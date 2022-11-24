×
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022: The 35 Best Early Deals to Shop Now

Get fast delivery and great discounts on beauty, style, and home gifts.

beats by dre headphones, nuface gift set on sale for amazon black friday deals
Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The best time to shop for holiday gifts on Amazon is right now: Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 sale is officially underway with amazing early clothing, home, and beauty deals you can shop before Thanksgiving. Amazon has a Black Friday Deals page where the retailer highlights top limited-time deals, but some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals with major discounts can take time and patience to find as you scroll through countless product pages. Ahead, we highlight our favorite deals across all product categories so you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying the long weekend with family and friends. Shop gorgeous plush blankets and luxe robes for new moms, the best acupressure mats for wellness lovers, and travel-friendly hair dryers or spa gift baskets for the on-the-go beauty guru in your life — Amazon has it all on sale right now.

It’s no secret that Amazon carries just about everything under the sun. You can find a range of luxury and budget-friendly items, from stylish wallets to perfume gift sets and cozy dresses. So of course the e-tailer is a no-brainer for holiday gifting, whether you’re shopping for gifts for women in your life, a special surprise for your girlfriend, or something sweet or practical for your boyfriend or in-laws. Shopping for gifts on Amazon will take the fuss out of the holiday retail rush: You can find plenty of options with Prime two-day shipping (most on this list qualify), so you know your gifts will arrive in time. It’s easier to make returns, saving you trips to the post office, and you can easily read reviews that answer common questions about the products you’re interested in.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we update the best Amazon Black Friday deals during Cyber Week.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

  • Best for: The busy, always-glam girl in your friend group
  • Customer review rating: Over 200,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Don’t miss out on this Dyson Airwrap alternative. Power the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 on and you can quickly dry your hair while adding some body, courtesy of the oval brush head.

Hair dryer

Courtesy of Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $50.99  $45.45 Buy Now

Related: The 11 Best Hair Dryer Brushes, According to Experts

Nest New York Grapefruit Classic Candle

  • Best for: Host and hostess gifts
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 8,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: #1 bestseller in reed diffuser sets category on Amazon
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Nest candles have a way of flooding the whole room with fragrance: This one has a fresh, citrusy scent that smells clean in the kitchen.

candle

Courtesy of Amazon

Nest New York Grapefruit Classic Candle $78  $55.00 Buy Now

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set

  • Best for: Moms, girlfriends, and daughters
  • Customer review rating: Over 200,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: #1 bestseller in reed diffuser sets category on Amazon
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

There’s no better gift than a great night sleep: These Eberjey long pajamas feel like silk on the skin and breathe well for hot sleepers. Right now, you can save 25% off for Black Friday.

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set $128  $96 Buy Now

Clinique Fall Favorites 4-Piece Kit Gift Set

  • Best for: The beauty lover in your life
  • Customer review rating: About 100 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

This Clinique four-piece kit contains some of the brand’s winter-friendly bestsellers, like the Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm and Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly.

makeup gift set

Courtesy of Amazon

Clinique Fall Favorites 4-Piece Kit Gift Set $16.90  $13.44 Buy Now

Related: The Best Beauty Gifts of 2022

Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket

  • Best for: The one who’s always binging the latest Netflix show
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 23,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Cocoon yourself in a downy soft blanket that’s faux fur on one side and cozy fleece on the other.

faux fur blanket

Courtesy of Amazon

Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket $29.99  $22.99 Buy Now

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette

  • Best for: The creative makeup artist in your family
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 4,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: #1 bestseller in makeup palettes on Amazon
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

There’s a reason Urban Decay Naked palettes are in every beauty lover’s bag — they contain a great mix of neutral and playful colors to work with. Plus, it’s over 50% off on Amazon for Black Friday.

eyeshadow palette

Courtesy of Amazon

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette $49  $23.27 Buy Now

Related: The Best Eyeshadow Palettes to Enhance Your Look

The North Face Women’s Arctic Parka

  • Best for: The outdoorsy ones
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 100 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Windproof and weather resistant, this North Face parka will become a staple for those that live in cold climates, or hit the slopes on every vacation.

winter jacket

Courtesy of Amazon

The North Face Women's Arctic Parka $350  $245 Buy Now

Related: The Best Coats for Women of 2022

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

  • Best for: The newlyweds
  • Customer review rating: 14 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: No

You can shop this ultra absorbent, Oprah-approved bath, hand, and face towel set in three neutral colors: charcoal, light grey, and white. Right now, all three colorways are 20% off.

blanket set

Courtesy of Amazon

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle $299  $239 Buy Now

Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Photo Frame

  • Best for: Grandparents and in-laws
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 800 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Digital photo frames have come a long way: This Nixplay photo frame has the right amount of brightness and shine to come off as a real printed picture, not a screen.

Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Photo Frame $209.99  $149.99 Buy Now

Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Koola Short

  • Best for: The friends who love to light a fire
  • Customer review rating: Over 8,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: #1 bestselling women’s mid-calf boot on Amazon
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Uggs are all the rage (again), so any girl in your life will be over-the-moon to pad around the house or run errands in these Koolaburra by Ugg cozy mid-calf boots.

Ugg boots

Courtesy of Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Short $89.99  $64.95 Buy Now

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

  • Best for: Girls and guys that deserve some beauty sleep
  • Customer review rating: About 3,500 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Silk pillowcases make amazing gifts: They help keep your skin smooth and your hair tangle-free. This Mulberry Silk option is over 50% for Black Friday on Amazon.

pillowcase

Courtesy of Amazon

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $18.99  $8.39 Buy Now

Related: The Best Silk Pillowcases to Beautify Skin and Hair While You Sleep

Yummie Women’s Faux Leather Shaping Leggings with Side Zip

  • Best for: Athleisure-obsessed women
  • Customer review rating: Over 150 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Leather-finish leggings are a style staple: You can layer these under sweaters for casual days or dress them up with a tee and a blazer.

leggings

Courtesy of Amazon

Yummie Women's Faux Leather Shaping Leggings with Side Zip $68  $41.64 Buy Now

Ember Mug 2

  • Best for: The ones who work from home
  • Customer review rating: Over 3,500 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: #1 bestselling in the mugs category on Amazon
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

It’s officially time to swap out your iced coffee for something warm — this Ember mug will ensure your sip stays at the right temperature all day.

mug

Courtesy of Amazon

Ember Mug 2 $149.95  $119.95 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

  • Best for: New moms
  • Customer review rating: Over 50 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Barefoot Dreams makes unbelievably soft everything. This robe is no exception: It’s a thoughtful gift for anyone, but especially nice for new moms who’ll be nesting this winter.

bathrobe

Courtesy of Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe $127  $115 Buy Now

Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

  • Best for: The ones who love home improvement projects
  • Customer review rating: Over 8,200 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Breathe better with this Levoit air purifier, which connects to your smart phone so you can monitor your air quality.

air purifier

Courtesy of Amazon

Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier $219.99  $186.99 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women’s Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Bottom, 3 Pack

  • Best for: Girlfriends
  • Customer review rating: Over 6,350 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Stocking stuffer alert! Get over 40% off this Calvin Klein underwear set while you can during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

underwear

Courtesy of Amazon

Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Bottom, 3 Pack $35  $19.99 Buy Now

Related: The Best Women’s Underwear Styles to Feel Comfortable All Day Long

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set

  • Best for: Yoga and mediation devotees
  • Customer review rating: Over 44,100 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Self care-lovers will swoon for this aromatherapy diffuser set, which includes ten essential oil blends to help you relax and recharge.

essential oil diffuser

Courtesy of Amazon

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set $69.95  $39.95 Buy Now

Nuface Trinity Complete

  • Best for: The friends who never skip self-care Sunday
  • Customer review rating: Over 300 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon premium beauty
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

This splurge-worthy face tool kit from NuFace will give your favorite girl or guy a major lift. It includes three different attachments for a customized microcurrent facial at home.

face tool

Courtesy of Amazon

Nuface Trinity Complete $525  $393.75 Buy Now

Related: The Best Facial Tools and Skin Care Devices to Use at Home

U/b Neck Shoulder Massager with Soothing Heat

  • Best for: Dads, brothers, and boyfriends
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 800 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Sore shoulders and tight necks can derail your day, but this heated massager will put you right back on track. Slip it on in the morning to loosen up, or just before bed to relax before sleep.

neck massager

Courtesy of Amazon

U/b Neck Shoulder Massager with Soothing Heat $24.79  $18.60 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

  • Best for: Group gifting
  • Customer review rating: Over 3,621 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

If you’ve been putting off buying a new mattress, consider this 10% discount on Casper’s bestselling mattress your sign to go all in.

mattress

Courtesy of Amazon

Casper Sleep Element Mattress $695  $625 Buy Now

Altuzarra Watermill Crossbody

  • Best for: Moms, girlfriends, and BFFs
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: No

Yes, you can shop luxury items on Amazon. This majorly discounted, chic Altuzarra crossbody bag is all the proof you need.

crossbody bag

Courtesy of Amazon

Altuzarra Watermill Crossbody $395  $235 Buy Now

Related: The Best Designer Crossbody Bags, According to Experts

Beats Studio Buds

  • Best for: Runners, commuters, and music lovers
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 33,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Prime

Noise-cancelling headphones are handy for the ones who are always flying or those who work in a busy office. The Bests Studio Buds are 40% for Black Friday this year, making it a great time to invest in pair.

wireless headphones

Beats Studio Buds $149.95  $89.95 Buy Now

Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

  • Best for: Teens, college students, moms, and friends
  • Customer review rating: Over 36,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: #1 bestseller in wrinkle and anti-aging devices on Amazon
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Shoppers love this Baimei jade roller and gua sha set, and we do, too. The rose quartz stays cool for extra depuffing power.

