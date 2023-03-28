TikTok’s Favorite Abercrombie Plunge Dress Is Back in Stock Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you frequent TikTok, you’ll know all too well that Abercrombie is having a moment. Its women’s jeans were the first to go viral for their impeccable fit, inclusive size range, and vintage-inspired look. Now, it’s the Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress that has sold out many times but is finally back in stock.

It all started in July of 2022 when fashion industry veteran Gym Tan posted a video of herself wearing the summer dress to an event. Almost immediately, the video started racking up millions of views and comments, and it’s been an ongoing struggle for everyone trying to get their hands on it ever since. That said, the dress’s popularity comes with good reason, as it’s equal parts flattering, practical, and versatile.

First off, at $88, the dress is a fairly affordable option, especially considering the amount of wear that you will certainly get out of it. It also comes in sizes that range from XXS to XL, ensuring it looks flattering on any body type.

The dress makes the perfect wedding guest dress since its midi length grants it formality and versatility. It’s made of polyester and elastane, so it has some stretch as well as a light sheen that makes it look a little dressier than a linen dress. The A-line skirt drapes beautifully over the hips, while the corset-style top offers up a fitted bodice. It also has a V-neckline and adjustable straps so that you can easily determine how low-cut you want it to sit.

“It really just makes me feel like a modern-day princess,” said one TikToker. “It’s just stunning.”

As additional TikTok videos have shown, the dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For example, one can pair it with designer sneakers and a slouchy shoulder bag or with cute sandals and a straw bag.

With the dress continuing to go viral and selling out after every re-stock, we suggest you get your hands on it now.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress

Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress $120 Buy Now at abercrombie