made of white embossed paper that’s pre-perfumed with the Moonlit Fir scent. Delicate as a large snowflake, hanging on the sparkling tree or to decorate the house, it is as wonderful to see as it is to smell. Blending the essence of Siberian and Canadian fir trees with icy notes of eucalyptus and peppermint, it’s an aromatic woody note mixed with pine notes, $85.

Diptyque

Diptyque Scented Star hanging  Courtesy

 

30. La DoubleJ x Salviati Wine Glasses

Made in collaboration with family-run label Salviati, La DoublJ’s set of eight vibrant wine glasses, $980, are exclusive to Matchesfashion and the perfect accent to your table setting.

La Double J

La Double J Set  Courtesy

 

31. Eyely Lamp

Add a modern touch to any space with this ceramic table lamp, $89.70, featuring a pleated fabric shade.

Eyely lamp

Eyely Lamp  Courtesy

32. Shaina Mote Meditation Pillow

Stuffed with aromatic lavender and buckwheat hull, this pillow, $148, is perfect for meditation or relaxation.

Shaina Mote Meditation Pillow

Shaina Mote Meditation Pillow  Courtesy

 

33. Vivanterre Natural Wine

Toast to the holiday season with Rosie Assoulin’s latest debut of Vivanterre natural wines, $35.

Vivanterre

Vivanterre Natural Wine  Courtesy

 

34. Reed Wilson Design “The Neighbors Have Better Stuff” Doormat

Make the message clear, $50.

Reed Wilson

Reed Wilson  Courtesy

 

35.Viso Zodiac Plate

Viso’s new horoscope collection, designed in collaboration with Spanish porcelain maker Sargadelos, gives a personalized touch to their holiday gifting assortment, $90.

Viso Project

Viso Project  Courtesy

 

36. Urban Outfitters Andy Shag Chair

Working from home (or drinking from home) this fuzzy chair will keep you warm and sitting pretty, $498.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ Shag Chair  Courtesy

 

38. T’Ho Coffee + Self-Care Kit

T’Ho, the No Waste Coffee company and Cafe in Los Angeles, offers a sustainable starter kit and coffee subscription perfect for any coffee lover, $35.

T'ho

T’Ho Starter Kit  Courtesy

 

39. EtúHome Tapas Plank

Handcrafted in reclaimed pine, this tapas plank, $150, is fit for any party appetizer.

etuHOME

EtúHome Tapas Plank  Courtesy

