Our home life has taken on even more meaning this holiday season. So why not give home-centric gifts to help make your loved ones’ domicile equal parts comfortable and chic with ideas for every room from brands including Jonathan Adler, Viso, MoMA, Hermès and more? Here, WWD features 39 of the best gifts for anyone.

This elegant diffuser, $90.37, brings together pine oil, birch and wood with spicy clove and raspberry, inspired by the holiday season.

Brooklyn Boombox’s music system has wireless capabilities and other modern features, taking this 1980s boombox into the 21st century, $300.

Grumpy cats always make things better, $290.

The Montgomery barware collection, $195 to $895 is handcrafted from sleek silver-plated brass and designed with Art Deco-inspired detailing.

Sofia Cashmere uses the finest cashmere yarns to create the softest throw, the perfect cozy accent, $375.

Pare down your cluttered kitchen and focus on the cooking essentials with Great Jones’ family set, $395.

An “intimate” look inside Naomi Campbell, $150.

Put this next to your favorite lounge chair and sip slowly, $169.

A luxurious throw blanket to elevate your home, $1,225.

Anissa Kermiche unites with Italian footwear label Nodaleto to reimagine its signature chunky-heel silhouettes, specifically the Bulla Corta boots, into a statement black vase, $200.

Brighten up your day with this exclusive Matchesfashion blanket by Ashish, made by Indian artisans using repurposed textiles, $994.

Thinking of a lockdown game day? Brunello Cucinelli has you covered with this domino set, $1,495.

The modular Ezzat Trays in Slovenian White Lilac marble accented with blackened aluminum are inspired by the strong, faceted, geometric silhouettes of Eva Fehren’s signature diamond cuts. The black veining of the marble also relates to the black and white abstract, linear compositions of her paintings, as well as the minimal, high contrast, angular motifs in the Eva Fehren jewelry collection. Price upon request.

Give your room some life with the Museum of Modern Art Design Store’s fluid mirror, $365.

The cup says it all, $16.

Celebrate the human form, $80.

Indulge this holiday season with a caviar gift set, complete with a Mother of Pearl spoon, $195.

18. Sarah Coleman Folding Chair, 2020

The perfect gift blend of sustainability, functionality and style — Sarah Coleman’s Folding Chair, 2020. Upholstered with repurposed vintage Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami coated canvas. Price upon request. Contact shop@gagosian.com for availability.

Give your oven a break with this compact air fryer, $48.95.

The roaring 1920s return in the form of this avant-garde, Art Deco era inspired bookend, $375.

Never go to Starbucks again, $699.99

Small enough to fit anywhere, with personality to fill the room, $69.99.

The state-of-the-art Academy Bar Tool Box is crafted from stainless steel and chocolate leather, and houses essential bar tools to create the perfect cocktail. The set includes a bottle opener, a cocktail knife, a muddler, a jigger, a strainer, a bar spoon, garnish tongs and an ice bucket, $1,995.

Just one touch away from unlimited sparkle, $89.99.

John Elliott has teamed with Suicoke to debut a technical slide with plush fleece, $298.

Say cheese! Document any space with Chinatown Market’s first collab with Polaroid, $160, made with components from the Eighties and Nineties for a purely vintage and authentic instant film experience.

Porcelain teapot with gold. Like the “Solitario” living room, the new creations owe their graphic originality to the pages of two small handwritten booklets recently discovered in the Fornasetti archive. These pages contain a collection of unpublished drawings and writings by Piero Fornasetti, depicting suns with a human face and peculiar features, $474.

Feeling thirsty? This crystal embellished water bottle with shoulder strap, $270, offers sustainability, style and hydration.

A single star shines in the winter sky: this is the new Diptyque scented star, made of white embossed paper that’s pre-perfumed with the Moonlit Fir scent. Delicate as a large snowflake, hanging on the sparkling tree or to decorate the house, it is as wonderful to see as it is to smell. Blending the essence of Siberian and Canadian fir trees with icy notes of eucalyptus and peppermint, it’s an aromatic woody note mixed with pine notes, $85.

Made in collaboration with family-run label Salviati, La DoublJ’s set of eight vibrant wine glasses, $980, are exclusive to Matchesfashion and the perfect accent to your table setting.

Add a modern touch to any space with this ceramic table lamp, $89.70, featuring a pleated fabric shade.

Stuffed with aromatic lavender and buckwheat hull, this pillow, $148, is perfect for meditation or relaxation.

Toast to the holiday season with Rosie Assoulin’s latest debut of Vivanterre natural wines, $35.

Make the message clear, $50.

Viso’s new horoscope collection, designed in collaboration with Spanish porcelain maker Sargadelos, gives a personalized touch to their holiday gifting assortment, $90.

Working from home (or drinking from home) this fuzzy chair will keep you warm and sitting pretty, $498.

T’Ho, the No Waste Coffee company and Cafe in Los Angeles, offers a sustainable starter kit and coffee subscription perfect for any coffee lover, $35.

Handcrafted in reclaimed pine, this tapas plank, $150, is fit for any party appetizer.

