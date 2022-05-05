adidas Originals and Jeremy Scott Launch Brand New JS Wings Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott has been playing with fun ideas in fashion for a long time, including with iconic adidas sneakers for nearly 20 years. The adidas x Jeremy Scott partnership has brought in iconic patterns — like Scott’s face in place of George Washington’s on a money-themed sneaker — and irreverent designs, like the adidas shoes that also look like teddy bears. And this week, the duo is adding another launch to its iconic JS wings line.

Dropping today, the JS Wings 4.0 is now available in a nearly all-black and nearly all-white colorway. Adult sizes of the shoe retail for $180 and kid sizes are priced at $90 on the Confirmed app and at select retailers.

The bulk of the JS Wings 4.0 stays true to the aesthetic and color palette of the original adidas Forum, which was originally built as a basketball sneaker with a stable base and secure ankle support.

Scott and adidas first dropped JS Wings on sneakers back in 2007, and they became a symbol of the flashy, campy style Scott is known for. The wings on this iteration of the shoe come off the ankle and face forward, rather than backward as they have in previous versions. The colors stay simple: On the white style, the wings have a cool black outline, and on the black option, the wings are completely black, too.

There’s no doubt these sneakers will sell out quickly, as most of Scott and adidas’ sneakers have. In fact, that first pair of money-themed sneakers adidas and Scott designed are now a collectors’ item. The JS Wings brought the collab to a new level, too. Scott and adidas have even designed pairs with A$AP Rocky.

There is always hype to be found with Jeremy Scott designs, whether in the form of adidas sneakers, Moschino psychedelic suiting or Jeremy Scott sci-fi dresses. These most recent adidas kicks embody Scott’s flair for kitsch but are decidedly easy to wear. Grab your pair, below.

