Amazon’s Bestselling Plaid Shacket Is on Sale for 50% Off Today

The key to nailing transitional dressing is securing a trustworthy piece that lends itself to various outfit equations. One topper that does this? A plaid shacket. If you’re in the market for such an item, then we have some excellent news for you. Today, you can snag Amazon’s bestselling Automet Plaid Shacket for up to 50% off — the most it’s ever been discounted, according to camelcamelcamel.com.

This Amazon shirt-jacket is highly sought after for a good reason. It has a high-quality blend of nylon and spandex for a skin-friendly, soft and comfortable feel. In addition, it comes in over 24 color options with an inclusive size range of XS-XXL. One Amazon reviewer said, “I cannot say enough about this jacket. It’s perfect when one needs a jacket but doesn’t want a bulky one.” The oversized front patch pockets are ideal for holding the essentials, and another reviewer noted that the fit is “oversized, but still has a lot of shape to it.”

While a plaid flannel might not always be considered the most fashionable item to add to one’s wardrobe, the shirt style is going to have a major moment come spring. Even Matthieu Blazy proved that today’s the effortlessly chic appeal of a plaid shirt when he sent Kate Moss down the runway in a checked shirt, white tank top, and baggy jeans during Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2023 show.

Whether it’s Amazon’s Automet Plaid Shacket or Isabel Marant’s infamous lumberjack shirts that have become part of the brand’s DNA, plaid shackets are the perfect transitional piece that will make any outfit a winner. They can be worn open over a tank and denim pants à la Moss or tucked into trousers with a sleek belt and heeled women’s boots. On colder days, they can be layered over a lightweight turtleneck and paired with joggers or cargo pants. Regardless of how one styles them, they’re versatile, comfortable, and the perfect outfit-boosting staple.

So, keep scrolling to add Amazon’s Automet Plaid Shacket to your cart before the deal ends, and prepare to stay cozy and stylish for the seasons ahead.

Automet Casual Plaid Shacket

