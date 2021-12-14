7 Deals You Don’t Want to Miss From adidas’ Year-End Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re still seeking the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for special someone on your list, then adidas’ year-end sale definitely needs to be on your radar.

As 2021 draws to a close, the brand is currently offering up to 40% off select items, with some real gems on the list. From styles similar to the the super cushioned Ultraboost shoes, which are great for any runners on your holiday list, to track pants that are sure to be anyone’s new go-to, there is truly something marked down for everyone. The sale will run until Dec. 31, so definitely check in before all the best goodies are gone.

While this sale includes some classic footwear favorites, it also offers a great opportunity to try some of the more adventurous colorways you may hesitate to invest in when they’re full price. Check out these Ozelia shoes for a bold style paired with even bolder colors. The Three Stripes has also reduced some options that would be great to pair with jeans or other outfits that might need an extra dose of flair. This pair with the synthetic wool upper is the perfect option for completing many winter ensembles.

Alongside markdowns on iconic sneakers and athletic wear that adidas is known for, you’ll find savings on heavier coats — which is particularly convenient as we head into the harsher months of winter. There are tons of classic parka styles reduced in a range of colors (like light powder pink), so you won’t feel guilty grabbing one for yourself while polishing off your holiday shopping list.

Below, we have rounded up some amazing styles from the sale to grab before they’re gone.

adidas Ozelia Shoes

Thanks to the beige upper, the purple stripes and green detailing really pop on these Ozelia Shoes. They also feature a super cushioned sole so you’re sure to be comfortable.

adidas Utilitas Hooded Parka

This adorable pink jacket is filled with recycled polyester, and it’s water-repellant. It also comes in black and olive green, so you have some amazing colors to choose from.

adidas Logo Play Cropped Hoodie

This cropped sweatshirt will be your new go-to for everyday wear. It comes in a beautiful crimson color and features the adidas logo in hot pink.

adidas NMD_R1 Shoes

Not only are these shoes available in the most flattering army green, they also feature velvet stripes. The addition of metallic gold details solidifies their spot in the bold, fashionable category.

adidas Forum Bold Shoes

Go ahead and invest in ’90s style with these chunky Forum shoes. They have a platform sole and rhinestones for some added sparkle.

adidas Cozy Half-Knit Sweatshirt in Velour

This velour half-zip will add some texture to any outfit, and is an eco-friendly choice as it’s made with recycled materials.

adidas Believe This 2.0 Long Tights

Nothing beats a good pair of classic leggings. The Believe This 2.0 style is moisture-wicking and features a mesh pocket to keep your keys and credit cards safe during your run.