face tool set

Courtesy of Amazon

Baimei Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $24.95  $12.99 Buy Now

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ

  • Best for: The high-tech grooming lover
  • Customer review rating: Nearly 700 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

A good toothbrush will keep you gleaming all year. This Philips Sonicare one has smart technology to help you deep clean your teeth without hurting your gums.

electric toothbrush

Courtesy of Amazon

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ $379.96  $249.99 Buy Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

  • Best for: Moms, newlyweds, and students
  • Customer review rating: Over 1,300 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Wrap up this Nespresso coffee and espresso machine, and they’ll thank you every morning.

espresso maker

Courtesy of Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Cofee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $219  $153.30 Buy Now

Lovery Home Spa Gift Basket

  • Best for: New moms, grandparents, or someone who needs some TLC
  • Customer review rating: Over 1,300 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

With shower gel, bubble bath, body scrub, bath salts, bath bombs, and more, this pretty Lovery golden spa gift set has everything for you to unwind from head to toe.

spa gift set

Courtesy of Amazon

Lovery Home Spa Gift Basket $30  $28 Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Satchel

  • Best for: The ones who love adding to their bag collection
  • Customer review rating: Over 600 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Saffiano leather and pretty neutral finishings make this Kate Spade satchel a stylish choice for all seasons.

Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Satchel $130.67  $121.02 Buy Now

Bs-Mall Makeup Brush Set

  • Best for: Your friends that can’t stop watching makeup tutorials
  • Customer review rating: Over 22,000 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

New makeup brushes mean everything to beauty gurus, and this kit has a whopping 18 brushes for eyes, lips, and complexion, plus a black carrying case for easy transport.

makeup brush set

Courtesy of Amazon

Bs-Mall Makeup Brush Set $15.99  $9.99 Buy Now

Related: The Best Makeup Brush Sets for Every Level of Mastery

JoyJolt Milo 9.4 oz Stemless Champagne Glasses, Set of 8

  • Best for: The entertainer
  • Customer review rating: Over 2,300 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Stock the bar with stemless champagne glasses just in time for New Years’ celebrations.

champagne flutes

Courtesy of Amazon

JoyJolt 9.4 oz Stemless Champagne Glasses, Set of 8 $34.95  $19.50 Buy Now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Cooling Neck Pillow

  • Best for: Grandparents, spouses, and girlfriends
  • Customer review rating: Over 3,700 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Memory foam pillows help deliver a sound night sleep, and you can get nearly 40% off Tempur-Pedic’s highly praised Tempur-Ergo cooling neck pillow during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

pillow

Courtesy of Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Cooling Neck Pillow $99  $61.49 Buy Now

Related: The Best Pillows to Buy on Amazon for a Good Night’s Sleep

Deweisn Folding LED Travel Lighted Mirror

  • Best for: The friends who love to glam on the go
  • Customer review rating: Over 4,700 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

A well-lit makeup mirror helps you be meticulous with your look, and the Deweisn folding travel mirror is a slim option that’ll make it easy for you to look great wherever you go.

travel makeup mirror

Courtesy of Amazon

Deweisn Folding LED Travel Mirror $59.99  $38.99 Buy Now

Related: The Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors That Are Worth Every Penny

Sweese Porcelain Butter Crock

  • Best for: Anyone who loves to spend time in the kitchen
  • Customer review rating: Over 4,500 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

Your butter will always stay at optimal spreadability with this Swesse porcelain butter crock, which you can keep on the counter.

butter crock

Courtesy of Amazon

Sweese Porcelain Butter Crock $22.99  $15.29 Buy Now

Dash Mini Waffle Maker, Grill, and Griddle

  • Best for: City dwellers and college students
  • Customer review rating: Over 13,800 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

You’ll be covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with Dash’s three piece waffle maker, grill, and griddle. The small cookers are easy to store.

waffle maker set

Courtesy of Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker, Grill, and Griddle $34.99  $29.99 Buy Now

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl

  • Best for: Entertainers and home decor lovers
  • Customer review rating: Over 1,300 five-star reviews
  • Warranty: No
  • Prime shipping: Yes

A good metallic decorative bowl makes styling your shelves, coffee table, or entryway table a breeze.

metal bowl

Courtesy of Amazon

Creative Co-Op Round Hammered Metal Bowl $48.99  $24.98 Buy Now

Remington Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron

  • Best for: Girlfriends, BFFs, and moms
  • Customer review rating: Over 6,700 five-star reviews
  • Additional notes: Amazon’s choice
  • Warranty: Yes
  • Prime shipping: Yes

You can tame unwanted frizz, smooth out your strands, or throw in some curls with Remington’s Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron.

hair straightener

Courtesy of Amazon

Remington Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron $33.99  $24.49 Buy Now

Related: The Best Flat Irons for Every Hair Type, According to Experts

