You Can Now Shop the New adidas Ivy Park x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection

Beyonce knows how to get us excited for just about anything. New music, of course. Anything Ivy Park, absolutely. While we might still be waiting for that album drop, we are at least — and at last — able to shop the newest Ivy Park drop with adidas.

The new adidas x Ivy Park collection, dubbed “Ivytopia,” is based on the concept of nirvana — transcendence, psychedelics, and just plain fun. The collection exudes that utopic state through a cool mix of earthy neutral colors mixed with bright pops of neon cyan and metallic silvers. The pieces themselves are playful, too. There are cool cut-outs on bathing suits and a futuristic, oversized silver anorak. Then there are understated cream and olive t-shirts and shorts that ground the bold pieces.

Like all things Ivy Park, the items span the spectrum of sizing, with men’s, women’s, unisex and children’s options in sizes XXXS-XXXXL. There are some tight-fitting tops, regular-fitted bottoms and oversized everything. The punchy colors are also done up in cool fabrics, including power mesh, metallic spandex, stretch twill and French terry. Prices on products range from $30 to $200.

The items here are fun for pairing with each other for a bold ‘fit, like wearing the cropped cyan bikini top with the metallic shorts. It’s extra, and that’s the point. But of course, you can keep it a little more down-to-earth, too, by pairing a bolder piece, like a bright blue legging, with a more neutral top. And if you’re not necessarily certain about making an outfit out of a bold or neon color, this collection also has a bunch of statement-making hats that belong with really anything you wear, all summer long.

Everything here is exciting — almost exciting enough to gather patience while we wait for Beyonce’s new album to drop. Here are some stand-out pieces from the collection.

