Addison Rae Is Valentine’s Day Goals in This Pink Mini Slip Dress

Whether you maintain a capsule wardrobe or spring for all the trends, lingerie-inspired styles are in order for the season ahead. On February 8th, Addison Rae stepped out in a watermelon pink mini slip dress, signaling that ’90s nostalgia isn’t going anywhere.

Slip dresses have waxed and waned since the likes of Kate Moss turned the traditional undergarments into party-ready dresses in the ’90s. But the recent surge in lingerie styles on runways, like Nensi Dojaka’s bustier dresses and Tom Ford’s lacy triangle bra tops from the designers’ spring 2023 ready-to-wear collections, proves that bedroom style is in. Rae’s look is emblematic of the modern spin on slip dresses: Today’s styles are slinkier than ever, with lace detailing, barely-there straps, and thigh-skimming hemlines. If you’re seeking out Valentine’s Day lingerie, take notes.

Although Rae styled her dress with nothing more than a sparkly Benedetta Bruzziches bag and strappy black Saint Laurent Lila heeled sandals — she sported this look in Miami, after all — the pieces are prime for layering under cashmere sweaters and oversized blazers. You don’t have to slip into a mini dress to embrace lingerie-inspired looks; try a camisole or corset top, or go with a simple midi silhouette for a similar effect. The beauty of these styles is that you can easily dress them up or down depending on your mood and where you’re headed. While Rae opted for a sweet pink color, you can find a number of options in muted tones like black, cream, and navy that come off subtle. Consider these layering pieces your new staple for spring.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: Addison Rae is seen on February 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images) GC Images

WWD Slip Dress Inspiration: Calvin Klein’s bias-cut seamed slip dress modeled by muse Kate Moss was at the heart of his 1994 resort collection advance. Photographed in New York City on August 8, 1994.

(Photographed by John Aquino/WWD/Penske Media)

