Today's Digital Daily

Charli XCX and Big Freedia Bring the Party to NYFW

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Addison Rae Is Valentine’s Day Goals in This Pink Mini Slip Dress

Shop similar lingerie-inspired styles from top brands now.

Addison Rae is seen on February 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
305pics/GC Images

Whether you maintain a capsule wardrobe or spring for all the trends, lingerie-inspired styles are in order for the season ahead. On February 8th, Addison Rae stepped out in a watermelon pink mini slip dress, signaling that ’90s nostalgia isn’t going anywhere.

Slip dresses have waxed and waned since the likes of Kate Moss turned the traditional undergarments into party-ready dresses in the ’90s. But the recent surge in lingerie styles on runways, like Nensi Dojaka’s bustier dresses and Tom Ford’s lacy triangle bra tops from the designers’ spring 2023 ready-to-wear collections, proves that bedroom style is in. Rae’s look is emblematic of the modern spin on slip dresses: Today’s styles are slinkier than ever, with lace detailing, barely-there straps, and thigh-skimming hemlines. If you’re seeking out Valentine’s Day lingerie, take notes.

Although Rae styled her dress with nothing more than a sparkly Benedetta Bruzziches bag and strappy black Saint Laurent Lila heeled sandals — she sported this look in Miami, after all — the pieces are prime for layering under cashmere sweaters and oversized blazers. You don’t have to slip into a mini dress to embrace lingerie-inspired looks; try a camisole or corset top, or go with a simple midi silhouette for a similar effect. The beauty of these styles is that you can easily dress them up or down depending on your mood and where you’re headed. While Rae opted for a sweet pink color, you can find a number of options in muted tones like black, cream, and navy that come off subtle. Consider these layering pieces your new staple for spring.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 08: Addison Rae is seen on February 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

GC Images

WWD Slip Dress Inspiration: Calvin Klein’s bias-cut seamed slip dress modeled by muse Kate Moss was at the heart of his 1994 resort collection advance. Photographed in New York City on August 8, 1994.
(Photographed by John Aquino/WWD/Penske Media)

Own a piece of fashion history by heading to the WWD Store, where you can purchase chic and inspiring archival photo prints.

Alexander Wang Slip Dress With Lace

With lace details and a skin-skimming fit, this Alexander Wang Slip Dress is as close as it gets to Rae’s look. The zip enclosure and adjustable straps ensure the silhouette will fall in a flattering way.

Alexander Wang Slip Dress

Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Alexander Wang Slip Dress With Lace $365 Buy Now AT MODA OPERANDI

Alexander Wang Slip Dress With Lace $365 Buy Now AT SHOPBOP

Alexander Wang Slip Dress With Lace $365 Buy Now AT FWRD

La Perla Silk Short Slip Dress

La Perla is beloved by celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Olivia Wilde — the high quality pieces are peerless in the luxury lingerie space. This 100% silk slip dress is available in rose, robin’s egg blue, black, and white.

La Perla Slip Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

La Perla Silk Short Slip Dress $270 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Eres Capture Silk Satin Slip Dress

Fuschia brightens up any skin tone, making this Eres Capture Silk Satin Slip Dress a fun choice for spring and summer months. Made of 100% silk, it’s an investment piece that will hold up for years of wear.

Eres Slip Dress

Courtesy of Luisaviaroma

Eres Capture Silk Satin Slip Dress $510 Buy Now AT LUISAVIAROMA

Fleur du Mal Cherie Lace Mini Slip

Fleur du Mal is known for edgy undergarments crafted with watery silk — the Cherie Lace Mini Slip is a prime example. This dress is extra romantic, thanks to its sheer lace detailing.

Fleur du Mal Slip Dress

Courtesy of Fleur du Mal

Fleur du Mal Cherie Lace Mini Slip $395  $277 Buy Now AT FLEUR DU MAL

Sergio Hudson Slip Dress

Yes, this Sergio Hudson Slip Dress is a splurge. But with charmeuse lining beneath its 100% silk shell, the dress will smooth out your curves so you look like a million bucks.

Sergio Hudson Slip Dress

Courtesy of Shopbop

Sergio Hudson Slip Dress $895 Buy Now at shopbop

Dannijo Mini Slip Dress in Purple Haze

This lavender Dannijo mini dress is apropos for spring. If you like extra room around your waist and hips, you’ll love the style’s flared fit.

Dannijo Slip Dress

Courtesy of Dannijo

Dannijo Mini Slip Dress in Purple Haze $275 Buy Now AT REVOLVE

Alice + Olivia Harmony Mini Slipdress

Everyone needs a little black dress on standby; you’ll reach for this Alice + Olivia Mini Slipdress every weekend. And if you’re set in the LBD department, opt for the style in warm poppy red or crisp, clean white.

Alice + Olivia Slipdress

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Alice + Olivia Harmony Mini Slipdress $295 Buy Now AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty and lifestyle industries for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

