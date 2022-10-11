The New adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection Takes a Futuristic Approach to Fall Fashion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you keep up with the cyclical nature of fashion trends, you may know that Y2K’s influence continues to dominate our feeds and closets. You may also know that glittering palette and shiny spandex-like materials were the stars of several recent collections. From Area’s sequin T-shirt dress and Balenciaga‘s one-shoulder silver gown on the runway to Skim’s shiny swim collection off the runway, metallics are back in a big way, proving the nostalgia loop is getting smaller and faster. So if you’re looking for a way to ease into the megatrend, start with dazzling garments from adidas x Ivy Park’s new “Ivytopia” collection.

The latest release is based on the journey of discovering nirvana. “The bold crystal prints illustrate a feeling of serenity and ethereal beauty, while a high-voltage color palette is a reminder of the sheer vibrancy of IVY PARK,” says the brand in its press release. High-profile supermodels like Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls show how unique fabrics, like power mesh and metallic spandex, and abstract-yet-flattering cuts are playful and reminiscent of the ’80s-style workout gear in the brand’s cinematic campaign.

The natural and supernatural inspiration seamlessly blends into a collection of biker shorts, track pants, catsuits, swimwear, and more. And, like all things Ivy Park, the launch is created with everybody in mind. The items span the spectrum of sizing, with men’s, women’s, unisex, and children’s options in sizes XXXS-XXXXL, with a price point of $30 to $200.

The best part? There are many ways to style the collection. Suppose you want to go all in with the metallic trend; pair the items with each other for a disco-glam look day and night. If that’s too daring and extra for your fashion sense, keep your look pared back by pairing a simple fall jacket like an oversized blazer with the catsuit or accessorizing the track pants with a white T-shirt.

With the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect time for you or the fashionista on your list to experiment with some sparkle. So keep scrolling to shop the standout pieces and prepare to shine into the new year.

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Anorak Jacket

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Anorak Jacket $200 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Pullover

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Pullover $150 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Shirt

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Shirt $65 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Track Pants

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Track Pants $120 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Shorts

adidas x Ivy Park Metallic Shorts $65 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park V-Neck Bodysuit

adidas x Ivy Park V-Neck Bodysuit $140 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Halter Bra

adidas x Ivy Park Halter Bra $75 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Biker Shorts

adidas x Ivy Park Biker Shorts $55 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park Swim Bikini Top

adidas x Ivy Park Swim Bikini Top $55 Buy Now

adidas x Ivy Park V-Cut Swim Bottoms

adidas x Ivy Park V-Cut Swim Bottoms $45 Buy Now