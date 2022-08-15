×
You Can Now Shop the adidas x Thebe Magugu Collection Today

Thebe Magugu brings artistic take on kinship and femininity to classic adidas pieces, some of which is available to shop now.

model running in adidas thebe magugu
adidas

One of the things adidas does best is its collaborations. In comparison to some other brands, adidas collaborations are fewer and farther between, which makes the ones that do pop up all the more special. (Yes, Beyonce, we are looking at you.) One of those more recent (and highly anticipated) partnerships is now available to shop today on adidas.com: adidas x Thebe Magugu.

This adidas collaboration with the South African designer and eponymous brand is a meeting of good design and cultural significance. Thebe Magugu brings its eye for both inclusivity and range, and the brand does it in such a way that is seamlessly built into the very structure of the clothes. The inspiration, for example, is inspired by African heritage and kinship, demonstrated through the prints on pieces in the collection — prints that are actually artwork designed by Phathu Nembilwi. The moving, flowy colors in bright pinks and oranges come from females in Thebe’s family.

Of course, what makes this collaboration cool is that these high-minded ideas aren’t only available on pricey designer pieces. Here, they are infused into adidas’s familiar shapes and fresh materials. This gear is not meant to be precious; it’s meant to be worn.

The pieces are really rooted in performance and lifestyle, with sweat-wicking workout tops and shorts, as well as printed running jackets, comfortable hoodies, and expertly done-up sneakers. All of the items have a similar color scheme of bright pinks, oranges and yellows, all foregrounded on a cream or light lilac base. The clothes come in sizes XS to 4XL and they are made with a mind for more than one type of body. The pieces use Unitefit, Adidas’s gender-neutral fit. The materials are are part of adidas’ mission for more sustainable clothing, made with recycled materials.

The pieces are perfect for wearing through the rest of the summer, whether you’re wearing them for an outdoor workout or just casually. The pieces are built for running, swimming, training, tennis, football, and cycling. In fact, some such pieces will make their debuts during the 22 U.S. Open on athletes including Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime, Jessica Pegula and Dominic Thiem. Of course, with color and patterning as cool as this, they don’t need to be constrained to the court. Wear the printed sports bra as a cropped top or the Y-back tennis dress to run errands. There’s really no way to do it wrong.

adidas x Thebe Magugu Hoodie

The adidas x Thebe Magugu Hoodie is the fall hoodie refresh you need. You already have basic black and white, and this artist-designed color scheme is a fun addition for all cool-weather wearing.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Hoodie

adidas x Thebe Magugu Hoodie $80 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu Fast Running Jacket

The adidas x Thebe Magugu Fast Running Jacket is good for running and for those days when you need a light layer but don’t need to go quite full-on jacket yet.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Jacket

adidas x Thebe Magugu Fast Running Jacket $130 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu X9000L4 Shoes

We love a classic adidas sneaker, and this redone adidas x Thebe Magugu X9000L4 Shoe is a fun way to change up a classic. These belong with wide-leg jeans.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Sneakers

adidas x Thebe Magugu X9000L4 Shoes $150 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu Bike Shorts

Workout leggings are good, but we have a special place in our hearts for workout bike shorts, too. These adidas x Thebe Magugu Bike Shorts bring that paint stroke pattern to a wearable gray and black base.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Bike Shorts

adidas x Thebe Magugu Bike Shorts $65 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis New York Graphic Tee

There is no world in which one could have too many adidas T-shirts, this adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis New York Graphic Tee included. Wear it with denim shorts or over a swimsuit to the beach.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Tee

adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis New York Graphic Tee $65 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis Y-Back Dress

You don’t need to play tennis to wear this adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis Y-Back Dress. It’s just as good for everyday wearing, especially with those X9000L4 sneakers and a loose white button-down.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis Dress

adidas x Thebe Magugu Tennis Y-Back Dress $120 Buy Now

adidas x Thebe Magugu Waistbag

This adidas x Thebe Magugu Waistbag is a bright alternative to that basic black one you have worn through this summer. It’s roomy and adjustable, ideal for long days out.

Adidas x Thebe Magugu Waistbag

adidas x Thebe Magugu Waistbag $50 Buy Now

