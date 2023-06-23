The Wait Is Over — Alo Yoga’s Pursuit Trousers Are Back in Stock Today.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

As fashion editors, we’re always keeping our eyes peeled for versatile garments that are practically a steal when calculating its cost-per-wear value. Chief among them? Alo Yoga’s Pursuit Trousers.

Given their utility, the Pursuit trousers have experienced a major spike in popularity — just look at the 4.5 million searches on TikTok. The pants have proven to be so in demand that they’ve sold out more times than we could track. Luckily for you, Alo Yoga’s best-selling pants are back in stock today.

The Alo Yoga Pursuit trousers may look like an ordinary dress pant, but the thoughtful construction and design details make these pants the holy grail for 9-to-5 gals on the go. The pant’s front features sleek and sophisticated pleats while the backside of the waistband features elastic that stretches for added comfort while maintaining a perfect fit.

When trying them on for the first time, one TikTok user said, “Wow, I wasn’t expecting them to feel like they’re made with a sweat-wicking material.” Another happy Alo Yoga shopper said, “These pants are the comfiest trousers I’ve ever put on my body. They’re so thin and stretchy — they feel like pajamas but so chic.”

The Pursuit trousers have not only garnered attention because of how they feel and fit, but also because these pants come in both timeless and trendy hues, including black, a rich chocolate brown, and a powder blue-gray, which aligns with the spring 2023 runway collections. But no matter which shade is your favorite, the site has (thankfully) restocked all of them.

In addition to the myriad colorways, these comfortable women’s pants are extra versatile: Spending a day out at sea? Pair them with a white button-down and a patterned bikini for a casual, chic look. Heading to the office? Tuck in a bodysuit or a fitted cardigan and throw an oversized blazer on top. Booked an after-work workout class and forgot to pack your leggings? Team these pants with a sports bra and a white T-shirt, and you’re set. How about a night out? The simple slacks will tone down any sexy midriff-baring top.

Keep scrolling to shop the TikTok-famous tailored pant. You don’t want to waste another minute before these cool-girl pants sell out again.

Alo Yoga High Waist Pursuit Pants

Alo Yoga High Waist Pursuit Pants $148 Buy Now at alo yoga

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases. Before joining Footwear News, Chwatt wrote for publications, including Editorialist. In her spare time, Chwatt can be found scouring the internet for the best workout pants and work pants to add to her ever-growing collection.